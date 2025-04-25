Advertisement
IPL 2025's Fastest Bowlers: From Jofra Archer To Prasidh Krishna - In Pics

The fastest bowlers of IPL 2025, showcasing their impressive speeds and key performances. Lockie Ferguson leads with a top speed of 153.2 kph, followed by Jofra Archer at 152.0 kph. Anrich Nortje consistently clocks speeds over 150 kph, including multiple deliveries at 151.6 kph, making him a standout for KKR. Kagiso Rabada also reaches 151.6 kph for GT, while Prasidh Krishna impresses with 150.6 kph. These bowlers are redefining pace in IPL 2025, with their speed and precision providing thrilling moments in the tournament. The article captures the intense competition among the league’s fastest bowlers.

 

Updated:Apr 25, 2025, 10:37 AM IST
1. Lockie Ferguson: Speed King of IPL 2025

1. Lockie Ferguson: Speed King of IPL 2025

Lockie Ferguson leads the charge with an impressive 153.2 kph (95.2 mph), setting a high benchmark in the LSG v PBKS match. The PBKS pacer is dominating with relentless pace.

2. Jofra Archer: RR’s Express Bowler

2. Jofra Archer: RR’s Express Bowler

Jofra Archer hits 152.0 kph (94.5 mph), delivering thunderous balls for RR in the GT vs RR encounter. Archer’s speed and precision make him a crucial asset for Rajasthan Royals.

3. Anrich Nortje: KKR’s Pace Power

3. Anrich Nortje: KKR’s Pace Power

Anrich Nortje consistently clocks over 150 kph, with his fastest being 151.6 kph (94.2 mph) in multiple matches. His speed is a game-changer for KKR against teams like PBKS.

4. Kagiso Rabada: GT’s Speedster

4. Kagiso Rabada: GT’s Speedster

Kagiso Rabada joins the fast-bowling elite with 151.6 kph (94.2 mph), delivering fiery spells for GT against PBKS. Rabada’s explosive pace is a force to reckon with in IPL 2025.

5. Jofra Archer’s Additional Fast Deliveries

5. Jofra Archer’s Additional Fast Deliveries

Not just one, but Jofra Archer also hits 151.3 kph (94.0 mph) in the PBKS v RR match, proving his consistent pace across multiple IPL games. He remains a key bowler for Rajasthan Royals.

6. Anrich Nortje’s Reign of Speed

6. Anrich Nortje’s Reign of Speed

Anrich Nortje shows up again with 151.2 kph (93.9 mph) in the PBKS v KKR match, highlighting his ability to sustain extreme pace throughout the season. His pressure on the batsmen is palpable.

7. KKR’s Anrich Nortje – Unstoppable Force

7. KKR’s Anrich Nortje – Unstoppable Force

Nortje clocks 150.6 kph (93.6 mph) in the PBKS v KKR match, showcasing his relentless pursuit of pace. His powerful spells are a significant asset for KKR this IPL season.

8. Prasidh Krishna: GT’s Rising Star

8. Prasidh Krishna: GT’s Rising Star

Prasidh Krishna makes his mark with 150.6 kph (93.6 mph), delivering consistently fast balls for GT in the KKR v GT match. Krishna is quickly becoming a pivotal bowler for Gujarat Titans.

9. Anrich Nortje’s Additional Speedster Moments

9. Anrich Nortje’s Additional Speedster Moments

In yet another blistering performance, Nortje registers 149.8 kph (93.1 mph) in the PBKS v KKR match. His combination of pace and aggression makes him a top contender for the fastest bowler.

10. A Glimpse of IPL 2025’s Fast-Bowling Future

10. A Glimpse of IPL 2025’s Fast-Bowling Future

With top speedsters like Lockie Ferguson, Jofra Archer, and Anrich Nortje leading the pace department, IPL 2025 promises a thrilling battle of speed, skill, and strategy.

