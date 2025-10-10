Advertisement
NewsPhotosIPL 2026 Auction: Date, Venues, Retention Deadline, Cameron Green As Hot Pick, Sanju Samson's Future, Focus On CSK, RR - All You Need To Know
IPL 2026 Auction: Date, Venues, Retention Deadline, Cameron Green As Hot Pick, Sanju Samson's Future, Focus On CSK, RR - All You Need To Know

The stage is set for another exciting player shuffle in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as franchises are gearing up for the 2026 mini-auction. While the official announcement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is still awaited, reports indicate that the auction is tentatively scheduled for mid-December 2025, with player retention to be finalised by mid-November.

Here's all you need to know about the much-anticipated IPL 2026 auction ahead of the 19th edition of the cash-rich league:

Updated:Oct 10, 2025, 10:22 PM IST
IPL 2026 Auction Date

IPL 2026 Auction Date

The IPL 2026 auction is expected to take place in the second or third week of December, with December 13–15 emerging as the likely window, as per a Cricbuzz report. The franchises and BCCI authorities are discussing holding the IPL 2026 auction around those dates. (Pic Credit: IANS)

 

Venue For IPL 2026 Auction

Venue For IPL 2026 Auction

The last IPL auctions were held overseas - Dubai (2023) and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (2024). However, at this point, there’s no indication that the IPL 2026 auction will be held overseas. As per reports, it wouldn't be surprising if the BCCI opts to stage the auction in India this time. (Pic Credit: BCCI/IPL)

 

Retention Deadline For IPL 2026 Auction

Retention Deadline For IPL 2026 Auction

The retention deadline for IPL 2026 Auction is likely to be November 15. By then, franchises will have to submit the names of the players they intend to release ahead of the auction. (Pic Credit: IANS)  

Cameron Green Set To Be Hot Pick At IPL 2026 Auction

Cameron Green Set To Be Hot Pick At IPL 2026 Auction

Star Australia all-rounder Cameron Green is all set to be one of the most sought-after players at the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. Green, who missed the last auction because of injury, has already drawn interest from multiple teams and is expected to spark intense bidding. The 26-year-old Green has played for Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL so far. (Pic Credit: RCB/MI)

 

Future Of Sanju Samson In IPL

Future Of Sanju Samson In IPL

Captain Sanju Samson's relationship with Rajasthan Royals has not exactly been the way it used to be in the past. Sanju reportedly had told Rajasthan Royals that he wants to be released ahead of the upcoming auction for IPL 2026 season. Notably, Samson informed the RR management of his intention immediately after the end of the IPL 2025 season. Royals haven't given Samson a definitive answer but it's very unlikely that India wicket-keeper batter will stay at the franchise. If Rajasthan fail to trade Samson before the deadline, he will be a hot pick for the many franchises at the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic Credit: IANS)

 

Focus On CSK, RR Ahead Of IPL 2026

Focus On CSK, RR Ahead Of IPL 2026

All eyes are on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) before the IPL 2026 auction. CSK and RR, who finished at the bottom last season, will look to release many under-performing players before the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic Credit: IANS)

 

Eyes On IPL 2026 Auction Purse

Eyes On IPL 2026 Auction Purse

The auction purse for each franchise during the IPL 2025 mega auction was Rs 120 crore. It will be interesting to see what will be the purse for the 2026 edition of the IPL auction. (Pic Credit: BCCI/IPL)

 

