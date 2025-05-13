IPL 2025 Updated Schedule: Top Foreign Players From RCB, MI, PBKS Who Will Miss Playoffs Due To National Duties - In Pics
Several key overseas players are expected to miss the IPL 2025 playoffs due to international duties, including the World Test Championship (WTC) Final and ODI series. Mumbai Indians may lose Rickelton and Bosch; Punjab Kings could miss Marco Jansen. RCB face the biggest setback with Hazlewood, Ngidi, Shepherd, Bethell, Salt, and Livingstone all likely to leave for national commitments. These absences could significantly impact team strategies, playoff performances, and fantasy league outcomes. The clash between the IPL schedule and international cricket is once again under the spotlight as teams prepare backup plans for the knockout stage.
1. Rickelton Set to Miss Mumbai Indians' Playoff Charge
South Africa’s Ryan Rickelton is expected to join his national squad for the WTC 2025 Final, leaving a critical gap in the Mumbai Indians’ top order during the playoffs.
2. Duanne Bosch's Absence a Blow to MI's Death Bowling
Another MI asset, Duanne Bosch, is also expected to miss the knockout rounds due to South Africa’s Test Championship commitments, weakening their pace attack depth.
3. Marco Jansen May Exit PBKS Before Playoffs
The Punjab Kings will likely lose all-rounder Marco Jansen to the WTC Final, creating a big void in both their bowling and lower-order hitting departments.
4. RCB’s Hazlewood Set for National Call-Up
Josh Hazlewood, one of RCB's most reliable seamers, is tipped to be unavailable for the IPL playoffs as he is expected to be in Australia’s WTC 2025 squad.
5. Ngidi’s Exit Leaves RCB With Limited Pacer Options
With Lungi Ngidi also likely heading to the WTC Final, RCB could face severe bowling depth issues at the most crucial stage of the tournament.
6. Romario Shepherd to Join West Indies for Ireland & England ODIs
RCB may also miss power-hitter Romario Shepherd, who’s expected to play in the West Indies’ ODI series against Ireland and England during the same period.
7. Jacob Bethell’s Departure Weakens RCB's Middle Order
RCB’s emerging middle-order talent Jacob Bethell is also likely to exit before the playoffs for international duties, raising team balance concerns.
8. Phil Salt's Playoff Absence to Hurt RCB’s Opening Firepower
Dynamic England opener Phil Salt is another big name RCB could lose to the West Indies ODIs, a massive blow to their powerplay batting plans.
9. Liam Livingstone Expected to Exit PBKS for WI Series
Punjab Kings’ Liam Livingstone, a top-tier finisher and spin-bowling option, is expected to join England’s ODI squad, impacting PBKS’s finishing firepower.
10. IPL 2025 Playoff Shake-Up Likely Due to Overseas Player Exodus
The IPL 2025 playoffs could witness a strategic overhaul for many teams, with several foreign stars missing key games due to international calendar clashes.
