NewsPhotosIPL 2025 Resumption: List of Temporary Replacement Players For DC, LSG, PBKS, GT - Check In Pics
photoDetails

IPL 2025 Resumption: List of Temporary Replacement Players For DC, LSG, PBKS, GT - Check In Pics

The BCCI has allowed franchises to sign temporary replacement players for the final stages of the rearranged Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season after week-long suspension due to cross-border India-Pakistan tensions. However, those replacement players will not be eligible for retention ahead of the next auction.

The IPL 2025 will resume on Saturday, May 17 with the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Here's list of temporary replacement players for DC, LSG, PBKS, GT:

Updated:May 16, 2025, 05:39 PM IST
1. Mustafizur Rahman (Delhi Capitals)

Delhi Capitals (DC) have signed Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman as replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk, who opted to leave from the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to personal reasons. 

Mustafizur Rahman's Record In T20 Cricket

Mustafizur Rahman has so far played 281 matches in T20 cricket and has 351 wickets against his name. When it comes to IPL, he has played for multiple franchises in the past and has picked 61 wickets in 57  matches so far. 

 

2. Kyle Jamieson (Punjab Kings)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have picked New Zealand Kyle Jamieson as a replacement for Lockie Ferguson, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to a hamstring injury.

 

Kyle Jamieson's Record In T20 Cricket

Kyle Jamieson has so far played 82 matches in T20 cricket and has 94 wickets against his name. When it comes to IPL, he has played 9 wickets in 9 matches so far. 

 

3. Kusal Mendis (Gujarat Titans)

Gujarat Titans (GT) have picked Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis as a replacement for England batter Jos Buttler, who is set to leave for national duties on May 26, 2025, following GT's last league-stage game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 25, 2025.

The replacement will be effective from May 26, 2025. 

Kusal Mendis' Record In T20 Cricket

Sri Lanka batter Kusal Mendis has scored 4718 runs in 172 matches in T20 cricket so far.

 

4. William O’Rourke (Lucknow Super Giants)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have roped in New Zealand pacer, William O’Rourke as a replacement for Mayank Yadav, who sustained a back injury and is ruled out for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season.

 

William O'Rourke's Record In T20 Cricket

William O'Rourke's has so far played 38 matches in T20 cricket and has 37 wickets against his name.

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK