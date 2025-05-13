IPL 2025 Resumption: Top Run Scorers For RCB, MI, GT, CSK, KKR, SRH, RR, PBKS, LSG, DC - Check In Pics

photoDetails

As the Indian Premier League 2025 gears up to resume from May 17 following a brief suspension, fans are eager to see whether their team's star performers can pick up from where they left off. With only a handful of league matches left before the playoffs, the spotlight will be on consistent run-scorers who have kept their teams in contention. Each of the 10 franchises has had standout batters who have led the charge this season: