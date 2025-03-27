Advertisement
IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After RR vs KKR Game - In Pics
IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After RR vs KKR Game - In Pics

The IPL 2025 season is off to a thrilling start, with every game shaking up the points table. The latest showdown between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) brought a major shift in the rankings. KKR secured their first win of the season with a dominant eight-wicket victory, while RR continued their struggles, sinking to the bottom of the standings. With key performances from Quinton de Kock, Moeen Ali, and Varun Chakravarthy, this match had plenty of talking points. Here are the top takeaways from the updated IPL 2025 points table.

Updated:Mar 27, 2025, 07:22 AM IST
1. Sunrisers Hyderabad Remain on Top

1. Sunrisers Hyderabad Remain on Top

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lead the IPL 2025 points table with a dominant Net Run Rate (NRR) of 2.200 after a convincing victory over Rajasthan Royals earlier in the season.

2. KKR Climb to Sixth Place

2. KKR Climb to Sixth Place

Kolkata Knight Riders' emphatic eight-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals propelled them to the sixth spot, securing two points from two games despite a negative NRR of -0.308.

3. Rajasthan Royals Hit Rock Bottom

3. Rajasthan Royals Hit Rock Bottom

With back-to-back losses, Rajasthan Royals are now at the bottom of the table with zero points and an alarming NRR of -1.882, putting their playoff hopes in jeopardy early on.

4. Quinton de Kock’s Masterclass Guides KKR to Victory

4. Quinton de Kock's Masterclass Guides KKR to Victory

Quinton de Kock’s stunning 97* off 61 balls, featuring eight fours and six sixes, played a crucial role in KKR’s successful chase of 152 with 15 balls to spare.

5. Moeen Ali and Varun Chakravarthy Dominate with the Ball

5. Moeen Ali and Varun Chakravarthy Dominate with the Ball

KKR’s spin duo—Moeen Ali and Varun Chakravarthy—claimed key wickets, restricting RR to just 151/9, proving spin can be a game-changer even in pace-friendly conditions.

6. Shaky Start for Rajasthan’s Batting Lineup

6. Shaky Start for Rajasthan's Batting Lineup

RR’s batting collapse saw key players like Sanju Samson (13), Riyan Parag (25), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (29) fall cheaply, exposing their middle order struggles early in the tournament.

7. Punjab Kings and RCB Stay Strong in Top Four

7. Punjab Kings and RCB Stay Strong in Top Four

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings secured early wins, maintaining their positions in the top four with positive NRRs, signaling a strong start to their IPL 2025 campaigns.

8. Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals Stay Unbeaten

8. Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals Stay Unbeaten

Both CSK and DC have started IPL 2025 with victories, ranking fourth and fifth, respectively, as they aim to build momentum in the early phase of the tournament.

9. Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans Struggle to Find Form

9. Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans Struggle to Find Form

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, both with opening losses, sit in the lower half of the standings, needing quick turnarounds to stay in the playoff race.

10. Lucknow Super Giants Need a Comeback

10. Lucknow Super Giants Need a Comeback

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) currently sit at seventh with a loss in their only game so far, requiring a strong performance in their next fixture to gain momentum.

