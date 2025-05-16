IPL 2025 Restart: Who Holds Purple Cap; Check Full List - In Pics

photoDetails

IPL 2025’s bowling performances have been pivotal, with Prasidh Krishna and Noor Ahmad leading the wicket charts, each taking 20 wickets. Josh Hazlewood and Trent Boult also impressed with 18 wickets apiece, showcasing precision and consistency. Spin maestro Varun Chakaravarthy and rising fast bowler Vaibhav Arora both took 16-17 wickets, proving vital for their teams. Arshdeep Singh’s economical spells complemented his 16 wickets, while Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana demonstrated balance between aggression and control. Veteran Mitchell Starc made a significant impact with a 5-wicket haul. These key bowling insights highlight the skill and strategy shaping IPL 2025’s thrilling contests.