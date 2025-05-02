IPL 2025's Updated Points Table After MI vs RR Game In IPL 2025 - In Pics
Mumbai Indians surged to the top of the IPL 2025 points table after a dominant 100-run win over Rajasthan Royals, marking their sixth consecutive victory and securing 14 points with the best net run rate (+1.274). Rajasthan Royals, with only 3 wins in 11 games, became the second team to be eliminated. RCB and PBKS closely follow MI, while Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals remain strong playoff contenders. Lucknow, KKR, and SRH are still in the race but face increasing pressure. Chennai Super Kings have officially exited the tournament, managing just 2 wins in 10 matches, marking a disappointing campaign.
1. Mumbai Indians: Red-Hot Title Contenders After 6 Straight Wins
Mumbai Indians are peaking at the perfect time, climbing to the top of the IPL 2025 standings with 14 points and the league’s best NRR (+1.274).
2. Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Consistent and Dangerous in Top-Two Hunt
RCB are tied with MI at 14 points, riding high on stellar batting form and clutch wins, making them prime contenders for a top-two playoff finish.
3. Punjab Kings: Quietly Climbing with Balanced Performances
With 13 points and a match in hand, Punjab Kings are punching above expectations this season and could finish strong if they maintain consistency.
4. Gujarat Titans: High NRR and Match in Hand Give Playoff Edge
GT’s +0.748 NRR and just 9 games played offer a clear advantage in the playoff race, making them one of the smartest bets this season.
5. Delhi Capitals: Still in the Mix, But Can't Afford Slip-Ups
With 12 points from 10 games, DC are firmly in contention, but their remaining matches are must-wins to avoid getting edged out on NRR.
6. Lucknow Super Giants: Mid-Table Pressure Mounting
LSG sit on 10 points with a negative NRR (-0.325), needing a strong finish in final fixtures to keep their IPL 2025 playoff hopes alive.
7. Kolkata Knight Riders: Hanging by a Thread Despite Decent NRR
KKR have 9 points and an encouraging +0.271 NRR, but with just four wins in 10 games, they need back-to-back wins to stay relevant.
8. Rajasthan Royals: Knocked Out After Massive Defeat to MI
A crushing 100-run loss ended RR’s playoff dreams; with only 3 wins in 11 games, they are officially eliminated from IPL 2025.
9. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Struggling for Form, Still Technically Alive
SRH have just 6 points from 9 matches and a worrying NRR (-1.103), but mathematical chances remain if they win big in the remaining games.
10. Chennai Super Kings: Season to Forget as Elimination Confirmed
CSK, the five-time champions, have managed just 2 wins in 10 games—officially out of IPL 2025, marking a low point in their storied history.
