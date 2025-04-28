IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After DC vs RCB Game - In Pics

photoDetails

The IPL 2025 points table shows Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) leading with 14 points from 10 matches, closely followed by Gujarat Titans (GT) with 12 points and the best net run rate. Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are also in strong contention, with 12 points each. Punjab Kings (PBKS) have 11 points, while Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) sit at 10 points. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are struggling, with low points and poor net run rates, complicating their playoff aspirations.