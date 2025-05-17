IPL 2025 Returns With RCB vs KKR Showdown: All Eyes On Virat Kohli
The IPL 2025 resumes after a brief suspension, reigniting excitement with a high-stakes clash and emotional highlights, setting the stage for a dramatic return to cricketing action.
IPL 2025 Resumes with a Bang
After a 10-day break caused by military tensions between India and Pakistan, IPL 2025 is back in action this Saturday with a high-octane clash between RCB and KKR in Bengaluru.
Spotlight on Virat Kohli
Recently retired from Test cricket, Virat Kohli returns as the emotional focal point. Fans plan to wear white to honour his red-ball legacy at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Kohli’s Focus: Runs Over Reverence
Despite the tributes, Kohli is expected to stay locked in. With RCB chasing playoff qualification, the veteran may unleash his best T20 form yet.
RCB’s Strong Form Before Break
RCB were riding a four-match win streak and sat 2nd on the table with 16 points from 11 games. A win could nearly seal their playoff spot.
Key Players Return for RCB
Big boost as overseas stars Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, and Lungi Ngidi are all back. Rajat Patidar is also fit after his finger injury.
Injury Concerns Remain
RCB miss Devdutt Padikkal due to injury. His replacement, Mayank Agarwal, must step up. Josh Hazlewood’s status is still unclear due to a shoulder niggle.
KKR's Do-or-Die Situation
Defending champs KKR are 6th with 11 points from 12 games. A loss here could end their playoff hopes, making Saturday’s clash a must-win.
KKR's Batting Woes
Inconsistent batting haunts KKR. While Rahane and Raghuvanshi have stood up, big names like Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, and Andre Russell are underperforming.
Bowling is KKR's Strength
Despite troubles, KKR’s bowling unit—Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, and Vaibhav Arora—has kept games competitive. But can they contain RCB's power hitters?
Match Info – All Eyes on Bengaluru
Date: Saturday, May 17 Time: 7:30 PM IST Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Watch on: Star Sports Network & JioHotstar
