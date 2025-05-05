photoDetails
IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After PBKS vs LSG Game - In Pics
The IPL 2025 points table saw a major shake-up after Punjab Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants, climbing to second place with 15 points. Royal Challengers Bengaluru lead the table with 16 points, while Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans remain strong contenders at 14 points each. Delhi Capitals stay in the hunt with 12 points, as KKR, LSG, and others battle for survival. Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings are officially eliminated. With net run rate playing a crucial role, the playoff race is tighter than ever. Each remaining game could determine which four teams make it to the knockout stage.
