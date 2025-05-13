Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2900235https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ipl-2025-updated-schedule-top-foreign-players-from-rcb-mi-pbks-who-will-miss-playoffs-due-to-national-duties-in-pics-2900235
NewsPhotosIPL 2025 Updated Schedule: Top Foreign Players From RCB, MI, PBKS Who Will Miss Playoffs Due To National Duties - In Pics
photoDetails

IPL 2025 Updated Schedule: Top Foreign Players From RCB, MI, PBKS Who Will Miss Playoffs Due To National Duties - In Pics

Several key overseas players are expected to miss the IPL 2025 playoffs due to international duties, including the World Test Championship (WTC) Final and ODI series. Mumbai Indians may lose Rickelton and Bosch; Punjab Kings could miss Marco Jansen. RCB face the biggest setback with Hazlewood, Ngidi, Shepherd, Bethell, Salt, and Livingstone all likely to leave for national commitments. These absences could significantly impact team strategies, playoff performances, and fantasy league outcomes. The clash between the IPL schedule and international cricket is once again under the spotlight as teams prepare backup plans for the knockout stage.

Updated:May 13, 2025, 07:21 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Rickelton Set to Miss Mumbai Indians' Playoff Charge

1/11
1. Rickelton Set to Miss Mumbai Indians' Playoff Charge

South Africa’s Ryan Rickelton is expected to join his national squad for the WTC 2025 Final, leaving a critical gap in the Mumbai Indians’ top order during the playoffs.

Follow Us

2. Duanne Bosch's Absence a Blow to MI's Death Bowling

2/11
2. Duanne Bosch's Absence a Blow to MI's Death Bowling

Another MI asset, Duanne Bosch, is also expected to miss the knockout rounds due to South Africa’s Test Championship commitments, weakening their pace attack depth.

Follow Us

3. Marco Jansen May Exit PBKS Before Playoffs

3/11
3. Marco Jansen May Exit PBKS Before Playoffs

The Punjab Kings will likely lose all-rounder Marco Jansen to the WTC Final, creating a big void in both their bowling and lower-order hitting departments.

Follow Us

4. RCB’s Hazlewood Set for National Call-Up

4/11
4. RCB’s Hazlewood Set for National Call-Up

Josh Hazlewood, one of RCB's most reliable seamers, is tipped to be unavailable for the IPL playoffs as he is expected to be in Australia’s WTC 2025 squad.

Follow Us

5. Ngidi’s Exit Leaves RCB With Limited Pacer Options

5/11
5. Ngidi’s Exit Leaves RCB With Limited Pacer Options

With Lungi Ngidi also likely heading to the WTC Final, RCB could face severe bowling depth issues at the most crucial stage of the tournament.

Follow Us

6. Romario Shepherd to Join West Indies for Ireland & England ODIs

6/11
6. Romario Shepherd to Join West Indies for Ireland & England ODIs

RCB may also miss power-hitter Romario Shepherd, who’s expected to play in the West Indies’ ODI series against Ireland and England during the same period.

Follow Us

7. Jacob Bethell’s Departure Weakens RCB's Middle Order

7/11
7. Jacob Bethell’s Departure Weakens RCB's Middle Order

RCB’s emerging middle-order talent Jacob Bethell is also likely to exit before the playoffs for international duties, raising team balance concerns.

Follow Us

8. Phil Salt's Playoff Absence to Hurt RCB’s Opening Firepower

8/11
8. Phil Salt's Playoff Absence to Hurt RCB’s Opening Firepower

Dynamic England opener Phil Salt is another big name RCB could lose to the West Indies ODIs, a massive blow to their powerplay batting plans.

Follow Us

9. Liam Livingstone Expected to Exit PBKS for WI Series

9/11
9. Liam Livingstone Expected to Exit PBKS for WI Series

Punjab Kings’ Liam Livingstone, a top-tier finisher and spin-bowling option, is expected to join England’s ODI squad, impacting PBKS’s finishing firepower.

 

Follow Us

10. IPL 2025 Playoff Shake-Up Likely Due to Overseas Player Exodus

10/11
10. IPL 2025 Playoff Shake-Up Likely Due to Overseas Player Exodus

The IPL 2025 playoffs could witness a strategic overhaul for many teams, with several foreign stars missing key games due to international calendar clashes.

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
IPL 2025IPL 2025 players missing playoffsIPL 2025 international player availabilityIPL 2025 schedule clash WTC FinalIPL 2025 overseas players leavingMumbai Indians players unavailableRCB players missing playoffs 2025Punjab Kings squad update 2025Hazlewood WTC Final IPL 2025IPL 2025 foreign players exit listIPL 2025 playoff team newsIPL 2025 latest squad changesIPL 2025 national duty impactIPL 2025 player replacementsIPL 2025 teams hit by WTC FinalRCB vs WTC Final squad blowIPL 2025 injuries and absencesIPL playoffs without key players 2025Who will miss IPL 2025 playoffs?IPL 2025 international duty player listIPL 2025 playoff availability updateLiam Livingstone England duties IPL 2025Phil Salt WI ODIs IPL exitIPL 2025 missing overseas starsIPL 2025 squad reshuffle newsWTC Final impact on IPL 2025IPL vs international cricket 2025IPL 2025 playoff team strategiesIPL 2025 fantasy team updatesIPL 2025 playoff player exit tracker
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
india strikes pakistan
Before And After Pics: How India's Airstrikes Changed Pakistan's Airbases
camera icon7
title
Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma love story
Virat Kohli Test Retirement: A Timeline Of His Love Story With Anushka Sharma Filled With Support, Strength In Career
camera icon8
title
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's Test Career For India In Numbers: Matches, Centuries, Captaincy And More... Check In Pics
camera icon11
title
10 Most Followed Celebs On Instagram
Meet The World's Top 10 Most-Followed Celebrities On Instagram: The No. 1 Star Has 653000000 Followers—And It's Not Lionel Messi, Kim Kardashian, Or Kylie Jenner! His Name Is...
camera icon7
title
child actors
6 Famous Bollywood Child Actors And What Are They Doing Now: Ahsaas Channa To Darsheel Safary
NEWS ON ONE CLICK