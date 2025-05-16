Advertisement
IPL 2025 Restart: List Of Overseas Players Available For GT, RCB, PBKS, MI, DC, KKR, LSG, SRH, RR, CSK - Check In Pics
photoDetails

IPL 2025 Restart: List Of Overseas Players Available For GT, RCB, PBKS, MI, DC, KKR, LSG, SRH, RR, CSK - Check In Pics

The IPL 2025 will resume on Saturday, May 17 with the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka. After a week-long suspension of IPL 2025 due to cross-border India-Pakistan tensions, the availability of overseas players is in focus ahead of the restart of the tournament.  

Here's the full list of overseas players who are available for rest of IPL 2025 season:

Updated:May 16, 2025, 11:38 PM IST
1. Gujarat Titans (GT)

1. Gujarat Titans (GT)

Availability status of Gujarat Titans overseas players for rest of IPL 2025 season are: Jos Buttler (available until the league stage, to be replaced by Kusal Mendis for the playoffs), Kagiso Rabada (available until the league stage), Sherfane Rutherford, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Dasun Shanaka, Gerald Coetzee (available for full season). 

 

2. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

2. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Availability status of RCB overseas players for the rest of IPL 2025 season are: Romario Shepherd, Phil Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Tim David, Liam Livingstone (available for full season), Jacob Bethell, Lungi Ngidi (available until the league stage ends).

Meanwhile, there is a lot of uncertainty around Josh Hazlewood's return for the rest of the season.

3. Punjab Kings (PBKS)

3. Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Availability status of Punjab Kings overseas players for rest of IPL 2025 season are: Mitchell Owen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Xavier Bartlett (available for full season), Marco Jansen (available until the league stage) Kyle Jamieson (temporary replacement for injured Lockie Ferguson)

On the other hand, there is a lot of uncertainty about Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie.

4. Mumbai Indians (MI)

4. Mumbai Indians (MI)

Availability status of Mumbai Indians overseas players for rest of IPL 2025 season are: Will Jacks (available until the league stage, set to be replaced by Jonny Bairstow for the playoffs), Ryan Rickelton (available until the league stage, set to be replaced by Richard Gleeson for the playoffs), Corbin Bosch (available until the league stage), Bevon Jacobs, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (available for full season)  

5. Delhi Capitals (DC)

5. Delhi Capitals (DC)

Availability status of Delhi Capitals overseas players for rest of IPL 2025 season are: Tristan Stubbs (available until the league stage ends), Faf du Plessis, Dushmantha Chameera, Sediqullah Atal (available for full season)

On the other hand, Mitchell Starc, Jake Fraser-McGurk (replaced by Mustafizur Rahman, who will be available between May 18-24), Donovan Ferreira are not available for the rest of the season.

6. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

6. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Availability status of Kolkata Knight Riders overseas players for rest of IPL 2025 season are: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Quinton de Kock, Spencer Johnson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Anrich Nortje (all of them available for rest of the season). 

On the other hand, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell are not available for the rest of the IPL season.

7. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

7. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Availability status of LSG overseas players for rest of IPL 2025 season are: Aiden Markram (available until the league stage), Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, David Miller, Matthew Breetzke, Will O'Rourke (replacement for injured Mayank Yadav) - are available for the rest of the IPL 2025 season.

On the other hand, Shamar Joseph is not available for the rest of the IPL 2025 season.

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Availability status of SRH overseas players for rest of IPL 2025 season are: Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Kamindu Mendis, Eshan Malinga (are available for rest of the IPL 2025 season)

On the other hand, Wiaan Mulder is not available for the rest of the IPL 2025 season.

9. Rajasthan Royals (RR)

9. Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Availability status of RR overseas players for rest of IPL 2025 season are: Shimron Hetmyer, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana (are available for rest of the IPL 2025 season) On the other hand, the likes of Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger are not available for the rest of the season.

10. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

10. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Availability status of CSK overseas players for rest of IPL 2025 season are: Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Dewald Brevis, Devon Conway (are available for rest of the IPL 2025 season)

On the other hand, the likes of Jamie Overton, Sam Curran, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Ellis are not available for the rest of the season.

