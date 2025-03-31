IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After CSK vs RR Match: Rajasthan Royals Open Account, Push Mumbai Indians To Bottom - Check In Pics

photoDetails

english

2879745

IPL 2025 Points Table: Rajasthan Royals (RR) opened their account in IPL 2025 with a thrilling six-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Guwahati on Sunday, March 30. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) continue to remain on the top with four points in two games.

Here's the latest points table of IPL 2025 after CSK vs RR match: