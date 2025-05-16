IPL 2025 Resumption: List of Temporary Replacement Players For DC, LSG, PBKS, GT - Check In Pics

photoDetails

The BCCI has allowed franchises to sign temporary replacement players for the final stages of the rearranged Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season after week-long suspension due to cross-border India-Pakistan tensions. However, those replacement players will not be eligible for retention ahead of the next auction.

The IPL 2025 will resume on Saturday, May 17 with the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Here's list of temporary replacement players for DC, LSG, PBKS, GT: