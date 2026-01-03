IPL 2026: 3 Players Who Can Replace Mustafizur Rahman In KKR Squad
With Mustafizur’s exit, KKR will have to act swiftly to ensure their bowling unit remains balanced, especially given the importance of left-arm pace in the IPL. The franchise’s choice will likely depend on whether they prioritise overseas experience or domestic depth as they rebuild their squad for the new season.
Mustafizur Rahman Released From KKR Squad
Mustafizur Rahman has been released after following the required process and discussions, as per the BCCI’s instructions. The BCCI has also allowed the Kolkata Knight Riders to sign a replacement player under IPL rules. More details will be shared at a later stage.
Fazalhaq Farooqi - Powerplay Specialist
Fazalhaq Farooqi is a decent left-arm fast bowling option for KKR to think about. He is part of the Afghanistan squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 and has also played in the IPL before, for Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Fazalhaq Farooqi - Why He Fits KKR
Farooqi’s ability to pick early wickets can help KKR put pressure on opponents from the start. His bowling style suits Indian pitches well. As a left-arm quick, he offers variety to KKR’s pace attack and can be a like-for-like replacement for Mustafizur Rahman.
Spencer Johnson - Express Pace Option
Spencer Johnson is currently injured and not playing in the Big Bash League (BBL) as well. However, he could be a good option, having played for KKR in IPL 2025.
Spencer Johnson - X-Factor for IPL 2026
Johnson can be used as an impact bowler in the middle overs, where his pace can break partnerships. His aggressive bowling style could add an extra edge to KKR’s attack in high-pressure IPL matches.
Jhye Richardson - Proven T20 Performer
Jhye Richardson is an experienced T20 bowler with strong skills at the death. He played in the IPL in 2021 and knows how to bowl slower balls and yorkers under pressure.
Jhye Richardson - Experience Matters
Richardson’s calm mindset and international experience can help KKR in close games. If fully fit, he can be a smart replacement option who brings both control and wicket-taking ability.
Trending Photos