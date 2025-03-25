IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After DC vs LSG Game - In Pics
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is already living up to its hype, delivering edge-of-the-seat thrillers and jaw-dropping performances. With every game, the points table is taking dramatic turns, and after Delhi Capitals’ nail-biting win over Lucknow Super Giants, the standings have shifted once again. Here are the 10 biggest takeaways shaping the IPL 2025 leaderboard.
1. Sunrisers Hyderabad Dominate the Standings
SRH tops the IPL 2025 points table with an impressive net run rate (NRR) of +2.200, courtesy of their record-breaking 286-run total against Rajasthan Royals.
2. Delhi Capitals’ Last-Over Heist
DC pulled off an incredible chase of 210 despite collapsing to 7/3 early in the innings, securing their first points and moving up to the fourth position.
3. RCB’s Strong Start in IPL 2025
Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening fixture, boasting an NRR of +2.137, just behind SRH.
4. Chennai Super Kings Spin a Web Around Mumbai Indians
CSK restricted MI and chased down their target comfortably, slotting into the third position with an NRR of +0.493 after a solid start to the season.
5. Lucknow Super Giants’ Tough Loss
Despite a valiant bowling effort, LSG failed to defend 210 against DC. They sit at seventh place with an NRR of -0.371, keeping them above MI, KKR, and RR.
6. Mumbai Indians Off to a Disappointing Start
MI's struggles continue as they remain winless after their opening game, sitting at eighth place with an NRR of -0.493, ahead of only KKR and RR.
7. Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Bottom
Both KKR and RR suffered heavy losses, placing them at the bottom of the standings with identical NRRs of -2.137 and -2.200, respectively.
8. Ashutosh Sharma’s Heroics Propel DC to Victory
Youngster Ashutosh Sharma played a match-winning knock to take DC over the line in a nerve-wracking final over, proving to be the difference-maker.
9. Rishabh Pant’s Tough Start for LSG
Pant’s debut for LSG was forgettable as he got out for a duck and missed a crucial stumping opportunity, which could have changed the game's outcome.
10. Upcoming Match: GT vs PBKS
The only two teams yet to start their campaign, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings, face off in Ahmedabad next. This match will bring a further shake-up to the points table.
