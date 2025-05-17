IPL 2025 Resumption: 7 Foreign Players Who Are Likely To Make Debut For RR, RCB, PBKS, DC, MI, GT, LSG - Check In Pics
The IPL 2025 is resuming on Saturday, May 17 with the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka. After a week-long suspension of IPL 2025 due to cross-border India-Pakistan tensions, things have changed drastically and many foreign players are now likely to make their debut in the cash-rich league, when it resumes.
Here's the full list of foreign players who are likely make their IPL debut after restart of the league:
1. Lhuan-dre Pretorius (RR)
Rajasthan Royals (RR) picked Lhuan-dre Pretorius as a replacement for Nitish Rana, who was ruled out of the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to injury.
Lhuan has impressed RR captain and support staff with his brilliant stroke play in the nets. He is likely to make his debut for Royals in their remaining two matches of the IPL 2025 season.
The young South African batter has played 33 T20s and scored 911 runs with a highest score of 97.
2. Nuwan Thushara (RCB)
There is a lot of uncertainty around Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Josh Hazlewood's return for the rest of the IPL 2025 season. On the other hand, South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi is also available for RCB until the end of the league stage as he is set to leave for the WTC final.
If RCB qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs, Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Thushara is likely to make his debut for the Bengaluru-based franchise in absence of Hazlewood and Ngidi.
3. Mitchell Owen (PBKS)
Punjab Kings (PBKS) picked Australia all-rounder Mitch Owen as a replacement for Glenn Maxwell, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to a broken finger.
There is a lot of uncertainty about the return of Australia players Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie for the rest of IPL 2025 season. In their absence, Owen is likely to make his IPL debut with Punjab Kings.
Owen, a 23-year-old youngster from Hobart, Australia, has played 34 T20s and scored 646 runs, including two centuries and a highest score of 108. The Australian all-rounder also has 10 T20 wickets to his name.
4. Sediqullah Atal (DC)
Delhi Capitals (DC) picked Afghanistan batter Sediqullah Atal as a replacement for Harry Brook, who opted out of IPL 2025 due to personal reasons.
Before IPL 2025 suspension, Delhi Capitals were struggling in their batting lineup and Sediqullah might make their debut when the franchise will play their first match after the resumption of the league.
Also, South African batter Tristan Stubbs is only available for DC until the league as he will leave for the WTC final. If Delhi qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs, Sediqullah can play a crucial role for DC in Stubbs' absence.
5. Bevon-John Jacobs (MI)
Bevon Jacobs is a powerful top-order batter who plays for New Zealand. He was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh at the mega auction but he hasn't got the opportunity to play in the IPL 2025 season so far.
However, Jacobs is likely to get his chance for Mumbai Indians during IPL 2025 playoffs when Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks depart for their national duties.
6. Dasun Shanaka (GT)
Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka was picked by Gujarat Titans (GT) as a replacement for the injured Glenn Phillips but he hasn't played any matches in the IPL 2025 so far.
However, the departure of England star Jos Buttler before playoffs can open the door for Shanaka, who has scored 1456 runs in 102 T20Is for Sri Lanka along with 33 T20I wickets to his name.
7. William O’Rourke (LSG)
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have roped in New Zealand pacer, William O’Rourke as an injury replacement for Mayank Yadav, who sustained a back injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the season.
O'Rourke is likely to play for LSG in their remaining matches of the IPL 2025 season.
