IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After RCB's Win Over MI - In Pics
Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in a high-scoring IPL 2025 clash at Wankhede, moving to third in the points table with six points. Half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar powered RCB to 221/5, while Jitesh Sharma’s 40* added late firepower. MI’s fight, led by Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya, fell short as Krunal Pandya’s four-wicket haul sealed the game for RCB. Delhi Capitals lead the standings unbeaten, followed by Gujarat Titans. MI, CSK, and SRH continue to struggle in the bottom half, with playoff hopes fading fast. Check updated standings, NRR, and team form here.
Delhi Capitals (1st Place) – Dominating with Perfection
DC remain undefeated in IPL 2025 with 3 wins in 3 matches and a league-best +1.257 NRR, making them the top favourites for a playoff berth and a potential top-two finish.
Gujarat Titans (2nd Place) – Solid Start with Winning Momentum
GT have quietly stacked up 6 points in 4 matches. With an NRR of +1.031 and Jos Buttler in form, they’re right behind DC in the race for IPL 2025 playoffs.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (3rd Place) – Big Win Over MI Boosts NRR
RCB’s thrilling 12-run win over MI lifted them to third. With Kohli firing and Krunal Pandya’s game-changing 4-wicket haul, they’re surging toward a strong playoff push.
Punjab Kings (4th Place) – Efficient with a Game in Hand
PBKS have 4 points from just 3 matches, making them the dark horses of IPL 2025. A win in their next game could shake up the top-three standings.
Kolkata Knight Riders (5th Place) – Middle of the Pack, Eyeing Consistency
KKR, with 2 wins from 4, sit mid-table. Their balanced squad has potential, but improving NRR (+0.070) and closing out tight games will be key to playoff qualification.
Lucknow Super Giants (6th Place) – Flashes of Brilliance but Inconsistent
LSG have 2 wins in 4 outings but need a consistent run to climb. Their slightly positive NRR (+0.048) keeps them in playoff contention for now.
Rajasthan Royals (7th Place) – Net Run Rate Becoming a Concern
RR are tied on points with three other teams but sit seventh due to a negative NRR (-0.185). Improving run margins will be critical to staying in the playoff hunt.
Mumbai Indians (8th Place) – Home Losses Hurt Playoff Prospects
MI’s fourth loss in five games, including another defeat at Wankhede, pushes them down to eighth. Despite Tilak Varma’s fifty, their playoff hopes are fading fast.
Chennai Super Kings (9th Place) – Legendary Team in Trouble Early
CSK, with just one win in four, are dangerously close to the bottom. Their negative NRR (-0.891) and inconsistent middle-order are major concerns in IPL 2025.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (10th Place) – At the Bottom and Under Pressure
SRH are struggling with 1 win in 5 games and the worst NRR in the league (-1.629). Major changes are needed if they want to avoid finishing last this season.
