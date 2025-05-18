IPL 2025 Resumption: List Of Star Overseas Players Who Might Not Be Available For CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check In Pics
Just days after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 was suspended due to escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan, there is renewed hope that the tournament could resume soon. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has started initiating plans to get the league back on track and will likely resume on 16 May. Overseas players are being recalled but some may not return for the second phase. Scroll down to check the list:
Spencer Johnson, Quinton de Kock (KKR)
Australian fast bowler Spencer Johnson and South Africa's Quinton de Kock, who have not featured in KKR's recent playing XIs, might opt out of the tournament as KKR is nearly out of playoff contention.
Josh Hazlewood, Romario Shepherd (RCB)
Josh Hazlewood has been RCB’s standout bowler this season, playing a key role in their success. However, the Australian pacer has been dealing with injury issues and he may prefer to focus on staying fit for national duties rather than risk further setbacks in the IPL. Additionally, Romario Shepherd has international commitments and might also choose to prioritize those over the IPL.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Reece Topley (MI)
MI may lose Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman and England left-arm pacer Reece Topley. While both have not been regular starters, their presence adds depth to MI’s bowling unit.
Mitch Starc, Fraser McGurk (DC)
Mitch Starc has been a key part of DC’s bowling unit and impressed in the first half of IPL 2025. However, the long tournament has taken a toll, and the injury-prone pacer looked fatigued in recent games. He has now flown back to Australia . With only a few matches left and DC's playoff chances uncertain, a quick return seems unlikely especially for a player who has consistently prioritized national duties over the IPL. Meanwhile, Fraser-McGurk, currently out of form, may also opt not to return.
Mitchell Marsh (LSG)
LSG’s experienced all-rounder Mitchell Marsh could also be unavailable. The Australian star might pull out due to personal safety concerns, and he might skip IPL Phase 2.
Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson (PBKS)
PBKS could be without South Africa’s Marco Jansen and New Zealand's speedster Lockie Ferguson is already out of the tournament due to injury.
Jofra Archer (RR)
RR’s pace department could be heavily impacted if Jofra Archer decides not to travel but because Rajasthan Royals is already out of the tournament they can try some new pacers for their rest of the matches.
Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins (SRH)
Two key overseas stars Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa) and Pat Cummins (Australia) might not return as they have been already eliminated from the tournament.
Jos Buttler, Glenn Philips (GT)
Jos Buttler, now 34 years old, was reportedly among the first group of players to leave India when tensions escalated. With a young family back home, it's highly unlikely that he would be mentally prepared to return to India just days after his departure. Glenn Philips is already out of the tournament and will not return.
Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra (CSK)
CSK could suffer a double blow as Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, two vital players from New Zealand, may decide not to return for the second phase. As CSK is already eliminated from the competition it will not affect them much.
