IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After RR vs KKR Game - In Pics

The IPL 2025 season is off to a thrilling start, with every game shaking up the points table. The latest showdown between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) brought a major shift in the rankings. KKR secured their first win of the season with a dominant eight-wicket victory, while RR continued their struggles, sinking to the bottom of the standings. With key performances from Quinton de Kock, Moeen Ali, and Varun Chakravarthy, this match had plenty of talking points. Here are the top takeaways from the updated IPL 2025 points table.