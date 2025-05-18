Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2902390https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ipl-2025-updated-points-table-after-rcb-vs-kkr-washout-bengaluru-on-top-kolkata-eliminated-check-in-pics-2902390
NewsPhotosIPL 2025 Updated Points Table After RCB vs KKR Washout: Bengaluru On Top, Kolkata Eliminated - Check in Pics
photoDetails

IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After RCB vs KKR Washout: Bengaluru On Top, Kolkata Eliminated - Check in Pics

Rain has once again disrupted the IPL 2025 season, with the highly anticipated clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ending in a washout. No ball was bowled due to persistent showers at the venue, and both teams were forced to share a point each. This result has had a direct impact on the updated IPL 2025 points table, as KKR now stand eliminated from the race to the playoffs, while RCB have topped the table with 17 points.

Updated:May 18, 2025, 12:20 AM IST
Follow Us

1. RCB

1/10
1. RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru lead the IPL 2025 points table with 17 points from 12 matches, boasting a strong NRR of +0.482 firm playoff contenders with momentum on their side.

Follow Us

2. GT

2/10
2. GT

Gujarat Titans are at 2nd on the IPL 2025 points table with 16 points from 11 matches, boasting a strong NRR of +0.793 firm playoff contenders with momentum on their side.

Follow Us

3. PBKS

3/10
3. PBKS

PBKS is showing strong consistency and is at 3rd on the points table with 15 points and a competitive net run rate (+0.376). They remain a top-four favorite.

Follow Us

4. MI

4/10
4. MI

Mumbai Indians are at 4th on the IPL 2025 points table with 14 points from 12 matches, boasting a strong NRR of +1.156 firm playoff contenders with momentum on their side.

Follow Us

5. DC

5/10
5. DC

With 13 points from 11 matches, DC have a positive NRR (+0.362) and are well-poised to push for qualification, needing 2 wins from their final 3 games.

Follow Us

6. KKR

6/10
6. KKR

KKR now stand eliminated from the race to the playoffs after their match against RCB was washed out at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Follow Us

7. LSG

7/10
7. LSG

Lucknow Super Giants drop to 7th with 10 points and a worrying -0.469 NRR, needing to win all remaining games and hope for favorable results elsewhere.

Follow Us

8. SRH

8/10
8. SRH

With only 3 wins in 11 games, SRH are out of the playoff race, highlighting a disappointing campaign marred by inconsistent batting and late-game collapses.

Follow Us

9. RR

9/10
9. RR

With only 3 wins in 12 games, RR are out of the playoff race, highlighting a disappointing campaign marred by inconsistent batting and late-game collapses.

Follow Us

10. CSK

10/10
10. CSK

Chennai Super Kings are mathematically eliminated with only 2 wins in 11 matches IPL 2025 marks one of CSK’s most forgettable seasons ever.

Follow Us
IPL 2025IPL 2025 points tableIPL 2025 updated standingsPunjab Kings vs LSG resultIPL 2025 playoff raceRCB top of IPL 2025 tableMumbai Indians NRR IPL 2025Gujarat Titans points table 2025Delhi Capitals Playoff chancesKKR qualification scenario IPL 2025Lucknow Super Giants latest matchIPL 2025 points table after PBKS vs LSGChennai Super Kings eliminated 2025Rajasthan Royals out of playoffsIPL 2025 team rankingscurrent IPL 2025 standingswho will qualify IPL 2025net run rate explained IPLIPL 2025 top 4 teamsupdated IPL table todayIPL 2025 latest updatesIPL 2025 live points tablePBKS win vs LSG highlightsIPL 2025 match results todayIPL 2025 eliminator teamshow NRR affects IPL 2025best performing teams IPL 2025IPL 2025 playoff predictionIPL 2025 qualification scenarioIPL 2025 in picturesIPL 2025 team performance analysis
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Ind vs Eng
4 Indian Players Who Might Make Their Test Debut In England: Sai Sudharsan, Arshdeep Singh And... - Check In Pics
camera icon6
title
Jyoti Malhotra
Who Is Jyoti Malhotra? Haryana YouTuber Arrested For Spying For Pakistan
camera icon7
title
IPL
IPL 2025 Resumption: 7 Foreign Players Who Are Likely To Make Debut For RR, RCB, PBKS, DC, MI, GT, LSG - Check In Pics
camera icon8
title
Harleen Sethi
Meet The 32-Year-Old Woman Vicky Kaushal Was Head Over Heels For Before Katrina Kaif – She Shared Cryptic Messages After Their Breakup
camera icon8
title
Cannes 2025
Nitanshi Goel To Elaine Zhong: Best Fashion Moments From Star-Studded Cannes 2025 Red Carpet So Far
NEWS ON ONE CLICK