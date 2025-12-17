IPL 2026 Auction: Best Playing XI For CSK, RCB, MI, KKR, SRH, RR, DC, LSG, GT, DC - In Pics

photoDetails

The IPL 2026 auction delivered high drama, historic bids, and bold team strategies as all ten franchises completed their squads in Abu Dhabi. From KKR’s record-breaking Cameron Green signing to CSK’s surprising focus on uncapped talent, the mini auction reshaped IPL 2026 narratives. Teams like MI, RCB, and GT prioritized stability, while DC and RR leaned into flexibility and spin depth. This listicle breaks down the biggest takeaways, best playing XIs, and tactical themes to help fans understand how each franchise stacks up ahead of the new season.