IPL 2026 Auction: From Cameron Green To Ravi Bishnoi, Ten Players Set To Trigger Massive Bidding Wars - In Pics

The IPL 2026 auction is set to deliver high voltage drama as franchises target all rounders, finishers, spinners, and powerplay specialists. Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravi Bishnoi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rachin Ravindra, and several rising stars headline the list of players likely to trigger bidding wars. With team strategies focused on balance, role clarity, and long term impact, the auction promises aggressive bidding, surprising picks, and heavy demand for premium domestic talent.

Updated:Dec 11, 2025, 11:42 AM IST
1. Cameron Green’s All Format Value Could Spark an Early Auction Frenzy

Cameron Green’s elite T20 numbers, strong international form, and top order batting flexibility make him one of the most sought-after names. Teams lacking a dependable pace bowling all-rounder will eye him as a long term investment with match changing potential.(Photo Credit - X)

2. Matheesha Pathirana’s Death Overs Expertise Remains a Priceless Asset

Pathirana’s release was surprising and has opened the door for an intense scramble. His yorkers and composure in crunch overs position him as the most valuable death bowler available, especially for teams struggling with late over execution.(Photo Credit - X)

3. Venkatesh Iyer’s Left Handed Balance and All Round Utility Increase His Appeal

Despite an underwhelming season, Iyer remains a premium domestic option. His left handed batting, seam bowling potential, and proven finishing ability ensure multiple franchises will explore aggressive bids to add balance to their middle order.(Photo Credit - X)

4. Jamie Smith Emerges as a High Ceiling Wicketkeeper Batter

The English talent showcased fearless hitting in the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy. His attacking style suits modern IPL demands and makes him a dark horse option for teams seeking an explosive wicketkeeper who can anchor and accelerate.(Photo Credit - X)

5. Josh Inglis Offers Stability and Versatility in the Middle Order

Inglis enjoyed an impressive 2025 campaign. If he commits for the full season, franchises may treat him as a reliable overseas core player who can float across batting positions and deliver consistency.(Photo Credit - X)

6. Cooper Connolly’s Spin All Round Ability Adds Depth and Balance

The Australian youngster provides a rare combination of lower order hitting and quality spin. Teams eager to strengthen domestic spin stocks while adding batting depth will keep a close watch on his name during the accelerated rounds.(Photo Credit - X)

7. Rachin Ravindra’s All Round Skill Set Makes Him a Premium Buy

Rachin’s release shocked many, but his global rise ensures he will attract aggressive bidding. His left handed batting, ability to handle pressure, and adaptable spin bowling give franchises a multitool player who fits various game plans.(Photo Credit - X)

8. Ravi Bishnoi Stands Out as the Top Indian Wrist Spinner in the Pool

Bishnoi offers elite control, maturity, and wicket taking consistency. With teams prioritizing domestic spin resources, he might become the most expensive Indian spinner of the auction.(Photo Credit - X)

9. Gus Atkinson Brings Pace, Bounce, and Lower Order Toughness

Known for his rapid spells and surprising batting cameos, Atkinson could be a powerful overseas pick. Teams seeking raw pace and strike power will view him as a long term option worth a premium bid.(Photo Credit - X)

10. Jayden Seales Is Among the Most Promising Young Pacers in World Cricket

Seales’ improvement across formats and ability to swing the ball at high speeds give him immense upside. His growing reputation ensures he will feature in many franchise war rooms as a high value overseas pacer. (Photo Credit - X)

