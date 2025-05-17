Advertisement
IPL 2025 Returns With RCB vs KKR Showdown: All Eyes On Virat Kohli

The IPL 2025 resumes after a brief suspension, reigniting excitement with a high-stakes clash and emotional highlights, setting the stage for a dramatic return to cricketing action.

 

 

 

 

Updated:May 17, 2025, 06:53 AM IST
IPL 2025 Resumes with a Bang

1/10
IPL 2025 Resumes with a Bang

After a 10-day break caused by military tensions between India and Pakistan, IPL 2025 is back in action this Saturday with a high-octane clash between RCB and KKR in Bengaluru.

 

Spotlight on Virat Kohli

2/10
Spotlight on Virat Kohli

Recently retired from Test cricket, Virat Kohli returns as the emotional focal point. Fans plan to wear white to honour his red-ball legacy at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

 

Kohli’s Focus: Runs Over Reverence

3/10
Kohli’s Focus: Runs Over Reverence

Despite the tributes, Kohli is expected to stay locked in. With RCB chasing playoff qualification, the veteran may unleash his best T20 form yet.

 

RCB’s Strong Form Before Break

4/10
RCB’s Strong Form Before Break

RCB were riding a four-match win streak and sat 2nd on the table with 16 points from 11 games. A win could nearly seal their playoff spot.

 

Key Players Return for RCB

5/10
Key Players Return for RCB

Big boost as overseas stars Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, and Lungi Ngidi are all back. Rajat Patidar is also fit after his finger injury.

 

Injury Concerns Remain

6/10
Injury Concerns Remain

RCB miss Devdutt Padikkal due to injury. His replacement, Mayank Agarwal, must step up. Josh Hazlewood’s status is still unclear due to a shoulder niggle.

 

KKR's Do-or-Die Situation

7/10
KKR's Do-or-Die Situation

Defending champs KKR are 6th with 11 points from 12 games. A loss here could end their playoff hopes, making Saturday’s clash a must-win.

 

KKR's Batting Woes

8/10
KKR's Batting Woes

Inconsistent batting haunts KKR. While Rahane and Raghuvanshi have stood up, big names like Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, and Andre Russell are underperforming.

 

Bowling is KKR's Strength

9/10
Bowling is KKR's Strength

Despite troubles, KKR’s bowling unit—Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, and Vaibhav Arora—has kept games competitive. But can they contain RCB's power hitters?

 

Match Info – All Eyes on Bengaluru

10/10
Match Info – All Eyes on Bengaluru

 Date: Saturday, May 17  Time: 7:30 PM IST  Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium  Watch on: Star Sports Network & JioHotstar

 

