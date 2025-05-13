IPL 2025 Resumption: Top Run Scorers For RCB, MI, GT, CSK, KKR, SRH, RR, PBKS, LSG, DC - Check In Pics
As the Indian Premier League 2025 gears up to resume from May 17 following a brief suspension, fans are eager to see whether their team's star performers can pick up from where they left off. With only a handful of league matches left before the playoffs, the spotlight will be on consistent run-scorers who have kept their teams in contention. Each of the 10 franchises has had standout batters who have led the charge this season:
Sai Sudharsan (GT) - (509 Runs)
Sai Sudharsan has been a consistent performer for Gujarat Titans (GT), leading the charge with 417 runs in the tournament.
Surya Kumar Yadav (MI) - 510 Runs
Surya Kumar Yadav has continued his form for Mumbai Indians (MI), scoring 510 runs in the season.
Virat Kohli (RCB) - 505 Runs
Virat Kohli has been in top form for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), with a total of 505 runs.
Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) - 437 Runs
Prabhsimran Singh has been a key player for Punjab Kings (PBKS), contributing with 437 runs.
Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 410 Runs
Nicholas Pooran has shown his explosive batting skills for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), scoring 410 runs in IPL 2025.
KL Rahul (DC) - 381 Runs
KL Rahul, leading Delhi Capitals (DC), has scored 381 runs, contributing significantly to his team’s total.
Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) - 473 Runs
Yashasvi Jaiswal has impressed with his batting for Rajasthan Royals (RR), accumulating 473 runs.
Abhishek Sharma (SRH) - 314 Runs
Abhishek Sharma has performed well for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), scoring 314 runs in the tournament.
Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) - 375 Runs
Ajinkya Rahane has been one of Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) top run-scorers, with 375 runs in IPL 2025.
Shivam Dube (CSK) - 301 Runs
Shivam Dube is the top run scorer of Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) this year, with 301 runs to his name in IPL 2025.
