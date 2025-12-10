IPL 2026 Auction: Auction Purse, Remaining Slots & Possible Targets For RCB, CSK, MI, GG, LSG, SRH, KKR, RR, PBKS, DC - In Pics
The IPL 2026 mini auction promises major shake-ups as all ten franchises enter with contrasting budgets, bold strategies, and specific squad needs. KKR lead with a record purse while MI face crunch challenges with the smallest budget. Key storylines include CSK’s complete rebuild, SRH’s quest for balance, GT’s targeted overseas search, and RCB’s title-defense plans. This listicle breaks down each team’s purse, remaining slots, and realistic targets while highlighting trending players like Cameron Green, Rachin Ravindra, David Miller, and Ravi Bishnoi.
1. KKR Enter With the Biggest Purse and Massive Flexibility
KKR top the chart with Rs 64.3 crore and 13 slots open, giving them unmatched leverage. They can chase premium all-rounders, experienced finishers, and multiple overseas picks. Possible targets: Cameron Green, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis. (Photo Credit - X)
2. CSK’s Big Rebuild After Releasing Jadeja & Curran
With Rs 43.4 crore and 9 slots, CSK are preparing a fresh blueprint under Ruturaj Gaikwad after letting go of several core players. Possible targets: Ravi Bishnoi, Gerald Coetzee, Mayank Agarwal, Rachin Ravindra.(Photo Credit - X)
3. Sunrisers Hyderabad Eye Balance With a Healthy Purse
SRH carry Rs 25.5 crore and 10 slots, allowing them to strengthen the middle order and seam bowling. Possible targets: David Miller, Umesh Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Dasun Shanaka.(Photo Credit - X)
4. LSG Aim for Core Stability With Smart Mid-Range Buys
LSG enter with Rs 22.95 crore and 6 slots, enough to add finishing depth and a power hitter. Possible targets: David Miller, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Ravi Bishnoi replacement, Mahipal Lomror.(Photo Credit - X)
5. Delhi Capitals Look to Reinforce After Releasing Big Names
DC have Rs 21.8 crore and 8 slots, including 5 overseas places, giving them room to chase star foreign batters and a death bowler. Possible targets: Quinton de Kock, Spencer Johnson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz.(Photo Credit - X)
6. RCB Focus on Precision With Title Defense in Mind
RCB enter with Rs 16.4 crore and 8 slots, targeting role-specific buys after trimming the squad. Possible targets: Umesh Yadav, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Devon Conway.(Photo Credit - X)
7. Rajasthan Royals Plan Targeted Upgrades Across 9 Slots
RR hold Rs 16.05 crore and 9 slots, needing a finisher and an off-spinner. Possible targets: Glenn Maxwell, Gerald Coetzee, Mayank Agarwal, Jake Fraser-McGurk.(Photo Credit - X)
8. Gujarat Titans Focus on Filling Key Gaps
GT have Rs 12.9 crore and 5 slots, including 4 overseas spots, ideal for a pace-bowling all-rounder and an opener. Possible targets: Dasun Shanaka, Cameron Green (if price drops), Prithvi Shaw.(Photo Credit - X)
9. Punjab Kings Need Budget-Smart Replacements After Letting Go of Key Names
PBKS enter with Rs 11.5 crore and 4 slots, pushing them toward value buys. Possible targets: Umesh Yadav, Manish Pandey, Gerald Coetzee (if affordable), Rahmanullah Gurbaz.(Photo Credit - X)
10. Mumbai Indians Face Auction Pressure With the Tightest Budget
MI have just Rs 2.75 crore and 5 slots, forcing them into tactical low-cost picks. Possible targets: domestic uncapped pacers, a backup keeper, and a budget overseas all-rounder.(Photo Credit - X)
