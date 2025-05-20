photoDetails

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) continues to dominate global cricket both in terms of viewership and valuation, the deep pockets behind the glamorous franchises remain a subject of great curiosity. With billionaires, global corporations, and Bollywood stars in the mix, IPL ownership is as glitzy as the tournament itself. Here's a detailed look at the richest franchise owners in the IPL 2025 season: