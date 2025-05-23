IPL 2025 Updated Orange Cap & Purple Cap Race - In Pics

photoDetails

english

2904977

IPL 2025 Orange Cap and Purple Cap race, showcasing standout performers with the most runs and wickets this season. Sai Sudharsan leads the Orange Cap tally with 638 runs, closely followed by Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav. On the bowling front, Prasidh Krishna and Noor Ahmad are tied with 21 wickets each, dominating the Purple Cap leaderboard. With impressive strike rates, consistent performances, and impactful spells, these players are shaping the IPL 2025 narrative. The article includes a stats-driven listicle with photos, player insights, and internal links for deeper fan engagement.