IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After SRH vs LSG Match - In Pics
The IPL 2025 points table is heating up as teams battle for the top spots! After Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) crucial win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 27, the rankings have shifted, making the playoff race even more exciting. With five teams tied at two points, Net Run Rate (NRR) is now playing a key role in determining positions.
1. LSG Jumps to Second Spot With First Win
Lucknow Super Giants secured their first win of IPL 2025, defeating SRH by five wickets. With this, they moved up to No. 2 with an NRR of 0.963.
2. RCB Holds No. 1 Position With Best NRR
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) remains on top after their strong opening victory, boasting the best Net Run Rate (NRR) of 2.137.
3. Five Teams Tied at Two Points Each
A tight race at the top! RCB, LSG, Punjab Kings, CSK, and Delhi Capitals all have two points each, making NRR the key differentiator.
4. Sunrisers Hyderabad Slips to Sixth
After their defeat, SRH dropped to No. 6 with an NRR of -0.128. They need a big win to climb back into the top four.
5. Punjab Kings and CSK Secure Strong Positions
Punjab Kings (3rd) and Chennai Super Kings (4th) continue to stay in the playoff race, both holding two points with positive NRRs.
6. KKR Struggles With Negative NRR
Despite securing a win, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are placed 7th due to their -0.308 NRR, which could hurt them later in the tournament.
7. Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans Yet to Score
MI (8th) and GT (9th) have zero points after losing their opening games. Both teams must bounce back quickly to stay competitive.
8. Rajasthan Royals at the Bottom With Two Losses
With two consecutive defeats and an NRR of -1.882, RR sits at the bottom of the table, needing a turnaround to avoid early elimination pressure.
9. NRR Becomes the Deciding Factor Early On
With five teams tied at two points, Net Run Rate is crucial in deciding the standings, making big-margin wins even more important.
10. Daily Points Table Updates Are Crucial for Fans
With frequent changes in rankings, keeping track of the latest IPL 2025 points table updates is essential. Stay tuned for real-time standings and playoff race analysis!
Trending Photos