IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After RCB vs GT Match - In Pics
IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After RCB vs GT Match - In Pics

IPL 2025 has kicked off with thrilling performances, surprising upsets, and intense competition. Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals lead the points table with dominant starts, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans remain strong contenders. Mumbai Indians, known for slow starts, are expected to bounce back. Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings face inconsistencies, while Sunrisers Hyderabad struggle with bowling woes. Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders are at the bottom, needing urgent turnarounds. With over 70 matches ahead, teams must adapt quickly to stay in the playoff race. Stay tuned for more match insights and updates!

Updated:Apr 02, 2025, 11:26 PM IST
1. Punjab Kings: The Dark Horse with a Perfect Start

1. Punjab Kings: The Dark Horse with a Perfect Start

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have stunned critics with two back-to-back wins, topping the table with a formidable +1.485 NRR. Their balanced squad and aggressive approach make them serious playoff contenders.

2. Delhi Capitals: A Power-Packed Unit on a Winning Streak

2. Delhi Capitals: A Power-Packed Unit on a Winning Streak

Matching PBKS in wins, Delhi Capitals (DC) are thriving with a +1.320 NRR. Their dominant performances underline a well-rounded squad capable of making a deep run in IPL 2025.

3. Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Kohli & Co. Aiming for Consistency

3. Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Kohli & Co. Aiming for Consistency

With two wins in three games and a solid +1.149 NRR, RCB looks well-balanced. Their ability to maintain consistency in the middle overs will be key to their title ambitions.

4. Gujarat Titans: Defending Champions Keeping the Momentum Alive

4. Gujarat Titans: Defending Champions Keeping the Momentum Alive

Gujarat Titans (GT) continue to impress with two wins in three matches. Their strategic bowling attack and all-round performances highlight why they remain top contenders this season.

5. Mumbai Indians: Slow Start but Never to Be Counted Out

5. Mumbai Indians: Slow Start but Never to Be Counted Out

MI has secured just one win in three games but holds a positive NRR (+0.309). Historically, they are slow starters, and with their star-studded lineup, expect a strong comeback.

6. Lucknow Super Giants: Inconsistent but Still in the Hunt

6. Lucknow Super Giants: Inconsistent but Still in the Hunt

LSG has one win from three matches with a negative NRR (-0.150). They need to find better balance in their batting order to climb back into the top half of the table.

7. Chennai Super Kings: Defending Champions Face Early Hurdles

7. Chennai Super Kings: Defending Champions Face Early Hurdles

CSK has won just one of their three games, struggling with a -0.771 NRR. Their middle-order concerns need urgent fixing if they hope to secure a playoff spot.

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Strong Batting, Weak Bowling Woes

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Strong Batting, Weak Bowling Woes

SRH’s explosive batting lineup hasn’t been enough to offset their bowling struggles. With a -0.871 NRR, they must tighten their bowling unit to stay competitive.

9. Rajasthan Royals: Flashes of Brilliance but Lack of Finishing Power

9. Rajasthan Royals: Flashes of Brilliance but Lack of Finishing Power

RR has had close encounters but managed just one win in three matches. With a worrying -1.112 NRR, they need to improve their death bowling and finishing ability.

10. Kolkata Knight Riders: A Shaky Start with Room for Improvement

10. Kolkata Knight Riders: A Shaky Start with Room for Improvement

KKR finds themselves at the bottom with a -1.428 NRR, struggling with consistency. Their key players need to step up, or they risk an early exit from IPL 2025.

