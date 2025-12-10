IPL 2026 Auction: Auction Purse, Remaining Slots & Possible Targets For RCB, CSK, MI, GG, LSG, SRH, KKR, RR, PBKS, DC - In Pics

photoDetails

english

2994307

The IPL 2026 mini auction promises major shake-ups as all ten franchises enter with contrasting budgets, bold strategies, and specific squad needs. KKR lead with a record purse while MI face crunch challenges with the smallest budget. Key storylines include CSK’s complete rebuild, SRH’s quest for balance, GT’s targeted overseas search, and RCB’s title-defense plans. This listicle breaks down each team’s purse, remaining slots, and realistic targets while highlighting trending players like Cameron Green, Rachin Ravindra, David Miller, and Ravi Bishnoi.