IPL 2025 Restart: Who Holds Purple Cap; Check Full List - In Pics
IPL 2025’s bowling performances have been pivotal, with Prasidh Krishna and Noor Ahmad leading the wicket charts, each taking 20 wickets. Josh Hazlewood and Trent Boult also impressed with 18 wickets apiece, showcasing precision and consistency. Spin maestro Varun Chakaravarthy and rising fast bowler Vaibhav Arora both took 16-17 wickets, proving vital for their teams. Arshdeep Singh’s economical spells complemented his 16 wickets, while Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana demonstrated balance between aggression and control. Veteran Mitchell Starc made a significant impact with a 5-wicket haul. These key bowling insights highlight the skill and strategy shaping IPL 2025’s thrilling contests.
1. Prasidh Krishna Leads with Most Wickets and Impressive Economy
Prasidh Krishna tops IPL 2025 wicket charts with 20 wickets in 11 matches, boasting an outstanding bowling average of 16.45 and tight economy, proving crucial in high-pressure match moments.
2. Noor Ahmad’s Consistency Shines with Dual 4-Wicket Hauls
Noor Ahmad's 20 wickets across 12 games include two impressive 4-wicket hauls, highlighting his ability to break partnerships and maintain a sharp bowling strike rate, making him a key IPL 2025 threat.
3. Josh Hazlewood's Impactful Spell Featuring 18 Wickets
Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood secured 18 wickets with a solid bowling average of 17.28, showcasing control and precision on IPL pitches that demand skillful fast bowling.
4. Trent Boult’s Tactical Bowling Underpins Team Success
Trent Boult’s 18 wickets come with a notable economy rate and an ability to deliver under pressure, making him one of IPL 2025’s most reliable death-over specialists.
5. Varun Chakaravarthy’s Spin Mastery Dazzles IPL Fans
With 17 wickets in 12 matches, Varun Chakaravarthy’s leg-spin magic consistently troubles batsmen, combining wicket-taking prowess with a competitive economy rate.
6. Vaibhav Arora’s Rising Star Status Cemented by 16 Wickets
Vaibhav Arora’s breakthrough season includes 16 wickets with impressive control over runs, positioning him as one of IPL 2025’s promising fast bowling talents.
7. Arshdeep Singh’s Efficient Bowling Keeps Runs in Check
Arshdeep Singh’s 16 wickets and a tight economy of 18.19 reflect his skill in restricting batsmen’s scoring, crucial for team strategies during powerplays and death overs.
8. Mohammed Siraj Balances Aggression with Economy
Siraj’s 15 wickets at an economy of 24.6 balance aggression and consistency, showing why he remains a frontline bowler for IPL franchises in 2025.
9. Harshit Rana’s Emerging Talent with 15 Wickets
Harshit Rana’s steady performance with 15 wickets and managing an economy of 27.2 underlines his potential to become a key player in future IPL seasons.
10. Mitchell Starc’s Experience Shines Through with a 5-Wicket Haul
Starc’s 14 wickets, including a spectacular 5-wicket haul, combine IPL experience and lethal pace, making him a game-changer in crucial IPL 2025 moments.
