IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After CSK vs SRH Game - In Pics
The IPL 2025 points table shows a fierce mid‑season battle.The playoff battle is intense! Let’s check where each team stands after SRH’s win over CSK.
Gujarat Titans (GT) - 1st Position
Matches: 8 | Wins: 6 | Loss: 2 | Points: 12 | NRR: +1.104 Gujarat Titans are leading the table with strong performances across departments.
Delhi Capitals (DC) - 2nd Position
Matches: 8 | Wins: 6 | Loss: 2 | Points: 12 | NRR: +0.657 Delhi Capitals have found momentum at the right time. Their batting depth and disciplined bowling are keeping them strong.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - 3rd Position
Matches: 9 | Wins: 6 | Loss: 3 | Points: 12 | NRR: +0.482 RCB is staying strong despite some tight matches. Their aggressive batting has been key, with bowlers performing in death overs.
Mumbai Indians (MI) - 4th Position
Matches: 9 | Wins: 5 | Loss: 4 | Points: 10 | NRR: +0.673 Mumbai Indians have bounced back in the race after the rough start of the tournament and are looking strong for the playoffs.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) - 5th Position
Matches: 8 | Wins: 5 | Loss: 3 | Points: 10 | NRR: +0.177 Punjab Kings had an explosive start to the tournament but are lacking in the middle season, aiming to bounce back in the coming matches.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - 6th Position
Matches: 9 | Wins: 5 | Loss: 4 | Points: 10 | NRR: -0.054 LSG are winning matches, but their poor Net Run Rate could hurt them if points get tied. They must aim for big victories to boost their playoff chances.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - 7th Position
Matches: 8 | Wins: 3 | Loss: 5 | Points: 6 | NRR: +0.212 KKR has shown flashes of brilliance but lacks consistency. They need a winning streak immediately to stay alive in the playoff race.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - 8th Position
Matches: 9 | Wins: 3 | Loss: 6 | Points: 6 | NRR: -1.103
Sunrisers Hyderabad are still fighting; their win over CSK has kept them alive in the tournament. They need to win all remaining matches by big margins and hope other results go their way.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) - 9th Position
Matches: 9 | Wins: 2 | Loss: 7 | Points: 4 | NRR: -0.625 Rajasthan Royals have struggled to compete this season and are almost out of the tournament, even if they win their remaining matches.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - 10th Position
Matches: 9 | Wins: 2 | Loss: 7 | Points: 4 | NRR: -1.302 The 5 times champions have struggled this season, and their inconsistency on their home turf has been the biggest drawback for the team.
