IPL 2025 Stars Who Will Play In WTC Final Between Australia And South Africa: Josh Hazlewood, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins And...
IPL 2025 Stars Who Will Play In WTC Final Between Australia And South Africa: Josh Hazlewood, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins And...

The much-anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa will be played from June 11-15, 2025 at iconic Lord's. Pat Cummins-led Australia will be looking to retain the mace that they claimed after defeating India in the previous edition of the World Test Championship Final at the Oval in June 2023. On the other hand, a determined South Africa aim for their first ICC trophy in over two decades, with Temba Bavuma leading the charge.

Most of the players from both Australia And South Africa recently played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for different franchises. Now, they are all set to give their 100 percent for their countries.

Here's the list of South Africa and Australian players, who took part in IPL 2025 and will now play in WTC final:

Updated:Jun 09, 2025, 10:19 PM IST
1. Josh Hazlewood (RCB)

1/13
1. Josh Hazlewood (RCB)

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood recently played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 and played a key role in winning the maiden IPL title for the franchise. Hazlewood, who also played the final for RCB against Punjab Kings, will now be crucial for Australia's success in the WTC final against South Africa.  

2. Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans)

2/13
2. Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans)

Kagiso Rabada was part of the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 and he will now lead South Africa’s pace attack in the WTC final against Australia. 

3. Aiden Markram (LSG)

3/13
3. Aiden Markram (LSG)

Aiden Markram had a fantastic IPL 2025 season with the bat at Lucknow Super Giants. Markram, as a key batter will be now vital for South Africa's success in the WTC final against Australia.   

4. Pat Cummins (SRH)

4/13
4. Pat Cummins (SRH)

Pat Cummins was the captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2025 season. Cummins will now lead Australia in the WTC final against South Africa as his team aims to defend their mace.  

5. Lungi Ngidi (RCB)

5/13
5. Lungi Ngidi (RCB)

Lungi Ngidi was part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 season. He will now represent South Africa in the WTC final against Australia.  

6. Tristan Stubbs (Delhi Capitals)

6/13
6. Tristan Stubbs (Delhi Capitals)

Tristan Stubbs played for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 season. He will be a key component in South African batting lineup in the WTC final against Australia.  

7. Travis Head (SRH)

7/13
7. Travis Head (SRH)

Travis Head was part of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025 and now will be a key player for Australia in the WTC final against South Africa.   

8. Ryan Rickelton (Mumbai Indians)

8/13
8. Ryan Rickelton (Mumbai Indians)

Wicketkeeper batter Ryan Rickelton played many match-winning knocks for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 season. Rickelton will now look to play an impactful knock for South Africa in the WTC final against Australia.  

9. Corbin Bosch (Mumbai Indians)

9/13
9. Corbin Bosch (Mumbai Indians)

Corbin Bosch was part of Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 season. Bosch will now give perfect balance to South Africa with both bat and ball in the WTC final against Australia.  

10. Mitchell Starc (Delhi Capitals)

10/13
10. Mitchell Starc (Delhi Capitals)

Mitchell Starc played for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 season and he will now be part of Australia’s formidable pace attack in the WTC final against South Africa. 

11. Josh Inglis (PBKS)

11/13
11. Josh Inglis (PBKS)

Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis was an integral part of Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 and he will now represent Australia in the WTC final against South Africa.  

12. Marco Jansen (Punjab Kings)

12/13
12. Marco Jansen (Punjab Kings)

Marco Jansen was a key player for Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 season. With both bat and ball, Jansen will be crucial for South Africa in the WTC final against Australia.  

13. Wiaan Mulder (SRH)

13/13
13. Wiaan Mulder (SRH)

Wiaan Mulder was part of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025 season and he will now represent South Africa in the WTC final against Australia.  

NEWS ON ONE CLICK