IPL 2025 Updated Schedule: Top Foreign Players From RCB, MI, PBKS Who Will Miss Playoffs Due To National Duties - In Pics

photoDetails

english

2900211

Several key overseas players are expected to miss the IPL 2025 playoffs due to international duties, including the World Test Championship (WTC) Final and ODI series. Mumbai Indians may lose Rickelton and Bosch; Punjab Kings could miss Marco Jansen. RCB face the biggest setback with Hazlewood, Ngidi, Shepherd, Bethell, Salt, and Livingstone all likely to leave for national commitments. These absences could significantly impact team strategies, playoff performances, and fantasy league outcomes. The clash between the IPL schedule and international cricket is once again under the spotlight as teams prepare backup plans for the knockout stage.