IPL 2025 Updated Orange Cap & Purple Cap Race - In Pics
IPL 2025 Orange Cap and Purple Cap race, showcasing standout performers with the most runs and wickets this season. Sai Sudharsan leads the Orange Cap tally with 638 runs, closely followed by Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav. On the bowling front, Prasidh Krishna and Noor Ahmad are tied with 21 wickets each, dominating the Purple Cap leaderboard. With impressive strike rates, consistent performances, and impactful spells, these players are shaping the IPL 2025 narrative. The article includes a stats-driven listicle with photos, player insights, and internal links for deeper fan engagement.
Sai Sudharsan Tops IPL 2025 Orange Cap List With 638 Runs
With a stellar average of 53.17 and a strike rate nearing 156, Sai Sudharsan leads the pack as IPL 2025’s most consistent batter. A true anchor for GT.
Shubman Gill Surges With Class and Power in IPL 2025
Batting at 57.82 average and smashing 23 sixes, Gill has balanced elegance and aggression, making him a fantasy cricket favorite and a contender for Player of the Tournament.
Suryakumar Yadav’s Explosive 170+ Strike Rate Lights Up IPL 2025
SKY's 583 runs at a jaw-dropping 170.47 strike rate make him the most dangerous batter in the death overs. Perfect blend of flair and firepower.
Mitchell Marsh Delivers Match-Winning Knocks for His Franchise
With over 550 runs and a 161.85 strike rate, Marsh has emerged as one of IPL 2025’s most valuable overseas players. Check full Orange Cap stats here.
Yashasvi Jaiswal Proves His Class With a Fearless 559-Run Season
The left-hander’s 28 sixes and 60 fours highlight his boundary-hitting dominance. Jaiswal continues his rise as a cornerstone of India’s T20 future.
Prasidh Krishna Leads IPL 2025 Purple Cap Standings With 21 Wickets
Clocking 145+ km/h and striking regularly, Krishna has spearheaded RR's attack with a best-in-class economy rate under pressure. A comeback to remember.
Noor Ahmad Wows Fans With 2 Four-Fers and 21 Wickets
The Afghan spinner’s sharp turn and deception have troubled top orders. His 18.43 average is the best among bowlers with 20+ wickets this season.
Trent Boult Continues His IPL Legacy With 19 Scalp Haul
Swing king Boult remains lethal in the powerplay, picking up key wickets early and maintaining elite consistency in death overs.
Josh Hazlewood’s Precision Brings Australia’s Test-Class to T20s
With an average of 17.28, Hazlewood has quietly been a match-winner, proving why he’s among the most underrated IPL 2025 performers.
Varun Chakaravarthy’s Mystery Spin Yields 17 Vital Wickets
His variations remain unreadable, especially on slower tracks. Varun’s resurgence has been crucial to KKR's bowling depth and spin-heavy strategy.
