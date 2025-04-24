IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After SRH vs MI Game - In Pics

photoDetails

english

2890342

The IPL 2025 points table shows a fierce mid‑season battle. Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals lead with six wins each and healthy net run rates, making them prime playoff contenders. Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru sit close behind, buoyed by revived bowling attacks and explosive power‑play batting. Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants share ten points, relying on death‑over precision and middle‑order muscle. Kolkata Knight Riders cling to hopes via positive NRR, while Rajasthan Royals struggle with new‑ball wickets. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s fragile middle order and Chennai Super Kings’ death‑over leaks anchor them to the bottom, intensifying “rebuild” conversations.