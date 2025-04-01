Advertisement
IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After LSG vs PBKS Match - In Pics


IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After LSG vs PBKS Match - In Pics

Royal Challengers Bengaluru leads the IPL 2025 points table after two consecutive wins, boasting a +2.266 NRR. Punjab Kings climbed to second place after defeating Lucknow Super Giants, securing 4 points alongside Delhi Capitals, who sit third with a +1.320 NRR. Gujarat Titans hold fourth place with one win, while Mumbai Indians, LSG, and CSK struggle with just 2 points each. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, and Kolkata Knight Riders are at the bottom, all sharing 1 win in 3 matches. With five teams tied at 2 points, NRR becomes crucial in shaping the standings as the tournament progresses.

Updated:Apr 01, 2025, 11:44 PM IST
1. RCB Maintains Unbeaten Streak, Tops Points Table

1/11
1. RCB Maintains Unbeaten Streak, Tops Points Table

Royal Challengers Bengaluru continues its dominant run, securing the top spot with two wins in two games and a massive +2.266 NRR.

2. Punjab Kings Secure Second Spot After Back-to-Back Wins

2/11
2. Punjab Kings Secure Second Spot After Back-to-Back Wins

Punjab Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants to register their second consecutive victory, climbing to the second position with 4 points and a solid +1.485 NRR.

3. Delhi Capitals Keep Pace with RCB & PBKS

3/11
3. Delhi Capitals Keep Pace with RCB & PBKS

With two wins in two matches, Delhi Capitals also sits at 4 points, but their +1.320 NRR places them just behind Punjab Kings in the table.

4. Gujarat Titans Stay in Contention with One Win

4/11
4. Gujarat Titans Stay in Contention with One Win

GT holds 4th place with one win and one loss, having an NRR of +0.625, keeping them within striking distance of the top three teams.

5. Mumbai Indians Face Early Season Struggles

5/11
5. Mumbai Indians Face Early Season Struggles

After three games, MI has just one win, standing at 5th position with 2 points and an NRR of +0.309, raising concerns among their fans.

6. Lucknow Super Giants Drop to Sixth After Defeat

6/11
6. Lucknow Super Giants Drop to Sixth After Defeat

LSG suffered their second loss, pushing them down to 6th place, with an NRR of -0.150 and just 2 points from three matches.

7. Chennai Super Kings Among the Teams at Risk

7/11
7. Chennai Super Kings Among the Teams at Risk

CSK finds itself in 7th place, sharing 2 points with multiple teams but carrying a worrying -0.771 NRR.

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad & Rajasthan Royals Struggle for Momentum

8/11
8. Sunrisers Hyderabad & Rajasthan Royals Struggle for Momentum

Both SRH and RR have just 1 win in 3 games, standing at 8th and 9th place, respectively, with NRRs of -0.871 and -1.112.

9. Kolkata Knight Riders at the Bottom of the Table

9/11
9. Kolkata Knight Riders at the Bottom of the Table

KKR is currently 10th, also with 1 win in 3 matches, but their -1.428 NRR is the worst among all teams, adding pressure to turn things around.

 

10. NRR Crucial in a Tight Mid-Table Battle

10/11
10. NRR Crucial in a Tight Mid-Table Battle

With five teams tied at 2 points each, Net Run Rate (NRR) will be decisive in shaping the rankings as the tournament progresses.

11/11
