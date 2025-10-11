IPL 2025 Replacement Players From CSK, RCB, MI, LSG, SRH, PBKS Who Are Likely To Be Retained Before 2026 Auction - Check In Pics
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season saw several teams bring replacement players due to injuries and other reasons. Several replacement players including Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Mayank Agarwal and others impressed with impactful contributions during the IPL 2025 season. Based on their performances and team needs, several 2025 replacement players stand out as strong retention candidates and they are likely to be retained by their respective franchises before the IPL 2026 auction.
Here's list of replacement players from CSK, RCB, MI and others who are likely to be retained before the IPL 2026 auction:
Ayush Mhatre (CSK)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) picked Ayush Mhatre as a replacement for the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad in the middle of the IPL 2025 season. The five-times champions CSK had a terrible IPL 2025 season as they finished at the bottom of the points table. However, the 17-year-old Mhatre impressed everyone including MS Dhoni with his impactful knocks. He smashed 240 runs in 7 matches at an average of 34.28 and a strike rate of 188.97 in the IPL 2025 season.
After his impressive IPL debut season, Mhatre is all set to be retained by CSK before the 2026 auction and become Gaikwad's opening partner in the next year. (Pic Credit: CSK)
Mayank Agarwal (RCB)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) signed Mayank Agarwal as an injury replacement for Devdutt Padikkal in the middle of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. During the IPL 2025 season, Mayank featured in just 4 matches and scored 95 runs but he played few knocks for RCB, who went on to win the title. Given his experience and utility, the 2025 champions RCB might retain Mayank before the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic Credit: Mayank Agarwal On X)
Dewald Brevis (CSK)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) signed young South African batter Dewald Brevis as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh in the middle of the IPL 2025 season. Brevis produced many impactful and match-winning knocks while batting in the middle order for CSK amid the team's poor IPL campaign. The 22-year-old Brevis, who scored 225 runs in 6 matches of IPL 2025 at an average of 37.50 and a strike rate of 180.00, is set to be retained by CSK before the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic Credit: IANS)
Shardul Thakur (LSG)
Lucknow Super Giants signed Shardul Thakur as replacement for injured Mohsin Khan, who was ruled out of the 18th season of the IPL due to injury. Thakur, a proven performer across all three formats for India, was signed from the Registered Available Player Pool (RAPP) at his reserve price of Rs 2 crore. Shardul made an impact with the ball for LSG during the ongoing IPL 2025 season as he picked 13 wickets in 10 matches. Given his utility and low price tag, Thakur is likely to be retained by LSG before the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic Credit: IANS)
Corbin Bosch (Mumbai Indians)
Mumbai Indians signed Corbin Bosch as replacement of injured Lizaad Williams in the middle of the IPL 2025 season. Though Bosch featured in only three games in IPL 2025, he managed to create an impact with both bat and ball. The South African all-rounder provided valuable depth to the Mumbai Indians squad and helped them reach the playoffs. Given his utility, the 30-year-old Bosch is likely to be retained by Mumbai Indians before the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic Credit: IANS)
Urvil Patel (CSK)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has signed Urvil Patel as a replacement for Vansh Bedi, who was ruled out of the IPL 2025 due to a ligament tear in the left ankle. Though Urvil played just three matches for CSK in IPL 2025, he created an impact with his aggressive batting. Urvil, who scored 68 runs in 3 matches with an average of 22.66 and strike rate of 212.50, is set to be retained by CSK before the 2026 auction. (Pic Credit: IANS)
Harsh Dubey (SRH)
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) signed Harsh Dubey as an injury replacement for Smaran Ravichandran in the middle of the IPL 2025 season. Dubey, who is an all-rounder and plays for Vidarbha in Domestic Cricket, impressed during his short stint with SRH in the IPL 2025 season. Harsh, who picked 5 wickets in 3 matches with an economy of 9.80 in the IPL 2025, is likely to be retained by SRH before the 2026 auction. (Pic Credit: IANS)
Mitchell Owen (PBKS)
Punjab Kings picked all-rounder Mitch Owen as a replacement for Glenn Maxwell, who was ruled out of the IPL 2025 due to a broken finger. He has played just one match for PBKS in IPL 2025 and got out for a duck. However, Owen has done well for teams in other leagues around the world especially BBL.
Given his hitting prowess and match winning ability, PBKS might retain Owen before the 2026 auction. (Pic Credit: Punjab Kings)
Trending Photos