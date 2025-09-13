IPL 2025 Stars From CSK, KKR, LSG, SRH, RR, GT Who Earned Big At SA20 Auction - Check In Pics
The recently-concluded SA20 auction in Johannesburg saw intense bidding for South African talent among six franchises. Dewald Brevis and Aiden Markram, who were the key players for CSK and LSG at the IPL 2025, shattered the SA20 Season 4 Player Auction records, with the pair becoming the most expensive buys in the history of all auctions to date.
Not only Brevis and Markram, many other IPL stars from different franchises also fetched big money at SA20 auction ahead of the fourth season of the league.
Here's list of IPL 2025 stars who earned big at SA20 auction:
Dewald Brevis (CSK)
Young South African sensation Dewald Brevis, who went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction and was later signed by CSK as a replacement, has been incredible since last year. Brevis, who scored 225 runs for CSK in 6 matches of IPL 2025, became the most expensive player in SA20 history after getting picked by Pretoria Capitals for a record R16.50 million (INR 8.30 crore). (Pic credit: CSK)
Aiden Markram (LSG)
South Africa's white-ball skipper Aiden Markram, who was in fine form for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), became the second-most expensive player at the SA20 auction as he was picked by Durban Super Giants for R14 million (INR 7 crore). Markram will also lead the Durban Super Giants in the upcoming SA20 auction. (Pic credit: IANS)
Wiaan Mulder (SRH)
South Africa all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, who joined Sunrisers Hyderabad as replacement for injured Brydon Carse during the IPL 2025 season, got a massive deal of R9 million (INR 4.50 crores) from Joburg Super Kings during the SA20 auction. (Pic credit: SRH)
Gerald Coetzee (GT)
Gerald Coetzee, who was a key pacer for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 auction, was picked by Durban’s Super Giants for R7.40 million (INR 3.73 crores) during the SA20 auction. (Pic credit: IANS)
Nandre Burger (RR)
Nandre Burger, who was picked by Rajasthan Royals as an injury replacement for Sandeep Sharma during the IPL 2025, was bought by Joburg Super Kings for R6.30 million (INR 3.20 crore) at the SA20 auction. (Pic credit: IANS)
Anrich Nortje (KKR)
South African speedster Anrich Nortje, who was part of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad during the IPL 2025 season, was picked by the two-time champion Sunrisers Eastern Cape for R5 million (INR 2.5 crores) at the SA20 auction.
Quinton de Kock (KKR)
Veteran South Africa batter Quinton de Kock, who was part of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad during the IPL 2025 season, was bought by Sunrisers Eastern Cape for R2.40 million (INR 1.20 crore) at the SA20 auction.
