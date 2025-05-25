Advertisement
NewsPhotosIPL 2025: Who Makes The Top 2? GT, PBKS, RCB, And MI Qualification Scenarios - EXPLAINED
IPL 2025: Who Makes The Top 2? GT, PBKS, RCB, And MI Qualification Scenarios - EXPLAINED

The race for the Top 2 continues between Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru & Mumbai Indians. Here's how each team can reach the top 2 of IPL 2025. 

Updated:May 25, 2025, 07:42 AM IST
Playoffs Race

1/10
Playoffs Race

The 2025 Indian Premier League is climaxing, with the playoff race heating up. While four teams have secured their spots in the top four, the battle for the top two positions remains intense. These coveted spots offer two opportunities to reach the final, making them crucial in the playoff structure.

 

GT, RCB, PBKS & MI

2/10
GT, RCB, PBKS & MI

As the league phase draws close, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Mumbai Indians have confirmed playoff qualification. However, only two will earn the advantage of playing in Qualifier 1. This presentation breaks down the possible scenarios that could determine which teams finish in the top two.

 

Current Points Table

3/10
Current Points Table

Gujarat Titans lead the table with 18 points, followed closely by PBKS and RCB on 17, and MI on 16. With one match remaining for each team, multiple permutations can influence the final standings. Net Run Rate (NRR) will play a pivotal role in tie-break situations.

 

Gujarat Titans (GT)

4/10
Gujarat Titans (GT)

GT sits in the best position, needing just one more win to guarantee a top-two finish. Even if they lose to CSK, they can still qualify for the top two if RCB fails to win their final match. Their destiny is largely in their own hands.

 

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

5/10
Punjab Kings (PBKS)

PBKS needs to defeat MI in their final match to have a shot at the top two. A win would take them to 19 points, but they must also hope that either GT or RCB loses their last game. Their fate depends partly on other results.

 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

6/10
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

RCB can reach 19 points by beating LSG. However, they will also need GT or PBKS to lose for a top-two berth. While RCB has built good momentum recently, they still rely on at least one favorable result elsewhere.

 

Mumbai Indians (MI)

7/10
Mumbai Indians (MI)

MI, despite being in fourth place, has the best Net Run Rate. A win against PBKS would put them at 18 points. If either GT or RCB loses, MI could potentially leap into the top two thanks to their NRR advantage.

 

What Each Team Needs

8/10
What Each Team Needs

Each team's path is distinct: GT controls its fate, PBKS and RCB must win and hope others falter, and MI needs both a win and outside help. The final league matches will be decisive in shaping the top two.

 

Net Run Rate Factor

9/10
Net Run Rate Factor

With close point tallies, NRR is the key differentiator. MI’s +1.292 NRR puts them ahead in tie situations, while GT, PBKS, and RCB have competitive but lower figures. A big win or loss in the final game can change standings dramatically.

 

Conclusion

10/10
Conclusion

The race for the top two is razor-tight, with multiple scenarios in play. GT is in control, but PBKS, RCB, and MI all have viable paths. As the last round of matches unfolds, every run and wicket will count in determining who gains the upper hand heading into the playoffs.

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK