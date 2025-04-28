Advertisement
NewsPhotosIPL 2025 Updated Points Table After DC vs RCB Game - In Pics
IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After DC vs RCB Game - In Pics

The IPL 2025 points table shows Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) leading with 14 points from 10 matches, closely followed by Gujarat Titans (GT) with 12 points and the best net run rate. Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are also in strong contention, with 12 points each. Punjab Kings (PBKS) have 11 points, while Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) sit at 10 points. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are struggling, with low points and poor net run rates, complicating their playoff aspirations.

Updated:Apr 28, 2025, 09:54 AM IST
1. RCB Soars to the Top With 7 Wins in 10 Matches

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are on a dream run, sitting proudly with 14 points and a strong +0.521 NRR, keeping their IPL 2025 playoff hopes alive and kicking.

2. Gujarat Titans Dominate With the Best Net Run Rate

Gujarat Titans (GT) have the best net run rate (+1.104) so far, showcasing ruthless consistency and making a strong case for a top-two finish in the IPL 2025 points table.

3. Mumbai Indians Find Momentum at the Right Time

Mumbai Indians (MI) are peaking just when it matters, winning 6 out of 10 games and boasting a healthy +0.889 NRR, making them serious contenders for another title.

4. Delhi Capitals Making a Silent Surge in IPL 2025

Don’t sleep on Delhi Capitals (DC)! With 12 points from 9 games, their strong +0.482 NRR positions them perfectly for a late playoff charge.

5. Punjab Kings Stay in the Hunt With a Resilient Campaign

Despite a no-result affecting their momentum, Punjab Kings (PBKS) remain strong with 11 points and a positive NRR, proving they’re genuine IPL 2025 dark horses.

6. Lucknow Super Giants Struggle to Find Consistency

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), currently at 10 points with a -0.325 NRR, need to tighten up fast to keep their IPL 2025 qualification hopes alive.

7. Kolkata Knight Riders Fight Hard but Points Elude Them

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have shown flashes of brilliance but with only 7 points in 9 games, it’s now or never for their playoff dreams.

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Season Spirals Out of Control

A -1.103 NRR and just 6 points put Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) dangerously close to elimination, needing a miracle turnaround in the coming games.

9. Rajasthan Royals in Freefall Despite Early Promise

Once tipped as early IPL 2025 favorites, Rajasthan Royals (RR) have crashed to just 4 points with a disappointing -0.625 NRR. A tough road lies ahead.

 

10. Chennai Super Kings’ Ends in Heartbreak

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans are feeling the pain, as they falters badly with only 4 points and the worst NRR (-1.302) of IPL 2025.

