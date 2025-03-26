Advertisement
IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After GT vs PBKS - In Pics
IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After GT vs PBKS - In Pics

IPL 2025 season is off to a fiery start, and the latest Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings clash has sent shockwaves through the points table. With unexpected upsets, standout performances, and shifting rankings, the battle for the top spots is already heating up. Here’s a deep dive into the 10 biggest takeaways from the updated standings, playoff race, and team performances.

Updated:Mar 26, 2025, 06:30 AM IST
1. Punjab Kings Rise to No. 3 After a Thrilling Win

1. Punjab Kings Rise to No. 3 After a Thrilling Win

PBKS secured a thrilling 11-run victory over GT, propelling them to third place in the IPL 2025 Points Table with 2 points and an impressive Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.550.

2. Shreyas Iyer’s Masterclass Lifts PBKS

2. Shreyas Iyer’s Masterclass Lifts PBKS

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer smashed 97 off 42 balls, leading his side to a massive total of 243/5. His innings played a pivotal role in the team’s dominant start to the season.

3. Gujarat Titans Slip to 8th Place

3. Gujarat Titans Slip to 8th Place

After their loss, GT dropped to the No. 8 spot with 0 points and an NRR of -0.550. Despite strong batting performances, they couldn’t chase down PBKS’s target.

4. Sunrisers Hyderabad Retain the Top Spot

4. Sunrisers Hyderabad Retain the Top Spot

With a commanding win earlier in the tournament, SRH leads the IPL 2025 standings with an NRR of +2.200. Their dominant start keeps them ahead of the competition.

5. RCB Holds the Second Position

5. RCB Holds the Second Position

RCB remains a strong contender with 2 points and an NRR of +2.137 after their emphatic win against defending champions KKR. Their top-order performance has been key.

6. Chennai Super Kings Drop to Fourth Place

6. Chennai Super Kings Drop to Fourth Place

Despite a solid opening match victory, CSK has moved down to No. 4 with an NRR of +0.493, following PBKS’s leap in the rankings.

7. Delhi Capitals Secure Fifth Spot

7. Delhi Capitals Secure Fifth Spot

After their nail-biting one-wicket win over LSG, DC holds the fifth position in the standings with 2 points and an NRR of +0.371.

8. Mumbai Indians and KKR in the Bottom Half

8. Mumbai Indians and KKR in the Bottom Half

Both MI and KKR suffered opening losses, placing them at No. 7 and No. 9, respectively. They’ll need to bounce back quickly to stay in playoff contention.

9. Rajasthan Royals Struggle at the Bottom

9. Rajasthan Royals Struggle at the Bottom

After a tough loss to SRH, RR sits at No. 10 with an NRR of -2.200, marking a rough start for the 2008 champions.

 

10. Playoff Race Heats Up Early

10. Playoff Race Heats Up Early

With multiple teams tied at 2 points, NRR is already playing a crucial role in rankings. As matches progress, expect fierce battles for the top-four playoff spots.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK