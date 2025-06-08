IPL 2025 Team Of The Season: Shreyas Iyer Captain, Virat Kohli Opens - Check Dream XI Featuring Players From RCB, CSK, MI, GT, PBKS, And LSG
The Indian Premier League 2025 season will be remembered for its thrilling finishes, rising stars, and the long-awaited title win for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. As the dust settles, here’s a look at the IPL 2025 Dream Team featuring the best performers across franchises who made the biggest impact this season.
Sai Sudharsan (GT) – Opener
The stylish left-hander from Gujarat Titans had a breakout season, winning the Orange Cap with 759 runs. His consistency at the top provided GT with rock-solid starts and earned him accolades as one of the brightest young stars of the league.
Virat Kohli (RCB) – Opener
The season finally ended with Virat Kohli lifting the IPL trophy for RCB, and he was instrumental in their success. With 657 runs under his belt, including multiple match-winning knocks, Kohli once again proved his class and hunger to win.
Jos Buttler (GT) – Wicketkeeper
Buttler’s explosive batting helped Gujarat Titans remain dominant in the league phase. Scoring 538 runs, he played the dual role of anchor and aggressor while also taking up wicketkeeping duties efficiently.
Suryakumar Yadav (MI)
Mumbai Indians' batting revolved around the brilliance of Suryakumar Yadav, who smashed 717 runs with his trademark flair and innovation. His consistency ensured MI remained in the playoff hunt till the very end.
Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) – Captain
Though Punjab Kings fell short in the final, Shreyas Iyer made history by becoming the first captain to lead three different teams to IPL finals. With 604 runs, his leadership and batting remained central to PBKS’s dream run.
Nicholas Pooran (LSG)
Pooran’s explosive hitting gave Lucknow Super Giants the firepower in the middle overs. With 524 runs, he continued to establish himself as one of the most dangerous middle-order batsmen in the IPL.
Krunal Pandya (RCB)
RCB's title triumph was aided by the all-round brilliance of Krunal Pandya, who not only picked up 17 wickets but also played a match-winning unbeaten 73 against Delhi Capitals in a must-win game.
Prasidh Krishna (GT)
Prasidh Krishna was a revelation for GT this season. He bagged the Purple Cap with 25 wickets and bowled with consistent pace and accuracy throughout the tournament.
Noor Ahmad (CSK)
CSK unearthed another spin gem in Noor Ahmad, whose left-arm wrist spin fetched 24 wickets. His breakthrough season was one of the few bright spots in CSK’s otherwise modest campaign.
Josh Hazlewood (RCB)
In the final and the playoffs, Josh Hazlewood stood tall, delivering precise spells under pressure. With 22 wickets, he played a crucial role in RCB’s maiden IPL title win.
Jasprit Bumrah (MI)
Bumrah was at his economical best, bowling tough overs and finishing with 18 wickets at an astonishing economy of 6.67. His impact, as always, was far beyond the numbers.
Marcus Stoinis (PBKS) – Impact Player
PBKS's utility man Marcus Stoinis contributed with both bat and ball. Used strategically as an Impact Player, his presence gave Punjab the balance they needed to make it to the final.
