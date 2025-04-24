Advertisement
IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After SRH vs MI Game - In Pics
IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After SRH vs MI Game - In Pics

The IPL 2025 points table shows a fierce mid‑season battle. Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals lead with six wins each and healthy net run rates, making them prime playoff contenders. Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru sit close behind, buoyed by revived bowling attacks and explosive power‑play batting. Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants share ten points, relying on death‑over precision and middle‑order muscle. Kolkata Knight Riders cling to hopes via positive NRR, while Rajasthan Royals struggle with new‑ball wickets. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s fragile middle order and Chennai Super Kings’ death‑over leaks anchor them to the bottom, intensifying “rebuild” conversations.

Updated:Apr 24, 2025, 11:17 AM IST
1. Gujarat Titans owning the “orange‑cap favourites” narrative

Six wins from eight, a +1.104 NRR and consistent top‑order firepower have GT setting “table‑toppers IPL 2025” search trends—and fuelling talk of a second trophy in three seasons.

2. Delhi Capitals’ smart spin combo sparks “DC playoff probability” buzz

Level on points with GT, the Capitals’ wrist‑spin duo throttles middle overs, surging search intent for “Kuldeep + Axar wickets” and making DC a genuine finals threat.

3. Mumbai Indians reboot pace battery to keep “MI resurgence” headline alive

Five wins, positive NRR and booming form of rookie quicks revive classic “Paltan peaking in May” chatter—boosting internal links to our MI bowling‑analysis deep‑dive.

4. Royal Challengers Bengaluru ride power‑play aggression, firing up “RCB first‑six runs” queries

Early‑over blitzes and Kohli’s strike‑rate spike push RCB into the top four, feeding the evergreen long‑tail phrase “Will RCB finally win IPL?”.

5. Punjab Kings’ death‑over discipline drives “PBKS close finishes” searches

Arshdeep & Co. concede <9 RPO at the death, turning tight games into wins and lifting “Punjab Kings clutch bowling stats” keyword rankings.

6. Lucknow Super Giants lean on middle‑order stability, trending for “LSG finishers list”

Stoinis‑Pooran partnerships erase collapse fears; combined with spin‑friendly Ekana home wins, they fuel “Lucknow Super Giants playoff chances 2025” clicks.

7. Kolkata Knight Riders’ mystery spin still sparks “KKR Varun Narine economy” interest despite stumbles

Three victories only, yet positive NRR keeps hope alive, and the franchise dominates SERPs for “best spin attacks IPL 2025”.

8. Rajasthan Royals face power‑play wicket drought, triggering “RR bowling worries” chatter

Just 7 wickets in PP overs sees Royals slide; fans hammer queries like “How can RR fix new‑ball bowling?”—link to our tactical analysis for depth.

9. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s shaky middle‑order fuels “SRH collapse memes” but offers upside in fantasy picks

Poor ‑1.361 NRR hides bright spots: Abhishek Sharma’s strike‑rate spikes searches for “budget opener fantasy tips”.

 

10. Chennai Super Kings grapple with death‑over leak, sparking “CSK post‑Dhoni era” debates

A rare bottom‑table stint (+ veteran transitions) propels long‑tail interest in “CSK rebuild strategy 2025”—prime for internal linking to our legacy piece on Dhoni’s leadership blueprint.

