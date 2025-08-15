IPL 2025 Replacement Players From CSK, RCB, MI, LSG, SRH, PBKS Who Are Likely To Be Retained Before 2026 Auction - Check In Pics

1 / 8

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) picked Ayush Mhatre as a replacement for the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad in the middle of the IPL 2025 season. The five-times champions CSK had a terrible IPL 2025 season as they finished at the bottom of the points table. However, the 17-year-old Mhatre impressed everyone including MS Dhoni with his impactful knocks. He smashed 240 runs in 7 matches at an average of 34.28 and a strike rate of 188.97 in the IPL 2025 season.

After his impressive IPL debut season, Mhatre is all set to be retained by CSK before the 2026 auction and become Gaikwad's opening partner in the next year. (Pic Credit: IANS)