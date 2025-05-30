IPL 2025: Who Will Qualify For Qualifier 2 If GT vs MI Eliminator Is Washed Out? All You Need To Know

photoDetails

The IPL 2025 Eliminator between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) is set for May 30 at Mullanpur’s Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium. Both teams had strong mid-season runs but dropped form to finish third (GT) and fourth (MI). The winner will face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2. Conditions are unfamiliar to both teams, and recent matches suggest early wickets are likely. While the weather is expected to be hot and dry, a washout would see GT advance based on a higher league position. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST, live on Star Sports and JioHotstar.