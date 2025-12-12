IPL 2026 Auction: Date, Venues, Remaining Purse, Player Slots, Cameron Green As Hot Pick, Live Streaming Focus On CSK, KKR - All You Need To Know
The countdown has officially begun for the IPL 2026 mini-auction, a crucial and highly anticipated event where franchises will fine-tune their squads ahead of the 19th edition of the cash-rich league. Unlike a mega-auction, this one-day affair focuses on filling gaps rather than full rebuilds, with teams aiming to bolster their cores for the upcoming season.
Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming IPL 2026 auction:
IPL 2026 Auction Date And Venue
The IPL 2026 mini-auction is scheduled to take place on Monday, December 16, 2025 at the Etihad Arena, in Abu Dhabi. This marks the third consecutive year the IPL auction will be held overseas, underscoring the global appeal of the league. (Pic Credit: IANS)
Total Number Of Players In Auction Pool
A total of 350 players have been shortlisted from an initial registration of 1,390 cricketers. The list includes 240 Indian and 110 overseas players, with the highest base price set at Rs 2 crore. (Pic Credit: IANS)
Available Purse Of Teams For IPL 2026 Auction
This is a mini-auction, meaning franchises have already retained the majority of their core players. Here is the breakdown of the remaining purse (salary cap available) for each team heading into the auction: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Rs 64.30 crore Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - Rs 43.40 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Rs 25.50 crore Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - Rs 22.95 crore Delhi Capitals (DC) - Rs 21.80 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - Rs 16.40 crore Rajasthan Royals (RR) - Rs 16.40 crore Gujarat Titans (GT) - Rs 16.40 crore Punjab Kings (PBKS) - Rs 16.40 crore Mumbai Indians (MI) Rs 2.75 - crore (Pic Credit: IANS)
Total Number Of Available Slots
The ten franchises will compete to fill a total of 77 available slots, including 31 for overseas players, with a combined remaining purse of Rs 237.55 crore. (Pic Credit: IANS)
Focus On KKR, CSK During IPL 2026 Auction
During the IPL 2026 auction, the focus will be on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who have the biggest purse. Both teams have made some of the most dramatic and significant changes leading into the IPL 2026 auction, driven by a desire for a "hard reboot" ahead of the 2026 season. (Pic Credit: IANS/KKR)
Cameron Green Set To Be Hot Pick At IPL 2026 Auction
Star Australia all-rounder Cameron Green is all set to be one of the most sought-after players at the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. Green, who missed the last auction because of injury, has already drawn interest from multiple teams and is expected to spark intense bidding, especially between KKR and CSK, who have the biggest purse ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic Credit: RCB/MI)
Key Names In Rs 2 Crore Base Price Bracket
Overseas Stars: Cameron Green (listed as a batter), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Miller, Quinton de Kock, Matheesha Pathirana, Liam Livingstone.
Indian Players: Venkatesh Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi. (Pic credit: IANS)
IPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming And Telecast Details
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. Fans who want to watch it on television will have to tune in Star Sports Network.
