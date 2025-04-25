photoDetails

english

2890871

The fastest bowlers of IPL 2025, showcasing their impressive speeds and key performances. Lockie Ferguson leads with a top speed of 153.2 kph, followed by Jofra Archer at 152.0 kph. Anrich Nortje consistently clocks speeds over 150 kph, including multiple deliveries at 151.6 kph, making him a standout for KKR. Kagiso Rabada also reaches 151.6 kph for GT, while Prasidh Krishna impresses with 150.6 kph. These bowlers are redefining pace in IPL 2025, with their speed and precision providing thrilling moments in the tournament. The article captures the intense competition among the league’s fastest bowlers.