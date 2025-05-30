Advertisement
IPL 2025: Who Will Qualify For Qualifier 2 If GT vs MI Eliminator Is Washed Out? All You Need To Know
IPL 2025: Who Will Qualify For Qualifier 2 If GT vs MI Eliminator Is Washed Out? All You Need To Know

The IPL 2025 Eliminator between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) is set for May 30 at Mullanpur’s Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium. Both teams had strong mid-season runs but dropped form to finish third (GT) and fourth (MI). The winner will face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2. Conditions are unfamiliar to both teams, and recent matches suggest early wickets are likely. While the weather is expected to be hot and dry, a washout would see GT advance based on a higher league position. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST, live on Star Sports and JioHotstar.

 

Updated:May 30, 2025, 09:40 AM IST
1. GT Will Qualify for Qualifier 2 If Eliminator Gets Washed Out

1. GT Will Qualify for Qualifier 2 If Eliminator Gets Washed Out

If the GT vs MI match is abandoned due to rain, Gujarat Titans will progress to Qualifier 2 by virtue of finishing higher on the IPL 2025 points table.

2. Mullanpur Weather Forecast Favors Cricket, Not Rain

2. Mullanpur Weather Forecast Favors Cricket, Not Rain

Despite fan concerns, the weather in Mullanpur is expected to remain dry with temperatures hovering around 30°C, reducing chances of rain interruption during the GT vs MI Eliminator.

3. No Reserve Day for Eliminator, Says IPL Sources

3. No Reserve Day for Eliminator, Says IPL Sources

There’s been no official confirmation of a reserve day for the Eliminator, making the rain abandonment rule (table position priority) even more critical for both teams.

4. GT, MI Unfamiliar With Mullanpur Conditions

4. GT, MI Unfamiliar With Mullanpur Conditions

Neither Gujarat Titans nor Mumbai Indians have played a match at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium this season, making the pitch unpredictable and strategic adaptability essential.

5. Early Wickets at Mullanpur Could Decide Match Flow

5. Early Wickets at Mullanpur Could Decide Match Flow

In recent matches at Mullanpur, pacers dominated the powerplay. Expect seamers like Josh Hazlewood or Bhuvneshwar Kumar to make early inroads if MI or GT bat first.

6. GT's League Form Gives Them The Edge in Rain Rule

6. GT's League Form Gives Them The Edge in Rain Rule

Despite a dip in form late in the league stage, GT's higher table finish becomes a trump card in a rain-forced washout scenario, giving them a direct ticket to Ahmedabad.

7. Eliminator Winner Faces PBKS in Qualifier 2

7. Eliminator Winner Faces PBKS in Qualifier 2

The team that wins the GT vs MI Eliminator will take on Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on June 1, 2025.

8. Live Streaming Available on JioCinema and Hotstar

8. Live Streaming Available on JioCinema and Hotstar

Catch IPL 2025 Eliminator GT vs MI live online on the JioCinema app and Hotstar website. TV broadcast will be on the Star Sports Network.

9. Toss at 7 PM IST, Match Begins at 7:30 PM

9. Toss at 7 PM IST, Match Begins at 7:30 PM

The toss for the IPL 2025 Eliminator is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST, with match action starting at 7:30 PM — key times to set reminders for fans.

10. Eliminator Shifted to Mullanpur Due to Rain-Adjusted Fixtures

10. Eliminator Shifted to Mullanpur Due to Rain-Adjusted Fixtures

Initially slated for Hyderabad, the Eliminator was moved to Mullanpur due to prior weather disruptions across India during the IPL-Pakistan conflict week.

