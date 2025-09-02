Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2954681https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ipl-2025-stars-from-csk-gt-rr-kkr-dc-pbks-mi-who-will-play-for-afghanistan-in-asia-cup-2025-check-in-pics-2954681
NewsPhotosIPL 2025 Stars From CSK, GT, RR, KKR, DC, PBKS, MI Who Will Play For Afghanistan In Asia Cup 2025 - Check In Pics
photoDetails

IPL 2025 Stars From CSK, GT, RR, KKR, DC, PBKS, MI Who Will Play For Afghanistan In Asia Cup 2025 - Check In Pics

Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan will start their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with the clash against Hong Kong on September 9 at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Afghanistan's 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025 features several stars who were part of different teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

Here's list of IPL 2025 stars who will play for Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2025:

Updated:Sep 02, 2025, 05:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans)

1/7
Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans)

Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who was a key player for Gujarat Titans during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, will lead Afghanistan in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which will be played from September 9 in the UAE. Rashid's deceptive leg-spin and lower-order batting will be crucial for Afghanistan in the upcoming Asia Cup. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Kolkata Knight Riders)

2/7
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. His aggressive batting in the powerplay and safe hands behind the stumps will be crucial for Afghanistan at the Asia Cup 2025, which will be played from September 9 in the UAE. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

Follow Us

Noor Ahmad (Chennai Super Kings)

3/7
Noor Ahmad (Chennai Super Kings)

Young Afghanistan leg-spinner was the star performer for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season as he took 24 wickets in 14 IPL matches. His economical spells and ability to turn the ball both ways will be crucial for Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2025 on UAE's spin-friendly pitches. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

Follow Us

Sediqullah Atal (Delhi Capitals)

4/7
Sediqullah Atal (Delhi Capitals)

Young Afghan cricketer Sediqullah Atal made his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the 2025 season after being roped in by the Delhi Capitals. Sediqullah will be a key player for Afghanistan at the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 season. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

Follow Us

Azmatullah Omarzai (Punjab Kings)

5/7
Azmatullah Omarzai (Punjab Kings)

Versatile all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai was a key player for Afghanistan in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. His medium-pace bowling and ability to contribute with the bat lower down the order makes him an asset for Afghanistan at the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the UAE. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

Follow Us

Fazalhaq Farooqi (Rajasthan Royals)

6/7
Fazalhaq Farooqi (Rajasthan Royals)

Fazalhaq Farooqi, who is known for his accuracy and swing, was part of the Rajasthan Royals squad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Farooqi will be a key component of Afghanistan’s pace attack during the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the UAE. (Pic credit: Rajasthan Royals)

 

Follow Us

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Mumbai Indians)

7/7
Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Mumbai Indians)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who was part of Mumbai Indians squad in the IPL 2025 season, will be a key component of Afghanistan bowling lineup for the Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the UAE. (Pic credit: Mumbai Indians)

 

Follow Us
AfghanistanAfghanistan squadAfghanistan squad Asia Cup 2025Afghanistan squad Asia CupAfghanistan Stars IPL 2025Afghanistan Players IPL 2025Asia Cup 2025Asia Cup squad 2025 AfghanistanGujarat TitansGTKolkata Knight RidersKKRChennai Super KingsCSKDelhi CapitalsDCPunjab KingsPBKSrajasthan royalsRRMumbai IndiansMIRashid Khan AfghanistanRashid Khan Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025Rashid Khan Gujarat TitansRashid Khan Gujarat Titans IPL 2025Rashid Khan IPL 2025Rashid Khan recordsRashid Khan IPL RecordsRashid Khan Afghanistan captaincyRahmanullah GurbazRahmanullah Gurbaz KKRRahmanullah Gurbaz Asia Cup 2025Rahmanullah Gurbaz IPL recordsRahmanullah Gurbaz recordsNoor AhmadNoor Ahmad CSKNoor Ahmad IPL 2025Noor Ahmad IPL 2025 performanceNoor Ahmad IPL recordsNoor Ahmad AfghanistanNoor Ahmad Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025Noor Ahmad Afghanistan SquadSediqullah AtalSediqullah Atal IPL 2025Sediqullah Atal Delhi CapitalsSediqullah Atal Afghanis
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Afghanistan
IPL 2025 Stars From CSK, GT, RR, KKR, DC, PBKS, MI Who Will Play For Afghanistan In Asia Cup 2025 - Check In Pics
camera icon8
title
Technology
Meet The World’s Youngest Self-Made Billionaire: Once A College Dropout, Her Company Was Acquired By Meta For Rs 2,075,000,000,000; Check Her Net Worth And Know Who She Is...
camera icon7
title
Funny Railway Station Names
India’s Funniest, Most Unique Railway Station Names – Meet Diwana, Saheli And More
camera icon11
title
Ganeshotsav 2025
Ganeshotsav 2025: India’s Top 9 Most Expensive Ganpati Idols And Pandals You Cannot Miss
camera icon17
title
Annabelle
Meet Annabelle: Real Haunted Doll Behind ‘The Conjuring’ - Cursed Origins, Hollywood Fame & Her Shocking Whereabouts Today
NEWS ON ONE CLICK