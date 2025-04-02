IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After RCB vs GT Match - In Pics

photoDetails

IPL 2025 has kicked off with thrilling performances, surprising upsets, and intense competition. Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals lead the points table with dominant starts, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans remain strong contenders. Mumbai Indians, known for slow starts, are expected to bounce back. Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings face inconsistencies, while Sunrisers Hyderabad struggle with bowling woes. Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders are at the bottom, needing urgent turnarounds. With over 70 matches ahead, teams must adapt quickly to stay in the playoff race. Stay tuned for more match insights and updates!