IPL 2025 Updated Schedule Released: 17 Matches, 6 Venues, Playoff Dates Confirmed - All You Need To Know

The BCCI has confirmed that IPL 2025 will resume on May 17 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing Kolkata Knight Riders at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, following a week-long suspension due to India-Pakistan border tensions. Seventeen remaining matches—including two Sunday double-headers—will be played across Bengaluru, Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, culminating in the final on June 3. Qualifier 1 is set for May 29, the Eliminator on May 30 and Qualifier 2 on June 1, with venues for knockout games still to be announced. Punjab Kings’ home fixtures shift to Jaipur, while RCB’s last league match moves to Lucknow. The BCCI lauded India’s armed forces for enabling cricket’s safe return.