IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After CSK vs RR Match: Rajasthan Royals Open Account, Push Mumbai Indians To Bottom - Check In Pics
IPL 2025 Points Table: Rajasthan Royals (RR) opened their account in IPL 2025 with a thrilling six-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Guwahati on Sunday, March 30. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) continue to remain on the top with four points in two games.
Here's the latest points table of IPL 2025 after CSK vs RR match:
1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) remains at the top of the IPL 2025 points table, having won both their matches against KKR and CSK. RCB: 2 matches, 2 wins, 0 losses, 4 points, Net Run Rate (NRR) +2.266
2. Delhi Capitals (DC)
Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals jumped to the second spot in the IPL 2025 points table after a dominating seven-wicket win over SRH on Sunday. DC: 2 matches, 2 wins, 0 losses, 4 points, NRR +1.320
3. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants are at the third spot in the IPL 2025 points table with one win and one loss in their two matches. LSG: 2 matches, 1 win, 1 loss, 2 points, NRR +0.963
4. Gujarat Titans (GT)
Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans are at the fourth spot in the IPL 2025 points table with one win in two matches. GT: 2 matches, 1 win, 1 loss, 2 points, NRR +0.625
5. Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings are at the fifth spot in the IPL 2025 points table with one win in one match.
PBKS: 1 match, 1 win, 0 losses, 2 points, NRR +0.550
6. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are the 6th spot in the IPL 2025 points table with one win in two matches. After losing to RCB in the campaign opener, KKR defeated RR in their last match. KKR: 2 matches, 1 win, 1 loss, 2 points, NRR -0.308
7. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) moved up to the seventh spot in the IPL 2025 points table despite their loss against RR on Sunday, owing to a superior NRR than Sunrisers Hyderabad. CSK: 3 matches, 1 win, 2 losses, 2 points, NRR -0.771
8. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) slipped to the eighth spot in the IPL 2025 points table after their loss against Delhi Capitals (DC). SRH: 3 matches, 1 win, 2 losses, 2 points, NRR -0.871
9. Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Rajasthan Royals moved to the ninth spot in the IPL 2025 points table after their thrilling six-run win over CSK on Sunday under Riyan Parag's captaincy. RR: 3 matches, 1 win, 2 losses, 2 points, NRR -1.112
10. Mumbai Indians (MI)
Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians slipped to the 10th spot in the IPL 2025 points table after RR's win over CSK. MI have lost to CSK and GT in IPL 2025 so far.
MI: 2 matches, 0 wins, 2 losses, 0 points, NRR -1.163
