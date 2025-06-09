IPL 2025 Stars Who Will Play In WTC Final Between Australia And South Africa: Josh Hazlewood, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins And...

photoDetails

The much-anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa will be played from June 11-15, 2025 at iconic Lord's. Pat Cummins-led Australia will be looking to retain the mace that they claimed after defeating India in the previous edition of the World Test Championship Final at the Oval in June 2023. On the other hand, a determined South Africa aim for their first ICC trophy in over two decades, with Temba Bavuma leading the charge.

Most of the players from both Australia And South Africa recently played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for different franchises. Now, they are all set to give their 100 percent for their countries.

Here's the list of South Africa and Australian players, who took part in IPL 2025 and will now play in WTC final: