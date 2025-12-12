IPL 2026 Auction: Date, Venues, Remaining Purse, Player Slots, Cameron Green As Hot Pick, Live Streaming Focus On CSK, KKR - All You Need To Know

photoDetails

english

2995380

The countdown has officially begun for the IPL 2026 mini-auction, a crucial and highly anticipated event where franchises will fine-tune their squads ahead of the 19th edition of the cash-rich league. Unlike a mega-auction, this one-day affair focuses on filling gaps rather than full rebuilds, with teams aiming to bolster their cores for the upcoming season.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming IPL 2026 auction: