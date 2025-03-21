Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2874929https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ipl-2025-rule-updates-second-new-ball-saliva-ban-lifted-more-explained-2874929
NewsPhotosIPL 2025 Rule Updates: Second New Ball, Saliva Ban Lifted & More Explained IPL 2025 Rule Updates: Second New Ball, Saliva Ban Lifted & More Explained
photoDetails

IPL 2025 Rule Updates: Second New Ball, Saliva Ban Lifted & More Explained

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to bring some major rule changes that will shake up the tournament. From the return of saliva on the ball to a revolutionary 'Second Ball' rule, these updates aim to enhance gameplay, ensure fairness, and keep the excitement levels soaring. The BCCI has introduced these changes after discussions with players, umpires, and team management, ensuring that every decision aligns with the evolving dynamics of T20 cricket.

As the season kicks off, understanding these new rules will be crucial for players, fans, and analysts alike. Whether you're curious about how the dew factor will be countered or how technology will play a bigger role in decision-making, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a breakdown of the 10 most important IPL 2025 rule changes that will impact the game.

Updated:Mar 21, 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Saliva Ban Lifted: Bowlers Get Their Swing Back

1/10
1. Saliva Ban Lifted: Bowlers Get Their Swing Back

The ban on using saliva to shine the ball has been revoked, allowing pacers to generate more swing and reverse swing, making IPL 2025 a bowler-friendly contest.

Follow Us

2. Two-Ball Rule: Tackling the Dew Factor

2/10
2. Two-Ball Rule: Tackling the Dew Factor

To neutralize the impact of dew in night matches, umpires will introduce a second ball after the 11th over of the second innings if excessive moisture is detected.

Follow Us

3. Impact Player Rule Remains

3/10
3. Impact Player Rule Remains

The strategic Impact Player rule continues, enabling teams to substitute one player mid-match, adding a tactical edge to team selections and game plans.

Follow Us

4. DRS Expanded: Off-Side Wides and High No-Balls Now Reviewable

4/10
4. DRS Expanded: Off-Side Wides and High No-Balls Now Reviewable

The Decision Review System (DRS) now includes referrals for height-based no-balls and off-side wides, ensuring more accuracy in umpiring decisions.

Follow Us

5. Golden Badge for Defending Champions

5/10
5. Golden Badge for Defending Champions

Following European football leagues, IPL will now feature a Golden Badge for the reigning champions, with KKR becoming the first team to sport this honor.

Follow Us

6. No Match Bans for Slow Over Rates

6/10
6. No Match Bans for Slow Over Rates

Captains will no longer face match bans for over-rate violations. Instead, they will receive demerit points, reducing the risk of teams losing key players due to time infractions.

Follow Us

7. Hawk-Eye to Track Wides and No-Balls

7/10
7. Hawk-Eye to Track Wides and No-Balls

Hawk-Eye technology will now determine off-side and head-high wides, along with waist-high no-balls, improving decision-making consistency.

Follow Us

8. Extended Player Replacement Policy

8/10
8. Extended Player Replacement Policy

Teams can now sign replacements for injured players up until their 12th league match, instead of the previous restriction of seven games.

Follow Us

9. New Captains and Coaches for IPL 2025

9/10
9. New Captains and Coaches for IPL 2025

Franchises have shuffled leadership, with RCB, DC, RR, PBKS, and KKR appointing new captains, while Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, and Mumbai Indians welcome fresh coaching staff.

 

Follow Us

10. BCCI’s New Practice Guidelines

10/10
10. BCCI’s New Practice Guidelines

Stricter training session protocols have been introduced to maintain pitch quality and player safety, ensuring competitive conditions throughout the tournament.

Follow Us
IPL 2025IPL 2025 new rulesIPL 2025 rule changesIPL 2025 latest updatesIPL 2025 second ball ruleIPL 2025 saliva ban liftednew IPL 2025 playing conditionsIPL 2025 DRS rule changesIPL 2025 Impact Player ruleIPL 2025 wide ball reviewIPL 2025 no-ball DRSIPL 2025 Hawk-Eye technologyIPL 2025 umpire decisionsIPL 2025 over-rate penaltiesIPL 2025 captains and teamsIPL 2025 match regulationsIPL 2025 toss impactIPL 2025 BCCI rule updatesIPL 2025 fair play changesIPL 2025 match strategyIPL 2025 night match rulesIPL 2025 dew factor impactIPL 2025 game innovationsIPL 2025 golden badge ruleIPL 2025 new playing formatIPL 2025 latest cricket rulesIPL 2025 season highlightsIPL 2025 tournament structureIPL 2025 fairness in cricketIPL 2025 key takeawaysIPL 2025 latest news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
social media influencers
6 Social Media Influencers Who Stepped Into Bollywood Gracefully
camera icon7
title
Sara Ali Khan
Eid 2025: 7 Best Ethnic Looks Inspired By Sara Ali Khan For Effortless Festive Style
camera icon10
title
India's haunted places
India’s Most Haunted Places: 9 Spine-Chilling Spots You Should Visit At Your Own Risk
camera icon8
title
fruits for eyesight
7 Fruits That Can Improve Your Eyesight Naturally
camera icon8
title
Copra
Why Is Copra Or Coconut Not Allowed In Flight? Check List Of Banned Items On Plane
NEWS ON ONE CLICK