IPL 2025 Uncapped XI Of The Season: Shashank Singh Captain, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Opens - Check Emerging Players From CSK, MI, PBKS, KKR, LSG, DC, SRH, RR
The Indian Premier League 2025 season brought several uncapped Indian players into the spotlight, with many putting on match-winning performances and showing composure under pressure. From explosive openers to clutch bowlers, these rising stars proved they belong on the big stage. Here's a look at the Uncapped XI of IPL 2025 players who made headlines without having played for India yet:
Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals)
The biggest sensation of IPL 2025, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi took the league by storm with a stunning 35-ball century. In just 7 matches, he racked up 252 runs and finished the season with a jaw-dropping strike rate of over 206. His fearless hitting and maturity beyond his years earned him the Super Striker of the Season award.
Priyansh Arya (Punjab Kings)
Bought for Rs. 3.8 crore, Priyansh Arya repaid every rupee with a brilliant debut season. His century against CSK was one of the most memorable knocks of the tournament. Arya consistently gave Punjab strong starts and ended with 475 runs a key contributor in PBKS’s dream run to the finals.
Ayush Mhatre (Chennai Super Kings)
In a disappointing season for CSK, Ayush Mhatre was a rare silver lining. Making his T20 debut at any level, Mhatre scored 240 runs in just 7 matches and became one of CSK’s top three run-scorers. His elegant strokeplay and composure stood out in a struggling lineup.
Ayush Badoni (LSG) - Wicketkeeper
A reliable middle-order batsman and sharp gloveman, Badoni showed maturity and finishing abilities in crunch moments. His dual skills add great balance to this uncapped XI.
Aniket Verma (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
Aniket Verma added firepower to SRH’s middle order with clean hitting and aggressive intent. With 20 sixes and a high strike rate, his cameo knocks often shifted momentum in SRH’s favor.
Shashank Singh (PBKS) - Captain
A seasoned uncapped pro, Shashank Singh led by example with several match-winning knocks. His calm leadership and ability to take responsibility in chases earned him the captaincy of this squad.
Nehal Wadhera (MI)
After underwhelming seasons with MI, Nehal Wadhera found his form with PBKS, who trusted him with a Rs. 4.2 crore price tag. He repaid the faith by smashing 369 runs, including two half-centuries, playing key roles in PBKS’s top-order success.
Vaibhav Arora (KKR)
Arora's swing bowling and control in the powerplay stood out. He picked crucial wickets with the new ball and was a regular threat early in the innings.
Vipraj Nigam (Delhi Capitals)
A promising spin-bowling all-rounder, Vipraj Nigam contributed in both departments. He struck at 179.75 with the bat and chipped in with 11 wickets, often providing Delhi breakthroughs in tight moments.
Digvesh Rathi (Lucknow Super Giants)
Despite a one-match ban, Digvesh Rathi proved to be a critical weapon for LSG. The Delhi leg-spinner was consistent throughout the season, taking 14 wickets in 13 matches while maintaining a decent economy rate.
Ashwani Kumar (Mumbai Indians)
Fast bowler Ashwani Kumar delivered some fiery spells, including a memorable four-wicket haul against Kolkata Knight Riders. His raw pace and ability to strike in the middle overs made him a valuable asset for MI.
