Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2878568https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ipl-2025-updated-points-table-after-srh-vs-lsg-match-in-pics-2878568
NewsPhotosIPL 2025 Updated Points Table After SRH vs LSG Match - In Pics
photoDetails

IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After SRH vs LSG Match - In Pics

The IPL 2025 points table is heating up as teams battle for the top spots! After Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) crucial win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 27, the rankings have shifted, making the playoff race even more exciting. With five teams tied at two points, Net Run Rate (NRR) is now playing a key role in determining positions.

Updated:Mar 28, 2025, 09:28 AM IST
Follow Us

1. LSG Jumps to Second Spot With First Win

1/11
1. LSG Jumps to Second Spot With First Win

Lucknow Super Giants secured their first win of IPL 2025, defeating SRH by five wickets. With this, they moved up to No. 2 with an NRR of 0.963.

Follow Us

2. RCB Holds No. 1 Position With Best NRR

2/11
2. RCB Holds No. 1 Position With Best NRR

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) remains on top after their strong opening victory, boasting the best Net Run Rate (NRR) of 2.137.

Follow Us

3. Five Teams Tied at Two Points Each

3/11
3. Five Teams Tied at Two Points Each

A tight race at the top! RCB, LSG, Punjab Kings, CSK, and Delhi Capitals all have two points each, making NRR the key differentiator.

Follow Us

4. Sunrisers Hyderabad Slips to Sixth

4/11
4. Sunrisers Hyderabad Slips to Sixth

After their defeat, SRH dropped to No. 6 with an NRR of -0.128. They need a big win to climb back into the top four.

Follow Us

5. Punjab Kings and CSK Secure Strong Positions

5/11
5. Punjab Kings and CSK Secure Strong Positions

Punjab Kings (3rd) and Chennai Super Kings (4th) continue to stay in the playoff race, both holding two points with positive NRRs.

Follow Us

6. KKR Struggles With Negative NRR

6/11
6. KKR Struggles With Negative NRR

Despite securing a win, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are placed 7th due to their -0.308 NRR, which could hurt them later in the tournament.

Follow Us

7. Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans Yet to Score

7/11
7. Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans Yet to Score

MI (8th) and GT (9th) have zero points after losing their opening games. Both teams must bounce back quickly to stay competitive.

Follow Us

8. Rajasthan Royals at the Bottom With Two Losses

8/11
8. Rajasthan Royals at the Bottom With Two Losses

With two consecutive defeats and an NRR of -1.882, RR sits at the bottom of the table, needing a turnaround to avoid early elimination pressure.

Follow Us

9. NRR Becomes the Deciding Factor Early On

9/11
9. NRR Becomes the Deciding Factor Early On

With five teams tied at two points, Net Run Rate is crucial in deciding the standings, making big-margin wins even more important.

Follow Us

10. Daily Points Table Updates Are Crucial for Fans

10/11
10. Daily Points Table Updates Are Crucial for Fans

With frequent changes in rankings, keeping track of the latest IPL 2025 points table updates is essential. Stay tuned for real-time standings and playoff race analysis!

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
IPL 2025IPL 2025 points tableIPL 2025 updated points tableIPL 2025 standingsIPL 2025 team rankingsIPL 2025 latest points tableIPL 2025 match resultsIPL 2025 net run rateIPL 2025 playoff raceIPL 2025 top teamsIPL 2025 ranking updateIPL 2025 match updatesIPL 2025 today’s points tableIPL 2025 points table after SRH vs LSGIPL 2025 latest standingsIPL 2025 team performanceIPL 2025 live points tableIPL 2025 updated standings after matchIPL 2025 playoff qualificationIPL 2025 latest team rankingsIPL 2025 league standingsIPL 2025 match analysisIPL 2025 tournament updatesIPL 2025 table after today’s matchIPL 2025 latest updatesIPL 2025 NRR standingsIPL 2025 teams in playoffsIPL 2025 who is on topIPL 2025 team positionsIPL 2025 leaderboardIPL 2025 match results today
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
World Theatre Day 2025
World Theatre Day 2025: From Shah Rukh Khan To Rajkummar Rao, Actors Who Began Their Journey On Stage Before Global Stardom
camera icon7
title
Hurun Global Rich List 2025: These 34-Year-Olds Are India’s Youngest Billionaires With Rs 8,643 Crore
camera icon10
title
Richest people in the world in 2025
World's Top 10 Richest People In Hurun Rich List 2025: No Indian In Top 10, Elon Musk At Top With $420 Billion
camera icon7
title
Most Successful Openers In IPL History
From Virat Kohli To KL Rahul To Chris Gayle: List Of Most Successful Openers In IPL History
camera icon11
title
10 safest countries in the world
10 Safest Countries In The World Where You Can Roam Alone Whole Night Without Fear
NEWS ON ONE CLICK