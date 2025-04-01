Advertisement
IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After MI vs KKR - In Pics
IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After MI vs KKR - In Pics

The IPL 2025 season is delivering thrilling action, and Mumbai Indians’ dominant victory over Kolkata Knight Riders has shaken up the standings. With teams battling for early momentum, the points table is already seeing major shifts. From RCB’s unbeaten start to KKR’s struggles at the bottom, here’s how each team is shaping up in the race for the playoffs.

Updated:Apr 01, 2025, 08:10 AM IST
1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Stay Unbeaten

1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Stay Unbeaten

RCB continue their dream start to IPL 2025 with two consecutive wins, leading the updated IPL 2025 points table with a +2.266 Net Run Rate (NRR).

2. Delhi Capitals Keep Pace at the Top

2. Delhi Capitals Keep Pace at the Top

With an equally impressive 2-0 record, DC are proving to be early title contenders, boasting a solid +1.320 NRR.

3. Lucknow Super Giants Depend on Nicholas Pooran’s Form

3. Lucknow Super Giants Depend on Nicholas Pooran’s Form

LSG, currently third on the table, rely heavily on Orange Cap holder Nicholas Pooran (145 runs) to continue their push for playoff contention.

4. Gujarat Titans Bounce Back After Early Loss

4. Gujarat Titans Bounce Back After Early Loss

GT recovered from a shaky start with a win in their second match, keeping them in the middle of the table with a +0.625 NRR.

5. Punjab Kings Off to a Perfect Start

5. Punjab Kings Off to a Perfect Start

PBKS are the only team with a 100% win record from just one match, making them an unpredictable force in IPL 2025.

6. Mumbai Indians Register First Win of IPL 2025

6. Mumbai Indians Register First Win of IPL 2025

MI finally got on the board with an eight-wicket win over KKR, propelling them to the sixth spot in the updated IPL 2025 points table.

7. Chennai Super Kings Struggle for Consistency

7. Chennai Super Kings Struggle for Consistency

CSK, despite having Purple Cap leader Noor Ahmad (9 wickets), find themselves struggling with one win in three matches.

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad Face Early-Season Woes

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad Face Early-Season Woes

SRH are yet to find momentum, losing two out of their first three matches and slipping to eighth place with a -0.871 NRR.

9. Rajasthan Royals Need a Turnaround

9. Rajasthan Royals Need a Turnaround

With only one win from three matches and a -1.112 NRR, RR must improve their performances to stay in playoff contention.

 

10. Kolkata Knight Riders Hit Rock Bottom

10. Kolkata Knight Riders Hit Rock Bottom

KKR’s crushing defeat sees them slip to the last position in the IPL 2025 standings, with a concerning -1.428 NRR.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK