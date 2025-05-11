IPL 2025 Resumption: List of Overseas Players For CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check In Pics

photoDetails

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is likely to resume soon after a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. According to an Indian Express report, the BCCI is contemplating to host the remaining IPL 2025 matches in the three venues - Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad from May 16. The new schedule will be released to the IPL franchise by Sunday night.

However, the biggest challenge for the BCCI when it comes to IPL resumption is to get the overseas players to return. Notably, the overseas players of the most franchises have left India after the suspension of IPL 2025 on Friday, a day after the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in Dharamsala due to India-Pakistan border tension.

Here's the list of foreign players for RCB, CSK, MI, KKR and other teams for IPL 2025: