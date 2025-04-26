IPL 2025: Why Umpires Are Randomly Checking Bats And Which Players Have Failed Tests? - In Pics
In the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, umpires are conducting random on-field bat checks. Many batters have failed the tests so far.
Here's all you need to know about the bat-gauge test in IPL 2025:
1. Ravindra Jadeja Fails Bat Size Test During CSK vs SRH Match
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja became the latest cricketer to fail the bat gauge test during his team's IPL 2025 match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday. Jadeja failed the initial test when he came out to bat in the fifth over after the dismissal of Sam Curran.
Jadeja sported a wry smile while the umpire was passing the gauge through his bat. The CSK all-rounder eventually pointed towards the dressing room and asked for another bat.
2. Why Umpires Are Randomly Checking Bats In IPL 2025?
The match officials started using a gauge to measure bats from April 13 in IPL 2025 in order to maintain the balance between bat and ball. The decision ensured that batters do not derive an undue advantage from using bigger bats.
According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the move was initially discussed by key decision-makers of the IPL before it was ratified by the tournament governing council and formally introduced on April 13.
While the IPL has checked bat dimensions in previous seasons, the fourth umpire used to measure the bat dimensions on the day before the match. However, not all bats of the player were checked, which meant that a batter could have one bat tested and walk in with another on match day.
3. Change In Bat Check Process
At the start of the 2025 season, it was decided that the bats of all batters will undergo a gauge test during the match rather than during training.
4. Which Batters Have Failed The Bat Size Test So Far ?
Before CSK star Ravindra Jadeja, the bats of Kolkata Knight Riders players Sunil Narine and Anrich Nortje also failed the gauge-test in this IPL 2025 season.
5. How Does The Bat Gauge Work?
The gauge is a rectangular tool with a house-shaped cut-out through which the bottom part of the bat is inserted. The cut-out conforms to the bat dimensions permitted under Law 5, which is also part of the IPL playing conditions. The bat must be able to pass through the gauge to be deemed legal to use.
6. What Are Ideal Dimensions For A Bat?
As per Law 5 of the MCC's Laws of Cricket, the blade of the bat shall not exceed the following dimensions: width 4.25 inches, depth 2.64 inches and edges 1.56 inches. Furthermore, it should be able to pass through the bat gauge.
7. When Do Bat Checks Take Place?
Umpires carry a bat gauge each to check the bat of the incoming batter. The fourth umpire is tasked with checking both openers' bats at the start of each innings. Any bat found exceeding the specified dimensions is deemed illegal and cannot be used during a match. If the batter asks for a bat change, the new bat is also checked.
