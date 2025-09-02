IPL 2025 Stars From CSK, GT, RR, KKR, DC, PBKS, MI Who Will Play For Afghanistan In Asia Cup 2025 - Check In Pics
Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan will start their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with the clash against Hong Kong on September 9 at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Afghanistan's 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025 features several stars who were part of different teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.
Here's list of IPL 2025 stars who will play for Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2025:
Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans)
Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who was a key player for Gujarat Titans during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, will lead Afghanistan in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which will be played from September 9 in the UAE. Rashid's deceptive leg-spin and lower-order batting will be crucial for Afghanistan in the upcoming Asia Cup. (Pic credit: IANS)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Kolkata Knight Riders)
Dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. His aggressive batting in the powerplay and safe hands behind the stumps will be crucial for Afghanistan at the Asia Cup 2025, which will be played from September 9 in the UAE. (Pic credit: IANS)
Noor Ahmad (Chennai Super Kings)
Young Afghanistan leg-spinner was the star performer for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season as he took 24 wickets in 14 IPL matches. His economical spells and ability to turn the ball both ways will be crucial for Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2025 on UAE's spin-friendly pitches. (Pic credit: IANS)
Sediqullah Atal (Delhi Capitals)
Young Afghan cricketer Sediqullah Atal made his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the 2025 season after being roped in by the Delhi Capitals. Sediqullah will be a key player for Afghanistan at the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 season. (Pic credit: IANS)
Azmatullah Omarzai (Punjab Kings)
Versatile all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai was a key player for Afghanistan in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. His medium-pace bowling and ability to contribute with the bat lower down the order makes him an asset for Afghanistan at the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the UAE. (Pic credit: IANS)
Fazalhaq Farooqi (Rajasthan Royals)
Fazalhaq Farooqi, who is known for his accuracy and swing, was part of the Rajasthan Royals squad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Farooqi will be a key component of Afghanistan’s pace attack during the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the UAE. (Pic credit: Rajasthan Royals)
Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Mumbai Indians)
Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who was part of Mumbai Indians squad in the IPL 2025 season, will be a key component of Afghanistan bowling lineup for the Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the UAE. (Pic credit: Mumbai Indians)
