Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2902605https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ipl-2025-resumption-list-of-star-overseas-players-who-might-not-be-available-for-csk-mi-rcb-kkr-pbks-gt-lsg-dc-rr-srh-check-in-pics-2902605
NewsPhotosIPL 2025 Resumption: List Of Star Overseas Players Who Might Not Be Available For CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check In Pics
photoDetails

IPL 2025 Resumption: List Of Star Overseas Players Who Might Not Be Available For CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check In Pics

Just days after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 was suspended due to escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan, there is renewed hope that the tournament could resume soon. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has started initiating plans to get the league back on track and will likely resume on 16 May. Overseas players are being recalled but some may not return for the second phase. Scroll down to check the list:

Updated:May 18, 2025, 02:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Spencer Johnson, Quinton de Kock (KKR)

1/10
Spencer Johnson, Quinton de Kock (KKR)

Australian fast bowler Spencer Johnson and South Africa's Quinton de Kock, who have not featured in KKR's recent playing XIs, might opt out of the tournament as KKR is nearly out of playoff contention.

Follow Us

Josh Hazlewood, Romario Shepherd (RCB)

2/10
Josh Hazlewood, Romario Shepherd (RCB)

Josh Hazlewood has been RCB’s standout bowler this season, playing a key role in their success. However, the Australian pacer has been dealing with injury issues and he may prefer to focus on staying fit for national duties rather than risk further setbacks in the IPL. Additionally, Romario Shepherd has international commitments and might also choose to prioritize those over the IPL.

Follow Us

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Reece Topley (MI)

3/10
Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Reece Topley (MI)

MI may lose Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman and England left-arm pacer Reece Topley. While both have not been regular starters, their presence adds depth to MI’s bowling unit.

Follow Us

Mitch Starc, Fraser McGurk (DC)

4/10
Mitch Starc, Fraser McGurk (DC)

Mitch Starc has been a key part of DC’s bowling unit and impressed in the first half of IPL 2025. However, the long tournament has taken a toll, and the injury-prone pacer looked fatigued in recent games. He has now flown back to Australia . With only a few matches left and DC's playoff chances uncertain, a quick return seems unlikely especially for a player who has consistently prioritized national duties over the IPL. Meanwhile, Fraser-McGurk, currently out of form, may also opt not to return.

Follow Us

Mitchell Marsh (LSG)

5/10
Mitchell Marsh (LSG)

LSG’s experienced all-rounder Mitchell Marsh could also be unavailable. The Australian star might pull out due to personal safety concerns, and he might skip IPL Phase 2.

Follow Us

Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson (PBKS)

6/10
Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson (PBKS)

PBKS could be without South Africa’s Marco Jansen and New Zealand's speedster Lockie Ferguson is already out of the tournament due to injury. 

Follow Us

Jofra Archer (RR)

7/10
Jofra Archer (RR)

RR’s pace department could be heavily impacted if Jofra Archer decides not to travel but because Rajasthan Royals is already out of the tournament they can try some new pacers for their rest of the matches. 

Follow Us

Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins (SRH)

8/10
Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins (SRH)

Two key overseas stars Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa) and Pat Cummins (Australia) might not return as they have been already eliminated from the tournament. 

Follow Us

Jos Buttler, Glenn Philips (GT)

9/10
Jos Buttler, Glenn Philips (GT)

Jos Buttler, now 34 years old, was reportedly among the first group of players to leave India when tensions escalated. With a young family back home, it's highly unlikely that he would be mentally prepared to return to India just days after his departure. Glenn Philips is already out of the tournament and will not return. 

Follow Us

Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra (CSK)

10/10
Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra (CSK)

CSK could suffer a double blow as Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, two vital players from New Zealand, may decide not to return for the second phase. As CSK is already eliminated from the competition it will not affect them much.

Follow Us
IPL 2025IPLIPL 2025 overseas playersIPL 2025 foreign playersIPL 2025 Overseas Players ListIPL 2025 resumptionIPL 2025 dateIPL 2025 finalCSKRCBMIKKRPBKSGTLSGDCRRSRHChennai Super KingsRoyal Challengers BengaluruMumbai IndiansKolkata Knight RidersPunjab KingsGujarat TitansDelhi CapitalsLucknow Super Giantsrajasthan royalsSunrisers HyderabadJosh HazlewoodPhil SaltLiam LivingstoneTim DavidMatheesha PathiranaNoor AhmadDevon ConwayRachin RavindraSam CurranDewald BrevisRashid KhanJos ButtlerKagiso RabadaSherfane RutherfordAndre RussellSunil NarineRahmanullah GurbazMoeen AliMarcus StoinisMarco JansenGlenn MaxwellJosh InglisAzmatullah OmarzaiTrent BoultWill JacksMitchell SantnerMitchell StarcTristan StubbsJake Fraser-McGurkNicholas PooranMitchell MarshHeinrich KlaasenPat CumminsTravis HeadJofra Archer
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Ind vs Eng
4 Indian Players Who Might Make Their Test Debut In England: Sai Sudharsan, Arshdeep Singh And... - Check In Pics
camera icon6
title
Jyoti Malhotra
Who Is Jyoti Malhotra? Haryana YouTuber Arrested For Spying For Pakistan
camera icon7
title
IPL
IPL 2025 Resumption: 7 Foreign Players Who Are Likely To Make Debut For RR, RCB, PBKS, DC, MI, GT, LSG - Check In Pics
camera icon8
title
Harleen Sethi
Meet The 32-Year-Old Woman Vicky Kaushal Was Head Over Heels For Before Katrina Kaif – She Shared Cryptic Messages After Their Breakup
camera icon8
title
Cannes 2025
Nitanshi Goel To Elaine Zhong: Best Fashion Moments From Star-Studded Cannes 2025 Red Carpet So Far
NEWS ON ONE CLICK