Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in a high-scoring IPL 2025 clash at Wankhede, moving to third in the points table with six points. Half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar powered RCB to 221/5, while Jitesh Sharma’s 40* added late firepower. MI’s fight, led by Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya, fell short as Krunal Pandya’s four-wicket haul sealed the game for RCB. Delhi Capitals lead the standings unbeaten, followed by Gujarat Titans. MI, CSK, and SRH continue to struggle in the bottom half, with playoff hopes fading fast. Check updated standings, NRR, and team form here.