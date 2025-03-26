IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After GT vs PBKS - In Pics
IPL 2025 season is off to a fiery start, and the latest Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings clash has sent shockwaves through the points table. With unexpected upsets, standout performances, and shifting rankings, the battle for the top spots is already heating up. Here’s a deep dive into the 10 biggest takeaways from the updated standings, playoff race, and team performances.
1. Punjab Kings Rise to No. 3 After a Thrilling Win
PBKS secured a thrilling 11-run victory over GT, propelling them to third place in the IPL 2025 Points Table with 2 points and an impressive Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.550.
2. Shreyas Iyer’s Masterclass Lifts PBKS
PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer smashed 97 off 42 balls, leading his side to a massive total of 243/5. His innings played a pivotal role in the team’s dominant start to the season.
3. Gujarat Titans Slip to 8th Place
After their loss, GT dropped to the No. 8 spot with 0 points and an NRR of -0.550. Despite strong batting performances, they couldn’t chase down PBKS’s target.
4. Sunrisers Hyderabad Retain the Top Spot
With a commanding win earlier in the tournament, SRH leads the IPL 2025 standings with an NRR of +2.200. Their dominant start keeps them ahead of the competition.
5. RCB Holds the Second Position
RCB remains a strong contender with 2 points and an NRR of +2.137 after their emphatic win against defending champions KKR. Their top-order performance has been key.
6. Chennai Super Kings Drop to Fourth Place
Despite a solid opening match victory, CSK has moved down to No. 4 with an NRR of +0.493, following PBKS’s leap in the rankings.
7. Delhi Capitals Secure Fifth Spot
After their nail-biting one-wicket win over LSG, DC holds the fifth position in the standings with 2 points and an NRR of +0.371.
8. Mumbai Indians and KKR in the Bottom Half
Both MI and KKR suffered opening losses, placing them at No. 7 and No. 9, respectively. They’ll need to bounce back quickly to stay in playoff contention.
9. Rajasthan Royals Struggle at the Bottom
After a tough loss to SRH, RR sits at No. 10 with an NRR of -2.200, marking a rough start for the 2008 champions.
10. Playoff Race Heats Up Early
With multiple teams tied at 2 points, NRR is already playing a crucial role in rankings. As matches progress, expect fierce battles for the top-four playoff spots.
Trending Photos