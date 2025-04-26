IPL 2025: Why Umpires Are Randomly Checking Bats And Which Players Have Failed Tests? - In Pics

2 / 7

The match officials started using a gauge to measure bats from April 13 in IPL 2025 in order to maintain the balance between bat and ball. The decision ensured that batters do not derive an undue advantage from using bigger bats.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the move was initially discussed by key decision-makers of the IPL before it was ratified by the tournament governing council and formally introduced on April 13.

While the IPL has checked bat dimensions in previous seasons, the fourth umpire used to measure the bat dimensions on the day before the match. However, not all bats of the player were checked, which meant that a batter could have one bat tested and walk in with another on match day.