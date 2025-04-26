Advertisement
IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After CSK vs SRH Game - In Pics
IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After CSK vs SRH Game - In Pics

The IPL 2025 points table shows a fierce mid‑season battle.The playoff battle is intense! Let’s check where each team stands after SRH’s win over CSK. 

 

Updated:Apr 26, 2025, 10:56 AM IST
Gujarat Titans (GT) - 1st Position

Gujarat Titans (GT) - 1st Position

Matches: 8 | Wins: 6 | Loss: 2 | Points: 12 | NRR: +1.104  Gujarat Titans are leading the table with strong performances across departments. 

 

Delhi Capitals (DC) - 2nd Position

Delhi Capitals (DC) - 2nd Position

Matches: 8 | Wins: 6 | Loss: 2 | Points: 12 | NRR: +0.657 Delhi Capitals have found momentum at the right time. Their batting depth and disciplined bowling are keeping them strong. 

 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - 3rd Position

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - 3rd Position

Matches: 9 | Wins: 6 | Loss: 3 | Points: 12 | NRR: +0.482 RCB is staying strong despite some tight matches. Their aggressive batting has been key, with bowlers performing in death overs. 

 

Mumbai Indians (MI) - 4th Position

Mumbai Indians (MI) - 4th Position

Matches: 9 | Wins: 5 | Loss: 4 | Points: 10 | NRR: +0.673 Mumbai Indians have bounced back in the race after the rough start of the tournament and are looking strong for the playoffs. 

 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) - 5th Position

Punjab Kings (PBKS) - 5th Position

Matches: 8 | Wins: 5 | Loss: 3 | Points: 10 | NRR: +0.177 Punjab Kings had an explosive start to the tournament but are lacking in the middle season, aiming to bounce back in the coming matches. 

 

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - 6th Position

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - 6th Position

Matches: 9 | Wins: 5 | Loss: 4 | Points: 10 | NRR: -0.054 LSG are winning matches, but their poor Net Run Rate could hurt them if points get tied. They must aim for big victories to boost their playoff chances.

 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - 7th Position

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - 7th Position

Matches: 8 | Wins: 3 | Loss: 5 | Points: 6 | NRR: +0.212 KKR has shown flashes of brilliance but lacks consistency. They need a winning streak immediately to stay alive in the playoff race.

 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - 8th Position

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - 8th Position

Matches: 9 | Wins: 3 | Loss: 6 | Points: 6 | NRR: -1.103

Sunrisers Hyderabad are still fighting; their win over CSK has kept them alive in the tournament. They need to win all remaining matches by big margins and hope other results go their way.

 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) - 9th Position

Rajasthan Royals (RR) - 9th Position

Matches: 9 | Wins: 2 | Loss: 7 | Points: 4 | NRR: -0.625 Rajasthan Royals have struggled to compete this season and are almost out of the tournament, even if they win their remaining matches. 

 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - 10th Position

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - 10th Position

Matches: 9 | Wins: 2 | Loss: 7 | Points: 4 | NRR: -1.302 The 5 times champions have struggled this season, and their inconsistency on their home turf has been the biggest drawback for the team. 

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK