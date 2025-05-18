IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After RCB vs KKR Washout: Bengaluru On Top, Kolkata Eliminated - Check in Pics

photoDetails

english

2902368

Rain has once again disrupted the IPL 2025 season, with the highly anticipated clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ending in a washout. No ball was bowled due to persistent showers at the venue, and both teams were forced to share a point each. This result has had a direct impact on the updated IPL 2025 points table, as KKR now stand eliminated from the race to the playoffs, while RCB have topped the table with 17 points.