photoDetails

english

The stage is set for another exciting player shuffle in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as franchises are gearing up for the 2026 mini-auction. While the official announcement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is still awaited, reports indicate that the auction is tentatively scheduled for mid-December 2025, with player retention to be finalised by mid-November.

Here's all you need to know about the much-anticipated IPL 2026 auction ahead of the 19th edition of the cash-rich league: