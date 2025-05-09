IPL 2025 Suspended: What Can The BCCI Do Now?

photoDetails

english

2898380

The suspension of IPL 2025 due to escalating India-Pakistan tensions has left fans and stakeholders in uncertainty. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the BCCI has officially suspended the tournament for now. In response, the board is evaluating multiple contingency plans including rescheduling the event post-monsoon, moving matches to the UAE or South Africa, or staging them in safer Indian cities. Additional strategies include launching a mini-IPL, handling financial challenges with broadcasters, and keeping fans engaged through digital platforms. A crisis task force may also be formed, with inputs from the Indian government. The IPL could still return later this year if conditions improve.