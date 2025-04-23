Advertisement
IPL 2025 Top Run Scorers For MI, CSK, RCB, KKR, SRH, RR, PBKS, LSG, DC, GT - In Pics
IPL 2025 Top Run Scorers For MI, CSK, RCB, KKR, SRH, RR, PBKS, LSG, DC, GT - In Pics

As the league stage of IPL 2025 winds down, the battle for Orange Cap continues to intensify. While some batters have dominated throughout the season, others have stepped up in crucial moments. Here's a quick look at the top run-scorer from each IPL franchise so far this season.

Updated:Apr 23, 2025, 06:02 PM IST
Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 417 Runs

Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 417 Runs

Sai Sudharsan has been a consistent performer for Gujarat Titans (GT), leading the charge with 417 runs in the tournament.

 

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 377 Runs

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 377 Runs

Nicholas Pooran has shown his explosive batting skills for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), scoring 377 runs in IPL 2025.

 

Surya Kumar Yadav (MI) - 333 Runs

Surya Kumar Yadav (MI) - 333 Runs

Surya Kumar Yadav has continued his form for Mumbai Indians (MI), scoring 333 runs in the season.

KL Rahul (DC) - 323 Runs

KL Rahul (DC) - 323 Runs

KL Rahul, leading Delhi Capitals (DC), has scored 323 runs, contributing significantly to his team’s total.

Virat Kohli (RCB) - 322 Runs

Virat Kohli (RCB) - 322 Runs

Virat Kohli has been in top form for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), with a total of 322 runs.

 

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) - 307 Runs

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) - 307 Runs

Yashasvi Jaiswal has impressed with his batting for Rajasthan Royals (RR), accumulating 307 runs.

 

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) - 271 Runs

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) - 271 Runs

Ajinkya Rahane has been one of Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) top run-scorers, with 271 runs in IPL 2025.

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) - 263 Runs

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) - 263 Runs

Shreyas Iyer has been a key player for Punjab Kings (PBKS), contributing with 263 runs.

 

Travis Head (SRH) - 242 Runs

Travis Head (SRH) - 242 Runs

Travis Head has performed well for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), scoring 242 runs in the tournament.

 

Shivam Dube (CSK) - 230 Runs

Shivam Dube (CSK) - 230 Runs

Shivam Dube is the top run scorer of Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) this year, with 230 runs to his name in IPL 2025.

