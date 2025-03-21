IPL 2025 Rule Updates: Second New Ball, Saliva Ban Lifted & More Explained
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to bring some major rule changes that will shake up the tournament. From the return of saliva on the ball to a revolutionary 'Second Ball' rule, these updates aim to enhance gameplay, ensure fairness, and keep the excitement levels soaring. The BCCI has introduced these changes after discussions with players, umpires, and team management, ensuring that every decision aligns with the evolving dynamics of T20 cricket.
As the season kicks off, understanding these new rules will be crucial for players, fans, and analysts alike. Whether you're curious about how the dew factor will be countered or how technology will play a bigger role in decision-making, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a breakdown of the 10 most important IPL 2025 rule changes that will impact the game.
1. Saliva Ban Lifted: Bowlers Get Their Swing Back
The ban on using saliva to shine the ball has been revoked, allowing pacers to generate more swing and reverse swing, making IPL 2025 a bowler-friendly contest.
2. Two-Ball Rule: Tackling the Dew Factor
To neutralize the impact of dew in night matches, umpires will introduce a second ball after the 11th over of the second innings if excessive moisture is detected.
3. Impact Player Rule Remains
The strategic Impact Player rule continues, enabling teams to substitute one player mid-match, adding a tactical edge to team selections and game plans.
4. DRS Expanded: Off-Side Wides and High No-Balls Now Reviewable
The Decision Review System (DRS) now includes referrals for height-based no-balls and off-side wides, ensuring more accuracy in umpiring decisions.
5. Golden Badge for Defending Champions
Following European football leagues, IPL will now feature a Golden Badge for the reigning champions, with KKR becoming the first team to sport this honor.
6. No Match Bans for Slow Over Rates
Captains will no longer face match bans for over-rate violations. Instead, they will receive demerit points, reducing the risk of teams losing key players due to time infractions.
7. Hawk-Eye to Track Wides and No-Balls
Hawk-Eye technology will now determine off-side and head-high wides, along with waist-high no-balls, improving decision-making consistency.
8. Extended Player Replacement Policy
Teams can now sign replacements for injured players up until their 12th league match, instead of the previous restriction of seven games.
9. New Captains and Coaches for IPL 2025
Franchises have shuffled leadership, with RCB, DC, RR, PBKS, and KKR appointing new captains, while Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, and Mumbai Indians welcome fresh coaching staff.
10. BCCI’s New Practice Guidelines
Stricter training session protocols have been introduced to maintain pitch quality and player safety, ensuring competitive conditions throughout the tournament.
