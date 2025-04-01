IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After MI vs KKR - In Pics
The IPL 2025 season is delivering thrilling action, and Mumbai Indians’ dominant victory over Kolkata Knight Riders has shaken up the standings. With teams battling for early momentum, the points table is already seeing major shifts. From RCB’s unbeaten start to KKR’s struggles at the bottom, here’s how each team is shaping up in the race for the playoffs.
1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Stay Unbeaten
RCB continue their dream start to IPL 2025 with two consecutive wins, leading the updated IPL 2025 points table with a +2.266 Net Run Rate (NRR).
2. Delhi Capitals Keep Pace at the Top
With an equally impressive 2-0 record, DC are proving to be early title contenders, boasting a solid +1.320 NRR.
3. Lucknow Super Giants Depend on Nicholas Pooran’s Form
LSG, currently third on the table, rely heavily on Orange Cap holder Nicholas Pooran (145 runs) to continue their push for playoff contention.
4. Gujarat Titans Bounce Back After Early Loss
GT recovered from a shaky start with a win in their second match, keeping them in the middle of the table with a +0.625 NRR.
5. Punjab Kings Off to a Perfect Start
PBKS are the only team with a 100% win record from just one match, making them an unpredictable force in IPL 2025.
6. Mumbai Indians Register First Win of IPL 2025
MI finally got on the board with an eight-wicket win over KKR, propelling them to the sixth spot in the updated IPL 2025 points table.
7. Chennai Super Kings Struggle for Consistency
CSK, despite having Purple Cap leader Noor Ahmad (9 wickets), find themselves struggling with one win in three matches.
8. Sunrisers Hyderabad Face Early-Season Woes
SRH are yet to find momentum, losing two out of their first three matches and slipping to eighth place with a -0.871 NRR.
9. Rajasthan Royals Need a Turnaround
With only one win from three matches and a -1.112 NRR, RR must improve their performances to stay in playoff contention.
10. Kolkata Knight Riders Hit Rock Bottom
KKR’s crushing defeat sees them slip to the last position in the IPL 2025 standings, with a concerning -1.428 NRR.
