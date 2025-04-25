IPL 2025's Fastest Bowlers: From Jofra Archer To Prasidh Krishna - In Pics
The fastest bowlers of IPL 2025, showcasing their impressive speeds and key performances. Lockie Ferguson leads with a top speed of 153.2 kph, followed by Jofra Archer at 152.0 kph. Anrich Nortje consistently clocks speeds over 150 kph, including multiple deliveries at 151.6 kph, making him a standout for KKR. Kagiso Rabada also reaches 151.6 kph for GT, while Prasidh Krishna impresses with 150.6 kph. These bowlers are redefining pace in IPL 2025, with their speed and precision providing thrilling moments in the tournament. The article captures the intense competition among the league’s fastest bowlers.
1. Lockie Ferguson: Speed King of IPL 2025
Lockie Ferguson leads the charge with an impressive 153.2 kph (95.2 mph), setting a high benchmark in the LSG v PBKS match. The PBKS pacer is dominating with relentless pace.
2. Jofra Archer: RR’s Express Bowler
Jofra Archer hits 152.0 kph (94.5 mph), delivering thunderous balls for RR in the GT vs RR encounter. Archer’s speed and precision make him a crucial asset for Rajasthan Royals.
3. Anrich Nortje: KKR’s Pace Power
Anrich Nortje consistently clocks over 150 kph, with his fastest being 151.6 kph (94.2 mph) in multiple matches. His speed is a game-changer for KKR against teams like PBKS.
4. Kagiso Rabada: GT’s Speedster
Kagiso Rabada joins the fast-bowling elite with 151.6 kph (94.2 mph), delivering fiery spells for GT against PBKS. Rabada’s explosive pace is a force to reckon with in IPL 2025.
5. Jofra Archer’s Additional Fast Deliveries
Not just one, but Jofra Archer also hits 151.3 kph (94.0 mph) in the PBKS v RR match, proving his consistent pace across multiple IPL games. He remains a key bowler for Rajasthan Royals.
6. Anrich Nortje’s Reign of Speed
Anrich Nortje shows up again with 151.2 kph (93.9 mph) in the PBKS v KKR match, highlighting his ability to sustain extreme pace throughout the season. His pressure on the batsmen is palpable.
7. KKR’s Anrich Nortje – Unstoppable Force
Nortje clocks 150.6 kph (93.6 mph) in the PBKS v KKR match, showcasing his relentless pursuit of pace. His powerful spells are a significant asset for KKR this IPL season.
8. Prasidh Krishna: GT’s Rising Star
Prasidh Krishna makes his mark with 150.6 kph (93.6 mph), delivering consistently fast balls for GT in the KKR v GT match. Krishna is quickly becoming a pivotal bowler for Gujarat Titans.
9. Anrich Nortje’s Additional Speedster Moments
In yet another blistering performance, Nortje registers 149.8 kph (93.1 mph) in the PBKS v KKR match. His combination of pace and aggression makes him a top contender for the fastest bowler.
10. A Glimpse of IPL 2025’s Fast-Bowling Future
With top speedsters like Lockie Ferguson, Jofra Archer, and Anrich Nortje leading the pace department, IPL 2025 promises a thrilling battle of speed, skill, and strategy.
