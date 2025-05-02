photoDetails

Mumbai Indians surged to the top of the IPL 2025 points table after a dominant 100-run win over Rajasthan Royals, marking their sixth consecutive victory and securing 14 points with the best net run rate (+1.274). Rajasthan Royals, with only 3 wins in 11 games, became the second team to be eliminated. RCB and PBKS closely follow MI, while Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals remain strong playoff contenders. Lucknow, KKR, and SRH are still in the race but face increasing pressure. Chennai Super Kings have officially exited the tournament, managing just 2 wins in 10 matches, marking a disappointing campaign.