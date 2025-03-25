IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After DC vs LSG Game - In Pics

photoDetails

english

2876907

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is already living up to its hype, delivering edge-of-the-seat thrillers and jaw-dropping performances. With every game, the points table is taking dramatic turns, and after Delhi Capitals’ nail-biting win over Lucknow Super Giants, the standings have shifted once again. Here are the 10 biggest takeaways shaping the IPL 2025 leaderboard.