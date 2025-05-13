IPL 2025 Updated Schedule Released: 17 Matches, 6 Venues, Playoff Dates Confirmed - All You Need To Know
The BCCI has confirmed that IPL 2025 will resume on May 17 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing Kolkata Knight Riders at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, following a week-long suspension due to India-Pakistan border tensions. Seventeen remaining matches—including two Sunday double-headers—will be played across Bengaluru, Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, culminating in the final on June 3. Qualifier 1 is set for May 29, the Eliminator on May 30 and Qualifier 2 on June 1, with venues for knockout games still to be announced. Punjab Kings’ home fixtures shift to Jaipur, while RCB’s last league match moves to Lucknow. The BCCI lauded India’s armed forces for enabling cricket’s safe return.
1. IPL 2025 resumes on May 17 with RCB vs KKR in Bengaluru
The season kicks off with a blockbuster between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
2. BCCI confirms revised IPL 2025 schedule with 17 remaining matches
After consultations with government and security agencies, BCCI released a new calendar to complete the rest of the IPL 2025 season safely and swiftly.
3. Final match of IPL 2025 to be held on June 3
Originally set to end on May 31, the tournament now concludes on June 3, extending the thrill by three more days.
4. Six Indian cities to host remaining league matches
Matches will be spread across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad, offering fans nationwide access to the action.
5. Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad left out of league-stage hosting
Despite being prominent IPL hubs, these cities will not host league matches this season due to logistical and weather concerns.
6. Only two double-headers in IPL 2025's revised schedule
To reduce player fatigue, BCCI has scheduled double-headers only on May 18 and May 25—both falling on Sundays.
7. Punjab Kings lose home advantage, shift to Jaipur
Dharamsala was dropped as a venue, forcing PBKS to play their remaining home games at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
8. Suspended PBKS vs DC match rescheduled for May 24 in Jaipur
The abandoned match at Dharamsala is now back on the calendar, moved to a neutral venue in Rajasthan.
9. RCB’s final league match moved to Lucknow's Ekana Stadium
RCB will now close their group stage run away from home against LSG, shaking up playoff permutations.
10. Playoff venues yet to be confirmed by BCCI
Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and the IPL Final await official venue announcements, adding to the suspense.
11. Qualifier 1 scheduled for May 29 in an undecided venue
The top two teams will battle it out to secure a direct route to the IPL 2025 final.
12. Eliminator and Qualifier 2 will take place on May 30 and June 1
These back-to-back knockout games will determine who gets one last shot at IPL glory.
13. Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians resume training early
These franchises were quick to regroup after the break, giving them an early edge in preparation.
14. Overseas player availability remains uncertain post-resumption
Franchises are still working on player logistics, with several international stars yet to confirm their return.
15. Ahmedabad likely to host multiple playoff matches
With Kolkata and Hyderabad possibly ruled out, Ahmedabad emerges as a frontrunner for hosting key playoff fixtures.
16. IPL 2025 suspended due to India-Pakistan border tensions
The league was paused for a week following heightened tensions, prioritizing national safety over sport.
17. BCCI thanks India’s armed forces for restoring peace
The Board acknowledged the military’s role in enabling the safe return of the tournament after the ceasefire.
18. Match in Dharamsala was called off mid-way due to security risks
Spectators were evacuated, and teams escorted as a precaution, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.
19. Drone activity near Pathankot triggered immediate IPL suspension
Security threats near the LoC led to a blackout and emergency response, pushing the BCCI to act swiftly.
20. IPL 2025 poised for a high-stakes finish amid national pride
As cricket returns in full swing, the remainder of IPL 2025 carries the weight of sportsmanship and solidarity.
