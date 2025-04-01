IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After LSG vs PBKS Match - In Pics

photoDetails

Royal Challengers Bengaluru leads the IPL 2025 points table after two consecutive wins, boasting a +2.266 NRR. Punjab Kings climbed to second place after defeating Lucknow Super Giants, securing 4 points alongside Delhi Capitals, who sit third with a +1.320 NRR. Gujarat Titans hold fourth place with one win, while Mumbai Indians, LSG, and CSK struggle with just 2 points each. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, and Kolkata Knight Riders are at the bottom, all sharing 1 win in 3 matches. With five teams tied at 2 points, NRR becomes crucial in shaping the standings as the tournament progresses.