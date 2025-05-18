IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After RCB vs KKR Washout: Bengaluru On Top, Kolkata Eliminated - Check in Pics
Rain has once again disrupted the IPL 2025 season, with the highly anticipated clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ending in a washout. No ball was bowled due to persistent showers at the venue, and both teams were forced to share a point each. This result has had a direct impact on the updated IPL 2025 points table, as KKR now stand eliminated from the race to the playoffs, while RCB have topped the table with 17 points.
1. RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru lead the IPL 2025 points table with 17 points from 12 matches, boasting a strong NRR of +0.482 firm playoff contenders with momentum on their side.
2. GT
Gujarat Titans are at 2nd on the IPL 2025 points table with 16 points from 11 matches, boasting a strong NRR of +0.793 firm playoff contenders with momentum on their side.
3. PBKS
PBKS is showing strong consistency and is at 3rd on the points table with 15 points and a competitive net run rate (+0.376). They remain a top-four favorite.
4. MI
Mumbai Indians are at 4th on the IPL 2025 points table with 14 points from 12 matches, boasting a strong NRR of +1.156 firm playoff contenders with momentum on their side.
5. DC
With 13 points from 11 matches, DC have a positive NRR (+0.362) and are well-poised to push for qualification, needing 2 wins from their final 3 games.
6. KKR
KKR now stand eliminated from the race to the playoffs after their match against RCB was washed out at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
7. LSG
Lucknow Super Giants drop to 7th with 10 points and a worrying -0.469 NRR, needing to win all remaining games and hope for favorable results elsewhere.
8. SRH
With only 3 wins in 11 games, SRH are out of the playoff race, highlighting a disappointing campaign marred by inconsistent batting and late-game collapses.
9. RR
With only 3 wins in 12 games, RR are out of the playoff race, highlighting a disappointing campaign marred by inconsistent batting and late-game collapses.
10. CSK
Chennai Super Kings are mathematically eliminated with only 2 wins in 11 matches IPL 2025 marks one of CSK’s most forgettable seasons ever.
Trending Photos