NewsPhotosIPL 2025 Richest Franchise Owners: From Mumbai Indians To SRK's Kolkata Knight Riders - See Who Tops The Net Worth Chart Among Team Owners
IPL 2025 Richest Franchise Owners: From Mumbai Indians To SRK's Kolkata Knight Riders - See Who Tops The Net Worth Chart Among Team Owners

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) continues to dominate global cricket both in terms of viewership and valuation, the deep pockets behind the glamorous franchises remain a subject of great curiosity. With billionaires, global corporations, and Bollywood stars in the mix, IPL ownership is as glitzy as the tournament itself. Here's a detailed look at the richest franchise owners in the IPL 2025 season:

Updated:May 20, 2025, 10:56 AM IST
Mumbai Indians – Mukesh & Nita Ambani ($92.8 B)

Mumbai Indians – Mukesh & Nita Ambani ($92.8 B)

Topping the list is the power couple behind the most successful IPL team Mukesh and Nita Ambani, who own Mumbai Indians. With a combined net worth of $92.8 billion, they are by far the richest owners in the league. Their deep investment in sports infrastructure and talent scouting has made MI a five-time IPL champion.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: United Spirits ($11.95 Billion)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: United Spirits ($11.95 Billion)

Owned by beverage giant United Spirits, a subsidiary of the UK-based Diageo, RCB is backed by a multinational with a net worth of $11.95 billion. Despite the financial muscle, RCB is still chasing its elusive first IPL title.

Chennai Super Kings – N. Srinivasan ($10 Billion)

Chennai Super Kings – N. Srinivasan ($10 Billion)

The man behind CSK, N. Srinivasan, is the vice-chairman and managing director of India Cements. With a net worth of $10 billion, he has not only built a powerful brand with CSK but also played a pivotal role in shaping Indian cricket administration.

Punjab Kings – Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, Preity Zinta, Karan Paul

Punjab Kings – Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, Preity Zinta, Karan Paul

Punjab Kings has a mix of corporate and celebrity ownership:

- Mohit Burman (Dabur Group) – $10.4 billion

- Ness Wadia – $6.7 billion

- Preity Zinta – $15 million

- Karan Paul – (Not publicly disclosed)

Together, this diversified ownership adds financial strength to the Kings’ ambitions.

Delhi Capitals – Parth Jindal ($7.68 B) & Kiran Kumar Grandhi ($3.2 B)

Delhi Capitals – Parth Jindal ($7.68 B) & Kiran Kumar Grandhi ($3.2 B)

Delhi Capitals is co-owned by two of India’s industrial powerhouses, making it one of the most financially stable franchises.

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Kalanithi Maran ( $5.3 B)

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Kalanithi Maran ( $5.3 B)

Kalanithi Maran, the media mogul behind the Sun TV Network, owns SRH. His business empire is valued at $5.3 billion, bringing strong regional media backing to the franchise.

Lucknow Super Giants – Sanjiv Goenka($4.5 Billion)

Lucknow Super Giants – Sanjiv Goenka($4.5 Billion)

Sanjiv Goenka, the owner of LSG, is the head of the RPSG Group with a net worth of $4.5 billion. He returned to the IPL after earlier owning Rising Pune Supergiant and is focused on building a title-contending team.

Kolkata Knight Riders – SRK ($770 M), Juhi Chawla ($531 M), Jay Mehta ( $2.1 B)

Kolkata Knight Riders – SRK ($770 M), Juhi Chawla ($531 M), Jay Mehta ( $2.1 B)

KKR’s ownership combines Bollywood glam with business brains. The franchise is globally popular thanks to Shah Rukh Khan’s brand appeal.

Rajasthan Royals – Manoj Badale & Lachlan Murdoch ($2.1 billion)

Rajasthan Royals – Manoj Badale & Lachlan Murdoch ($2.1 billion)

Despite being one of the more modestly funded teams, the Royals punch above their weight. They focus on youth and innovation, often unearthing future stars.

Gujarat Titans – Torrent Group (67%), CVC Capital Partners (33%)

Gujarat Titans – Torrent Group (67%), CVC Capital Partners (33%)

Though relatively new to the IPL scene, the Titans have a strong corporate structure. CVC Capital, a private equity giant with €182 billion in assets under management, brings global investment experience to the table.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK