IPL 2026 Auction: Best Playing XI For CSK, RCB, MI, KKR, SRH, RR, DC, LSG, GT, DC - In Pics
The IPL 2026 auction delivered high drama, historic bids, and bold team strategies as all ten franchises completed their squads in Abu Dhabi. From KKR’s record-breaking Cameron Green signing to CSK’s surprising focus on uncapped talent, the mini auction reshaped IPL 2026 narratives. Teams like MI, RCB, and GT prioritized stability, while DC and RR leaned into flexibility and spin depth. This listicle breaks down the biggest takeaways, best playing XIs, and tactical themes to help fans understand how each franchise stacks up ahead of the new season.
1. KKR Go All-In on Cameron Green
KKR smashed mini-auction records by signing Cameron Green for Rs 25.20 crore, signaling a shift towards a power-packed core built around multi-skill overseas stars and long-term leadership planning.
KKR Likely Playing XII: Rachin Ravindra/Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(WK), Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Matheesha Pathirana, Vaibhav Aoraa, Varun Chakravarthy
2. CSK Break Tradition With Uncapped Bets
CSK stunned everyone by spending Rs 28.40 crore on Prashant Veer and Karthik Sharma, marking a clear pivot from experience-first philosophy to aggressive talent investment ahead of IPL 2026.
Chennai Super Kings Likely Playing XII: Sanju Samson, Ayush Mhatre, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Karthik Sharma, MS Dhoni (WK), Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmed, Nathan Ellis, Matt Henry,/Akeal Hosein, Khaleel Ahmed/Rahul Chahar
3. MI Prioritise Stability Over Splash
Mumbai Indians resisted auction chaos, backing a settled core led by Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah, while adding smart depth pieces like Quinton de Kock.
Mumbai Indians Likely XII: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Allah Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
4. RCB Trust Continuity as Defending Champions
RCB’s IPL 2026 playing XI remains largely intact, with Venkatesh Iyer the only major addition, highlighting confidence in squad balance and role clarity at Chinnaswamy.
RCB Likely Playing XII: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar (C), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal/Mangesh Yadav, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma
5. SRH Rely on Overseas Firepower
Sunrisers Hyderabad placed their faith in Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, and Liam Livingstone, while banking on Pat Cummins’ leadership to mask domestic bowling inexperience.
SRH Likely XII: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel Jayden Unadkat, Eeshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari/Harsh Dubey
6. GT Stay Balanced and Low-Risk
Gujarat Titans avoided flashy bidding, reinforcing a title-ready spine featuring Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, and Jos Buttler in a well-rounded playing XII.
Gujarat Titans Likely Playing XII: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
7. DC Build the Most Flexible Squad
Delhi Capitals assembled a versatile lineup capable of switching combinations seamlessly, with KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Mitchell Starc, and Kuldeep Yadav offering matchup-driven adaptability.
Delhi Capitals Likely Playing XII: KL Rahul (WK), Ben Duckett/Passum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel (C), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Aquib Naib Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan
8. RR Double Down on Spin Strength
Rajasthan Royals strengthened their spin arsenal with Ravi Bishnoi and young wrist-spinners, creating multiple tactical options alongside match-winners like Jofra Archer and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Rajasthan Royals Likely Playing XII: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shubham Dubey, Devonan Ferriera, Shimron Hetmyer, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande/Yudhvir Singh/Kuldeep Sen
9. PBKS Back a Finals-Tested Core
Fresh off an IPL 2025 runner-up finish, Punjab Kings focused on minimal tweaks, trusting Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal to maintain momentum.
Punjab Kings Likely XII: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wahdera, Mitchell Owen/Cooper Connolly, Azmatullah Omarzai/<Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Vijaykumar Vyshak/Yash Thakur
10. LSG’s Finishers Remain a Concern
Lucknow Super Giants boast elite pace and all-round depth, but the lack of a proven finisher behind Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran could define their IPL 2026 campaign.
Lucknow Super Giants Likely Playing XII: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh/Mukul Chouhdary, Abdul Samah, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan
Trending Photos