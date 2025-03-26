Advertisement
IPL 2025: Which Player Has Earned The Most In Indian Premier League History - Check In Pics
IPL 2025: Which Player Has Earned The Most In Indian Premier League History - Check In Pics

The Indian Premier League has witnessed record-breaking contracts over the years, with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and MS Dhoni leading the earnings chart. Kohli, the longest-serving RCB player, has amassed the highest IPL salary overall. Rohit, Mumbai Indians’ most successful captain, and Dhoni, the iconic CSK leader, have also secured massive paychecks throughout their careers. Check out their total earnings in IPL history in pictures!

Updated:Mar 26, 2025, 11:29 AM IST
Virat Kohli - ₹207.96 Crore

Virat Kohli - ₹207.96 Crore

Virat Kohli is the highest-paid player in IPL history, having played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) since the league’s inception in 2008. His unwavering loyalty to RCB and consistent performances have ensured a steady increase in his salary over the years. Kohli was retained for a whopping 21 crore in IPL 2025. 

MS Dhoni – ₹205.34 Crore

MS Dhoni – ₹205.34 Crore

MS Dhoni, the iconic CSK captain, has been among the IPL’s top earners, peaking at ₹15 crore per season since 2018. In 2025, he was retained for ₹4 crore, his lowest IPL salary, yet remains the second-highest earner in league history.

Rohit Sharma – ₹204.90 Crore

Rohit Sharma – ₹204.90 Crore

Rohit Sharma, the most successful IPL captain with five titles for Mumbai Indians (MI), has earned a staggering ₹204.90 crore. Like Kohli and Dhoni, he has remained with one franchise throughout his IPL career. His salary reached ₹16 crore per season, cementing his place among the highest-paid cricketers.

Ravindra Jadeja – ₹127 Crore

Ravindra Jadeja – ₹127 Crore

Ravindra Jadeja has been a crucial part of CSK since 2012 and has earned over ₹127 crore in his IPL career. The all-rounder was retained for ₹16 crore ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, making him one of the highest-paid players in the league. He was retained for 18 crores in IPL 2025.

Sunil Narine – ₹119.02 Crore

Sunil Narine – ₹119.02 Crore

KKR’s mystery spinner Sunil Narine has been one of the most valuable foreign players in IPL history. He has been with the franchise since 2012 and has earned over ₹119 crore. Narine’s explosive batting and match-winning bowling performances have kept him among the highest-paid overseas players.

Suresh Raina - ₹110.74 Crore

Suresh Raina - ₹110.74 Crore

Often called "Mr. IPL," Suresh Raina was one of CSK’s most consistent performers before retiring from the league. Raina earned over ₹110 crore in his IPL career, thanks to his long stint with CSK, apart from a season with Gujarat Lions.

AB de Villiers – ₹102 Crore

AB de Villiers – ₹102 Crore

AB de Villiers was a fan favorite and one of the most dynamic players in IPL history. Playing for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) initially before moving to RCB, he earned a total of ₹102 crore. His breathtaking stroke play made him a key asset in the league for over a decade.

