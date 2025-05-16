photoDetails
IPL 2025 Updated Schedule Of RCB, MI, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC,KKR,SRH,RR & CSK - In Pics
IPL 2025 schedule for all 10 teams—RCB, MI, CSK, KKR, RR, PBKS, DC, GT, LSG, and SRH. Each team’s remaining fixtures from May 17 to May 27 are highlighted with dates, venues, and opponents, offering a quick snapshot of the crucial league-stage matches. The piece emphasizes key clashes that could impact playoff qualifications and provides internal links to boost engagement. It ends with the IPL 2025 playoff schedule, encouraging fans to stay updated. The structure is designed to increase organic traffic, user dwell time, and social sharing.
1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Schedule: Two Crucial Home Games Await
1/11
RCB faces KKR on May 17 and SRH on May 23 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru — two must-win home fixtures for their IPL 2025 playoff hopes. RCB full schedule | RCB vs KKR, RCB vs SRH
2. Rajasthan Royals Face High-Stakes Battles vs PBKS & CSK
2/11
RR hosts PBKS on May 18 in Jaipur before facing CSK on May 20 in Delhi — two matchups that could shake up the top four standings. Rajasthan Royals matches | RR vs PBKS, RR vs CSK
3. Delhi Capitals Gearing Up for Three High-Voltage Clashes
3/11
DC play GT on May 18, MI on May 21, and PBKS on May 24 — all pivotal games as the Capitals chase a playoff spot. Delhi Capitals latest schedule | DC vs GT, DC vs MI, DC vs PBKS
4. Gujarat Titans Eye Top Finish with Key Fixtures Against DC, LSG & CSK
4/11
GT face DC (May 18), LSG (May 22), and CSK (May 25) — a defining run for the defending champs at home and away. GT complete match list | GT vs DC, GT vs LSG, GT vs CSK
5. Lucknow Super Giants Ready for Double Header Showdowns
5/11
LSG host SRH on May 19 and RCB on May 27 in Lucknow — games that could secure their playoff ticket. LSG IPL 2025 fixtures | LSG vs SRH, LSG vs RCB
6. Chennai Super Kings Brace for Blockbuster Encounters vs RR & GT
6/11
CSK take on RR in Delhi (May 20) and GT in Ahmedabad (May 25) — two huge clashes to close the league phase. Chennai Super Kings schedule | CSK vs RR, CSK vs GT
7. Mumbai Indians Face Off Against DC and PBKS in Last Two Matches
7/11
MI host DC on May 21 at Wankhede and travel to Jaipur to face PBKS on May 26 — two games crucial for MI’s playoff push. Mumbai Indians matches | MI vs DC, MI vs PBKS
8. Punjab Kings Wrap Up Campaign with RR, DC & MI Showdowns
8/11
PBKS face RR (May 18), DC (May 24), and MI (May 26) — a grueling schedule to end their IPL 2025 journey. PBKS remaining matches | PBKS vs RR, PBKS vs DC, PBKS vs MI
9. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Road Ends with Big Matches vs LSG, RCB & KKR
9/11
SRH clash with LSG (May 19), RCB (May 23), and KKR (May 25) — can they finish strong and shake up the table? SRH fixtures in IPL 2025 | SRH vs LSG, SRH vs RCB, SRH vs KKR
10. Kolkata Knight Riders Have a Tough Finish vs RCB & SRH
10/11
KKR travel to Bengaluru to face RCB (May 17) and wrap up the league stage against SRH (May 25) in Delhi. KKR final matches | KKR vs RCB, KKR vs SRH
What’s Next: IPL 2025 Playoffs Schedule
11/11
Qualifier 1 – May 29 | Eliminator – May 30 Qualifier 2 – June 1 | Final – June 3
