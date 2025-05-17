IPL 2025 Resumption: 7 Foreign Players Who Are Likely To Make Debut For RR, RCB, PBKS, DC, MI, GT, LSG - Check In Pics

photoDetails

english

2902312

The IPL 2025 is resuming on Saturday, May 17 with the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka. After a week-long suspension of IPL 2025 due to cross-border India-Pakistan tensions, things have changed drastically and many foreign players are now likely to make their debut in the cash-rich league, when it resumes.

Here's the full list of foreign players who are likely make their IPL debut after restart of the league: