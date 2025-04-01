IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After LSG vs PBKS Match - In Pics
Royal Challengers Bengaluru leads the IPL 2025 points table after two consecutive wins, boasting a +2.266 NRR. Punjab Kings climbed to second place after defeating Lucknow Super Giants, securing 4 points alongside Delhi Capitals, who sit third with a +1.320 NRR. Gujarat Titans hold fourth place with one win, while Mumbai Indians, LSG, and CSK struggle with just 2 points each. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, and Kolkata Knight Riders are at the bottom, all sharing 1 win in 3 matches. With five teams tied at 2 points, NRR becomes crucial in shaping the standings as the tournament progresses.
1. RCB Maintains Unbeaten Streak, Tops Points Table
Royal Challengers Bengaluru continues its dominant run, securing the top spot with two wins in two games and a massive +2.266 NRR.
2. Punjab Kings Secure Second Spot After Back-to-Back Wins
Punjab Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants to register their second consecutive victory, climbing to the second position with 4 points and a solid +1.485 NRR.
3. Delhi Capitals Keep Pace with RCB & PBKS
With two wins in two matches, Delhi Capitals also sits at 4 points, but their +1.320 NRR places them just behind Punjab Kings in the table.
4. Gujarat Titans Stay in Contention with One Win
GT holds 4th place with one win and one loss, having an NRR of +0.625, keeping them within striking distance of the top three teams.
5. Mumbai Indians Face Early Season Struggles
After three games, MI has just one win, standing at 5th position with 2 points and an NRR of +0.309, raising concerns among their fans.
6. Lucknow Super Giants Drop to Sixth After Defeat
LSG suffered their second loss, pushing them down to 6th place, with an NRR of -0.150 and just 2 points from three matches.
7. Chennai Super Kings Among the Teams at Risk
CSK finds itself in 7th place, sharing 2 points with multiple teams but carrying a worrying -0.771 NRR.
8. Sunrisers Hyderabad & Rajasthan Royals Struggle for Momentum
Both SRH and RR have just 1 win in 3 games, standing at 8th and 9th place, respectively, with NRRs of -0.871 and -1.112.
9. Kolkata Knight Riders at the Bottom of the Table
KKR is currently 10th, also with 1 win in 3 matches, but their -1.428 NRR is the worst among all teams, adding pressure to turn things around.
10. NRR Crucial in a Tight Mid-Table Battle
With five teams tied at 2 points each, Net Run Rate (NRR) will be decisive in shaping the rankings as the tournament progresses.
