Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2901575https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ipl-2025-restart-who-holds-purple-cap-check-full-list-in-pics-2901575
NewsPhotosIPL 2025 Restart: Who Holds Purple Cap; Check Full List - In Pics
photoDetails

IPL 2025 Restart: Who Holds Purple Cap; Check Full List - In Pics

IPL 2025’s bowling performances have been pivotal, with Prasidh Krishna and Noor Ahmad leading the wicket charts, each taking 20 wickets. Josh Hazlewood and Trent Boult also impressed with 18 wickets apiece, showcasing precision and consistency. Spin maestro Varun Chakaravarthy and rising fast bowler Vaibhav Arora both took 16-17 wickets, proving vital for their teams. Arshdeep Singh’s economical spells complemented his 16 wickets, while Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana demonstrated balance between aggression and control. Veteran Mitchell Starc made a significant impact with a 5-wicket haul. These key bowling insights highlight the skill and strategy shaping IPL 2025’s thrilling contests.

Updated:May 16, 2025, 09:05 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Prasidh Krishna Leads with Most Wickets and Impressive Economy

1/11
1. Prasidh Krishna Leads with Most Wickets and Impressive Economy

Prasidh Krishna tops IPL 2025 wicket charts with 20 wickets in 11 matches, boasting an outstanding bowling average of 16.45 and tight economy, proving crucial in high-pressure match moments.

Follow Us

2. Noor Ahmad’s Consistency Shines with Dual 4-Wicket Hauls

2/11
2. Noor Ahmad’s Consistency Shines with Dual 4-Wicket Hauls

Noor Ahmad's 20 wickets across 12 games include two impressive 4-wicket hauls, highlighting his ability to break partnerships and maintain a sharp bowling strike rate, making him a key IPL 2025 threat.

Follow Us

3. Josh Hazlewood's Impactful Spell Featuring 18 Wickets

3/11
3. Josh Hazlewood's Impactful Spell Featuring 18 Wickets

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood secured 18 wickets with a solid bowling average of 17.28, showcasing control and precision on IPL pitches that demand skillful fast bowling.

Follow Us

4. Trent Boult’s Tactical Bowling Underpins Team Success

4/11
4. Trent Boult’s Tactical Bowling Underpins Team Success

Trent Boult’s 18 wickets come with a notable economy rate and an ability to deliver under pressure, making him one of IPL 2025’s most reliable death-over specialists.

Follow Us

5. Varun Chakaravarthy’s Spin Mastery Dazzles IPL Fans

5/11
5. Varun Chakaravarthy’s Spin Mastery Dazzles IPL Fans

With 17 wickets in 12 matches, Varun Chakaravarthy’s leg-spin magic consistently troubles batsmen, combining wicket-taking prowess with a competitive economy rate.

Follow Us

6. Vaibhav Arora’s Rising Star Status Cemented by 16 Wickets

6/11
6. Vaibhav Arora’s Rising Star Status Cemented by 16 Wickets

Vaibhav Arora’s breakthrough season includes 16 wickets with impressive control over runs, positioning him as one of IPL 2025’s promising fast bowling talents.

Follow Us

7. Arshdeep Singh’s Efficient Bowling Keeps Runs in Check

7/11
7. Arshdeep Singh’s Efficient Bowling Keeps Runs in Check

Arshdeep Singh’s 16 wickets and a tight economy of 18.19 reflect his skill in restricting batsmen’s scoring, crucial for team strategies during powerplays and death overs.

Follow Us

8. Mohammed Siraj Balances Aggression with Economy

8/11
8. Mohammed Siraj Balances Aggression with Economy

Siraj’s 15 wickets at an economy of 24.6 balance aggression and consistency, showing why he remains a frontline bowler for IPL franchises in 2025.

Follow Us

9. Harshit Rana’s Emerging Talent with 15 Wickets

9/11
9. Harshit Rana’s Emerging Talent with 15 Wickets

Harshit Rana’s steady performance with 15 wickets and managing an economy of 27.2 underlines his potential to become a key player in future IPL seasons.

 

Follow Us

10. Mitchell Starc’s Experience Shines Through with a 5-Wicket Haul

10/11
10. Mitchell Starc’s Experience Shines Through with a 5-Wicket Haul

Starc’s 14 wickets, including a spectacular 5-wicket haul, combine IPL experience and lethal pace, making him a game-changer in crucial IPL 2025 moments.

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
IPL 2025IPL 2025 bowling statstop wicket takers IPL 2025Prasidh Krishna wicketsNoor Ahmad bowling performanceJosh Hazlewood IPL 2025Trent Boult IPL bowlingVarun Chakaravarthy spin bowlingVaibhav Arora fast bowler IPLArshdeep Singh economy rateMohammed Siraj IPL 2025Harshit Rana bowling highlightsMitchell Starc 5-wicket haulbest bowlers IPL 2025IPL 2025 bowling averagemost wickets IPL season 2025IPL 2025 bowling leaderboardIPL top bowlers listIPL bowling economy ratesemerging bowlers IPL 2025leg spinners IPL 2025IPL 2025 match-winning bowlersbest death over bowlers IPLIPL bowling strike rate 2025fantasy cricket bowling tipsIPL bowling records 2025bowling analysis IPL 2025fast bowlers IPL 2025spin bowling IPL 2025IPL 2025 player stats bowlingIPL bowling highlights 2025key bowlers IPL season
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2025 Player of the Tournament
Top 10 Contenders For IPL 2025 Player Of The Tournament: Sunil Narine, Sai Sudarshan & more - Check Full List
camera icon7
title
CBSE class 10 toppers
THIS 11-Year-Old Girl Is Making Heads Turn With Her Einstein-Level IQ - Meet Kashvi, CBSE Class 10 Prodigy Who Scored...
camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli Test retirement
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Retire From Test Cricket: Here’s The Top 10 Oldest Players Who Retired In The Modern Era
camera icon8
title
biggest airports in India by area
7 Biggest Indian Airports By Area, Delhi Ranks... Mumbai Is In 7th Position
camera icon20
title
WTC Final 2025 prize money
What Prize Money Will Team India Receive For Finishing Third On World Test Championship (WTC Final) Points Table?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK