IPL 2025 Resumption: List of Overseas Players For CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check In Pics
IPL 2025 Resumption: List of Overseas Players For CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check In Pics

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is likely to resume soon after a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. According to an Indian Express report, the BCCI is contemplating to host the remaining IPL 2025 matches in the three venues - Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad from May 16. The new schedule will be released to the IPL franchise by Sunday night.

However, the biggest challenge for the BCCI when it comes to IPL resumption is to get the overseas players to return. Notably, the overseas players of the most franchises have left India after the suspension of IPL 2025 on Friday, a day after the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in Dharamsala due to India-Pakistan border tension.

Here's the list of foreign players for RCB, CSK, MI, KKR and other teams for IPL 2025:

Updated:May 11, 2025, 06:30 PM IST
1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, Tim David, Jacob Bethell, Nuwan Thushara, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi -- are the overseas players of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for IPL 2025 season.  

2. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

2. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Dewald Brevis -- are the overseas players of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for IPL 2025 season.  

3. Gujarat Titans (GT)

3. Gujarat Titans (GT)

Rashid Khan, Jos Buttler, Kagiso Rabada, Sherfane Rutherford, Gerald Coetzee, Dasun Shanaka Replaced Glenn Phillips, Karim Janat -- are the overseas players of Gujarat Titans (GT) for IPL 2025 season.  

4. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

4. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock, Spencer Johnson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell -- are the overseas players of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for IPL 2025 season.  

5. Punjab Kings (PBKS)

5. Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Mitchell Owen Replaced Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Lockie Ferguson (Ruled Out), Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett -- are the overseas players of Punjab Kings (PBKS) for IPL 2025 season.  

6. Mumbai Indians (MI)

6. Mumbai Indians (MI)

Trent Boult, Will Jacks, Mujeeb Ur Rahman Replaced Allah Ghazanfar,, Mitchell Santner, Ryan Rickelton, Reece Topley, Corbin Bosch Replaced Lizaad Williams, Bevon Jacobs -- are the overseas players of Mumbai Indians (MI) for IPL 2025 season.  

7. Delhi Capitals (DC)

7. Delhi Capitals (DC)

Mitchell Starc, Tristan Stubbs, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sediqullah Atal Replaced Harry Brook, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Dushmantha Chameera -- are the overseas players of Delhi capitals (DC) for IPL 2025 season.  

8. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

8. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Nicholas Pooran, David Miller, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Shamar Joseph -- are the overseas players of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for IPL 2025 season.  

9. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

9. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Adam Zampa (Ruled Out), Eshan Malinga, Wiaan Mulder Replaced Brydon Carse, Kamindu Mendis -- are the overseas players of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for IPL 2025 season.  

10. Rajasthan Royals (RR)

10. Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Jofra Archer, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Nandre Burger -- are the overseas players of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for IPL 2025 season.

 

