NewsPhotosIPL 2025 Updated Points Table After GT vs MI Match: RCB Stays On Top, GT Jump To Third; Check Positions Of All Teams - In Pics
IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After GT vs MI Match: RCB Stays On Top, GT Jump To Third; Check Positions Of All Teams - In Pics

Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 36 runs in Match No. 9 of IPL 2025 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, on March 29.

Here's the updated IPL 2025 points table after GT vs MI match:

Updated:Mar 30, 2025, 10:47 AM IST
1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) remains at the top of the IPL 2025 points table, having won both their matches against KKR and CSK. RCB: 2 matches, 2 wins, 0 losses, 4 points, Net Run Rate (NRR) +2.266​

2. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

2. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants are at the second spot in the IPL 2025 points table with one win and one loss in their two matches.

LSG: 2 matches, 1 win, 1 loss, 2 points, NRR +0.963

3. Gujarat Titans (GT)

3. Gujarat Titans (GT)

Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans jumped to the third spot in the IPL 2025 points table after an impressive win over Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

GT: 2 matches, 1 win, 1 loss, 2 points, NRR +0.625​

4. Punjab Kings (PBKS)

4. Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings are at the fourth spot in the IPL 2025 points table with one win in one match.

PBKS: 1 match, 1 win, 0 losses, 2 points, NRR +0.550​

5. Delhi Capitals (DC)

5. Delhi Capitals (DC)

Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals are at the fifth spot in the IPL 2025 points table with one win in one match. They registered a thrilling one-wicket win over LSG. DC: 1 match, 1 win, 0 losses, 2 points, NRR +0.371​

6. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

6. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are at the sixth spot in the IPL 2025 points table with one win in two matches.

SRH: 2 matches, 1 win, 1 loss, 2 points, NRR -0.128​

7. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

7. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are the 7th spot in the IPL 2025 points table with one win in two matches. After losing to RCB in the campaign opener, KKR defeated RR in their last match.

KKR: 2 matches, 1 win, 1 loss, 2 points, NRR -0.308​

8. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

8. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are in the eight spot in the IPL 2025 points table with one win in two matches. CSK suffered a crushing loss against RCB in their last match.

CSK: 2 matches, 1 win, 1 loss, 2 points, NRR -1.013​

9. Mumbai Indians (MI)

9. Mumbai Indians (MI)

Mumbai Indians (MI)-led Hardik Pandya are at the ninth spot in the IPL 2025 points table, having lost two matches so far. MI have lost to CSK and GT in IPL 2025 so far. 

 

10. Rajasthan Royals (RR)

10. Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have also lost both of their matches in IPL 2025 so far and are in 10th spot in the points table. Under Riyan Parag's captaincy, RR have lost to SRH and KKR so far.

RR: 2 matches, 0 wins, 2 losses, 0 points, NRR -1.882​

NEWS ON ONE CLICK