IPL 2025 Resumption: List Of Star Overseas Players Who Might Not Be Available For CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check In Pics

Just days after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 was suspended due to escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan, there is renewed hope that the tournament could resume soon. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has started initiating plans to get the league back on track and will likely resume on 16 May. Overseas players are being recalled but some may not return for the second phase. Scroll down to check the list: