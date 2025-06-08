Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2912691https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ipl-2025-team-of-the-season-shreyas-iyer-captain-virat-kohli-opens-check-dream-xi-featuring-players-from-rcb-csk-mi-gt-pbks-and-lsg-2912691
NewsPhotosIPL 2025 Team Of The Season: Shreyas Iyer Captain, Virat Kohli Opens - Check Dream XI Featuring Players From RCB, CSK, MI, GT, PBKS, And LSG
photoDetails

IPL 2025 Team Of The Season: Shreyas Iyer Captain, Virat Kohli Opens - Check Dream XI Featuring Players From RCB, CSK, MI, GT, PBKS, And LSG

The Indian Premier League 2025 season will be remembered for its thrilling finishes, rising stars, and the long-awaited title win for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. As the dust settles, here’s a look at the IPL 2025 Dream Team featuring the best performers across franchises who made the biggest impact this season.

 

Updated:Jun 08, 2025, 09:39 AM IST
Follow Us

Sai Sudharsan (GT) – Opener

1/12
Sai Sudharsan (GT) – Opener

The stylish left-hander from Gujarat Titans had a breakout season, winning the Orange Cap with 759 runs. His consistency at the top provided GT with rock-solid starts and earned him accolades as one of the brightest young stars of the league.

Follow Us

Virat Kohli (RCB) – Opener

2/12
Virat Kohli (RCB) – Opener

The season finally ended with Virat Kohli lifting the IPL trophy for RCB, and he was instrumental in their success. With 657 runs under his belt, including multiple match-winning knocks, Kohli once again proved his class and hunger to win.

 

Follow Us

Jos Buttler (GT) – Wicketkeeper

3/12
Jos Buttler (GT) – Wicketkeeper

Buttler’s explosive batting helped Gujarat Titans remain dominant in the league phase. Scoring 538 runs, he played the dual role of anchor and aggressor while also taking up wicketkeeping duties efficiently.

 

Follow Us

Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

4/12
Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Mumbai Indians' batting revolved around the brilliance of Suryakumar Yadav, who smashed 717 runs with his trademark flair and innovation. His consistency ensured MI remained in the playoff hunt till the very end.

 

Follow Us

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) – Captain

5/12
Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) – Captain

Though Punjab Kings fell short in the final, Shreyas Iyer made history by becoming the first captain to lead three different teams to IPL finals. With 604 runs, his leadership and batting remained central to PBKS’s dream run.

 

Follow Us

Nicholas Pooran (LSG)

6/12
Nicholas Pooran (LSG)

Pooran’s explosive hitting gave Lucknow Super Giants the firepower in the middle overs. With 524 runs, he continued to establish himself as one of the most dangerous middle-order batsmen in the IPL.

 

Follow Us

Krunal Pandya (RCB)

7/12
Krunal Pandya (RCB)

RCB's title triumph was aided by the all-round brilliance of Krunal Pandya, who not only picked up 17 wickets but also played a match-winning unbeaten 73 against Delhi Capitals in a must-win game.

 

Follow Us

Prasidh Krishna (GT)

8/12
Prasidh Krishna (GT)

Prasidh Krishna was a revelation for GT this season. He bagged the Purple Cap with 25 wickets and bowled with consistent pace and accuracy throughout the tournament.

 

Follow Us

Noor Ahmad (CSK)

9/12
Noor Ahmad (CSK)

CSK unearthed another spin gem in Noor Ahmad, whose left-arm wrist spin fetched 24 wickets. His breakthrough season was one of the few bright spots in CSK’s otherwise modest campaign.

 

Follow Us

Josh Hazlewood (RCB)

10/12
Josh Hazlewood (RCB)

In the final and the playoffs, Josh Hazlewood stood tall, delivering precise spells under pressure. With 22 wickets, he played a crucial role in RCB’s maiden IPL title win.

 

Follow Us

Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

11/12
Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

Bumrah was at his economical best, bowling tough overs and finishing with 18 wickets at an astonishing economy of 6.67. His impact, as always, was far beyond the numbers.

 

Follow Us

Marcus Stoinis (PBKS) – Impact Player

12/12
Marcus Stoinis (PBKS) – Impact Player

PBKS's utility man Marcus Stoinis contributed with both bat and ball. Used strategically as an Impact Player, his presence gave Punjab the balance they needed to make it to the final.

 

Follow Us
IPL 2025 Dream XIIPL 2025 Team of the SeasonShreyas Iyer captainVirat Kohli OpenerIPL Best XIRCB players IPL 2025CSK IPL performersMI top playersGujarat Titans starsPBKS final 2025LSG PooranKohli Dream TeamIyer captaincy recordIPL 2025 highlightstop IPL players 2025CSKMIRCBPBKSGTLSG
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Indian Railways
This Was India's First Train, Ran For Just 34 KM Between Bombay And Thane; Carried 400 Passengers Creating History
camera icon11
title
Ind vs Eng
India's Likely Playing XI For 1st Test Against England: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul As Openers, This Batter To Replace Virat Kohli At No. 4
camera icon5
title
J-36 fighter
Meet China's Sixth-Generation Fighter Jet J-36: Features Long-Range Covert Strike Capability, Internal Weapon Carriage
camera icon7
title
Ind vs Eng
4 Players Who Could Replace Virat Kohli At No. 4 Spot In Tests For India Against England: Karun Nair, Shubman Gill And...
camera icon7
title
largest producer of turmeric
Top Turmeric Producer In The World
NEWS ON ONE CLICK